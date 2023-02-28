Check out the highlights from Daniel Guerrero’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Any buzz for anyone said to be getting off to a flying start in camp?

Guerrero: Does Jordan Walker count?

He his homer, infield single, and defense certainly created some buzz in the past 24 hours. There was already some buzz on the top prospect coming into this spring because of how he, at 20 years old, played in Double-A and the Arizona Fall League. Yesterday felt like that buzz rose some.

Also in big-league camp, Moises Gomez has been talked about after his first two games in the Grapefruit League. The outfielder who clubbed a Cardinals minor league record 39 home runs a year ago already has three hits in four at-bats in the Grapefruit League. He had a double with an exit velo above 105 mph and even a groundout that reached 111.8 mph. How hard Gomez hits the ball when he makes contact is being noticed. The swing-and-miss is still a concern.

Last time I checked, it’s still a little early in the early minor’s camp and some impressions are still being made as that group of players begin to ramp things up. However, I was told that right-hander Inohan Paniagua is someone to keep tabs on. He is coming off a strong season in Class Low-A where he was used as a starter for the first time in his minors career. Paniagua has some good velocity behind his fastball and a curveball he can use as a putaway pitch.

Q: There’s obviously a lot of incentive to individuals in the minors to perform well to get promoted, but as a minor league team, how seriously do players/coaches take the standings/playoff results? How does this work with often your best players suddenly leaving the team when promoted?

Guerrero: It's sort of a best-of-both-worlds situation based on the players and coaches I've talked to over the last year.

Players and coaches both like winning. That was evident with High-A Palm Beach who made the playoffs. The guys there were proud of being able to do that. Guys at different levels want to help their teams win.

The players, and the coaches, also make it known it's about development.

That's the goal. A lot of players in the Cardinals system understand what they need to do to continue improving to get to the majors and potentially make an impact when they arrive. Coaches at different have the goal of helping them get there.

We saw the "best players suddenly leaving the team when promoted" happen last year for High-Peoria. Masyn Winn, Gordon Graceffo, and Michael McGreevy were promoted from there in late May. All three were excelling for Peoria in the first two months of the season. The organization felt like the next step for them was to move them up to AA, where they each faced some challenges and learned from them.

Peoria's manager Patrick Anderson said at the time of their promotion it's a great feeling to send a player up because that's what minor league ball is about.

Q: Have you seen anything of the Cardinals young catching prospects?

Guerrero: If by young, you mean the teenage catching prospects, then I, unfortunately, have not gotten to see a whole lot of those guys.

Leonardo Bernal is in early camp right now. Bernal, 19, is a switch-hitting catcher who played for Low-A last year. I've been able to hang out on the backfields and watch him go through some catching drills. Still haven't seen him play.

Another young catching prospect that hasn't appeared here yet is Luis Rodriguez. Rodriguez, 18, was one of the Cardinals' notable international signings in 2022. He spent the past season in the Dominican Summer League where he hit .301 with an .820 OPS in 26 games.

Q: With the crazy pitch-clock-violation ending to the Braves/Red Sox game, will we see regular season games end like this? Or even worse a playoff game? Will the umps have any discretion in enforcing this rule? Do you think some very high leverage situations should not have the clock?

Guerrero: I'm of the belief that there will be a learning curve. We could see that as spring training progresses and see it become business as usual during the regular season. Maybe that extends through the first couple of weeks of the regular season for veteran players who haven't acclimated to it or guys who went deep into the World Baseball Classic and didn't experience the clock a whole lot. I don't recall seeing too much of an issue down in the minors last year. Even in an instance like when Paul DeJong was optioned and struck out on an automatic strike in his first game back in Memphis, he learned to adapt. Those guys adapted and brought that internalized pace with them.

That's why I don't believe we'll get to October and be worrying about a guy taking too much to step into the box during the World Series or a reliever in a high-leverage spot getting a violation late in a postseason game.

The Braves-Red Sox ending was weird. I hope that doesn't become an issue. Once players adapt, I don't think it'll that big of an issue.