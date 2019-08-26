Bring your Cardinals questions and comments, and talk to Hall of Famer Rick Hummel in our weekly baseball chat.
TRENDING:
Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel fields Cardinals questions in our weekly chat
Most Popular
-
BenFred: National League Central is now the Cardinals' to lose
-
DeWitt Q-&-A: Cards chairman discusses pressure on front office, fan angst, playoff drought
-
Cards notebook: Wong scooting around but he's probably out until weekend
-
Vintage Carp: Embattled infielder powers soaring Cardinals
-
Cabrera, Ponce de Leon, Carlson, Garcia stand out as Memphis completes 10-1 homestand