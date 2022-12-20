Guerrero: Jordan Walker's performance will dictate if he starts the season at Busch Stadium

Check out the highlights from Daniel Guerrero’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Is there a prospect you saw this year who really impressed you who may not be on people's radar? Or one who is on the radar who should be getting more attention?

A: Right-hander Austin Love is someone who was impressive and not as talked about. I wasn't able to make it out to Peoria to see him, but from watching his starts online and looking at the numbers, there is some promise there. He led all Cardinals prospects in strikeouts with 151 in 125 2/3 innings. Love is 23 (turning 24 in January) and was the Cardinals' third-round pick in 2021. Love did struggle against lefties this past season (they hit .342 off him). Improving his changeup was one thing he said he wanted to do to combat that.

Q: Daniel, do you have a more detailed explanation for the bends that Connor Thomas's career took this year?

A: As the story goes, the development of a cutter was one that Mike Maddux suggested to Connor Thomas back in March/April during spring training. Because of struggles against righties for much of the year, Thomas felt like he needed to make a move, but the pitch was a work in progress throughout the year so it was not introduced so early.

Thomas used it when playing catch and in bullpens. He tested it a couple of times in starts in the second half of the season, but it didn't become a part of his pitch arsenal until the Arizona Fall League. Once he was ready to fully introduce it, the strikeouts success that he had not had for much of the past two seasons came with it.

Q: Do you think Jordan Walker could make the team out of Spring Training?

A: Jordan Walker will have the opportunity to make a case for a big league roster spot in spring training. That's something the Cardinals front office has spoken about this offseason. John Mozeliak said during his end-of-season press conference that some of the club's offseason moves will be made with the rising prospects in mind and keeping opportunities open for them.

Whether Walker is at Busch Stadium on opening day this April is to be determined. His performance could dictate where he is placed.

Q: I see near term MLB talent in pitching (McGreevy, Hjerpe, Libertore, Graceffo) and bats across the Diamond (Walker, Winn, Herrera). With some far away guys like Hence, Baez, Mejia, what do you think is the farm systems biggest weakness currently? Or what does the FO see it as?

A: Like you said, there is some depth in the Cardinals' farm system in some areas across the diamond and the mound. The one area I would say there isn't as much depth in is at the corner infield spots.

There's obviously no glaring need for that at the majors when you have the reigning NL MVP at one corner and a 10-time Gold Glove winner at the other. But looking at the roster lineups at the Cardinals' affiliates, I see that as the areas where there isn't much depth.

Q: I think I prefer Burleson over Gorman as the lefty DH component but the speculation appears to be going the other direction. Which do you think works best for that role?

A: I think both Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman as fits for that left-handed DH role. And it's easy to see considering both have had success in the minors with the bat and both are still working to improve on defense.

I also feel like both provide different at-bats depending on what you'd want. With his home run success in the minors, I see Gorman as someone who could provide that if he develops right to major-league pitching and cuts down on the strikeouts that hurt him last season.

With Burleson, I see someone who is more prone to get the ball on the ground and can consistently put the ball in play. Both provide solid options.

Q: It seems the Cardinals are great at producing a strong MLB pipeline with prospect not considered “top 100” types. Then when we get the top 50 “blue chip” types they seems to struggle. Carlson, Gorman, Rasmus. How important is it for the franchise to get a truly impactful bat from their minor leagues. The last one had to be Matt Carpenter.

A: I think developing an impact bat through the minors is especially important for clubs that are reluctant to make big moves in free agency or trade for impact players. Although the Cardinals have not had that homegrown bat since Matt Carpenter, to their credit, they've been able to acquire them in trades (i.e. Arenado and Goldschmidt).

But yes, it's been a while since the Cardinals have had that come through their system. Before Carpenter, you have to go back to Albert Pujols as the last impact bat that came from the farm. Part of finding that prospect and developing them also has to do with where the Cardinals are drafting. They haven't had a top-15 pick since 2008.