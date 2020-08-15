Happy Drive: Back on the field for first time in 17 days, Cardinals start fast, hold strong, top White Sox, 5-1

CHICAGO — The Cardinals spent more than two weeks in isolation, nearly a week sequestered alone in their Milwaukee hotel rooms, an afternoon driving by themselves to Chicago, and countless hours waiting and wondering about whether the next test result would arrive before the next COVID-19 test they had to take.

Back on the ballfield, it took them five batters to get a lead.

They never gave it up.

Aided by a couple of hit batters, the Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox in the first half of a doubleheader. Each game will be seven innings long, so starter Adam Wainwright's five strong innings against the Sox left the Cardinals' bullpen only six outs to get.

They did so expediently.

Giovanny Gallegos struck out three in the sixth, and John Gant retired three of the final four batters of the game.