Happy Drive: Cardinals start fast, finish strong, sweep doubleheader vs. White Sox in return to play

CHICAGO — What the Cardinals started fast, they finished strong.
After more than two weeks outside of Major League Baseball and inside a hotel room or their homes due to prolonged quarantines, the Cardinals returned to competition having missed 13 games, but not a beat. The Cardinals pounced for four runs in their inning since July 29 and took the first game of a doubleheader, 5-1, against the Chicago White Sox, and then rallied late in the second to complete the sweep.
Tyler O'Neill's two-run homer in the fifth inning of a seven-inning game snapped a tie and sent the Cardinals to a 6-3 victory Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
O'Neill's third home -- but first of the month -- was the first of two extra-base hits from the outfielder. When he connected for his home run, all three of the White Sox had been scored via home run. Paul Goldschmidt's solo home run in the fourth had been the Cardinals' lone run entering the fifth. An RBI groundout from Matt Carpenter and Goldschmidt's RBI single up the middle tied the game, 3-3.
It was the second time the Cardinals had tied the game.
O'Neill gave them their first lead of the second game, and Brad Miller's sacrifice fly in the seventh added a run of insurance for the Cardinals. Andrew Miller closed the win and the sweep with a scoreless ninth -- er, um, seventh inning. Both games were seven innings long. It's 2020.
(Details on the Game 1 win are below.)
Miller's finish on the day punctuated a game handled entirely by the bullpen. Jacob Woodford got the start and took the Cardinals through three innings. The remaining four innings were handled by four different pitchers. Alex Reyes made his 2020 debut for the Cardinals and struck out the side with the K pitches coming on 100-mph fastballs and two 98-mph fastballs.
Dylan Carlson and Max Schrock each made their major-league debuts Saturday and each got their first big-league hits in Game 2.
Carlson roped a double in the fifth inning.
Schrock's single in the fifth keyed the decisive rally in the fifth inning. The Cardinals scored four runs that inning to answer the Sox and then pull away.
***
Game 1: Cardinals 5, White Sox 1
The Cardinals spent more than two weeks in isolation, nearly a week sequestered alone in their Milwaukee hotel rooms, an afternoon driving by themselves to Chicago, and countless hours waiting and wondering about whether the next test result would arrive before the next COVID-19 test they had to take.
Back on the ballfield, it took them five batters to get a lead.
They never gave it up.
Aided by a couple of hit batters, the Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox in the first half of a doubleheader. Each game will be seven innings long, so starter Adam Wainwright's five strong innings against the Sox left the Cardinals' bullpen only six outs to get.
They did so expediently.
Giovanny Gallegos struck out three in the sixth, and John Gant retired three of the final four batters of the game.
Wainwright (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks in his five innings. He was quickly ahead of the youthful Sox lineup and then bent curveballs past many of them to remain efficient. Wainwright struck out three. Two of his strikeouts came on the curveball and the third strikeout was a called strike three on a fastball that was setup by the curveball's presence.
A bases-loaded hit batter in the first gave the Cardinals' their first run since July 27 in Minnesota.
Dexter Fowler's two-run single turned the first inning into a rally and the Cardinals left the inning with a 4-0 lead. An error in the fourth inning by the Sox permitted Fowler to score on a groundball to extend the lead to the final score, 5-1.
The Cardinals had a three-game losing streak since then, but have spent the past 17 days dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus. A total of 18 members of the Cardinals' team, including 10 players, tested positive for the virus. An 11th player, lefty Austin Gomber, did not test positive but was placed on the COVID-19 IL because of contact tracing and the little activity he had in the past week as a result.
He will join the team in Chicago, likely as a starter for one of the coming five games at Wrigley Field this next week.
The Cardinals intend to turn to the bullpen to handle all the innings of the second game of the doubleheader. This will be a traditional doubleheader so first pitch will be within 40 minutes of the end of the first game.
The lineup for Game 2 of the doubleheader will appear below this sentence when it is posted.
1. Tommy Edman, SS
2. Matt Carpenter, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Brad Miller, 3B -- Cardinals debut
6. Dylan Carlson, RF
7. Matt Wieters, C
8. Max Schrock, 2B -- MLB debut
9. Harrison Bader, CF
Jacob Woodford, RHP, will be starting Game 2 for the Cardinals.
***
Fast Start: Cardinals return to field, load bases and seize on White Sox for 4-0 lead
It took 17 days for the Cardinals to return to the field and only seven batters for them to put together a scoring rally and a swift lead.
The Cardinals went from zero to 4-0 in an inning.
Leadoff hitter Kolten Wong set the tone with an eight-pitch walk to begin the Cardinals' return from the outbreak that shelved them for more than two weeks. What followed against White Sox ace, All-Star, and Jack Flaherty best pal Lucas Giolito was a scoring rally unlike any they've seen since ... well, um ... three weeks really.
Giolito hit two batters, forcing the Cardinals' first run in and then keeping the bases loaded for rookie Dylan Carlson's major-league debut.
Carlson struck out, but the rally persisted.
Dexter Fowler lifted a single over the shortstop for a two-run base hit that extended the Cardinals' lead to 3-0. Andrew Knizner added a groundball RBI single with two outs to bring home the fourth run and assure that the Cardinals would bring all nine batters to the plate in the first inning.
They hadn't done anything as a team in nine days and in their first few minutes reunited as a group, they got everybody involved.
Four of the first five batters in the Cardinals' order scored.
Matt Carpenter was hit by a pitch to force home the Cardinals' first run, and he scored on Knizner's single. The White Sox broacaster Steve Stone took issue with Carpenter's elbow leaking into the zone for the HBP RBI.
The list of firsts in a long time ranged from their first runner at second base since July 28, their first hit with runners in scoring position since July 26, and Fowler doubling his RBI total for the season in one swing. Of course, he had only played the five games before Saturday. When Tommy Edman stepped up to single he was taking his 20th at-bat of the season.
This is the Sox's 20th game.
The inning ended with Harrison Bader's infield single, but Fowler was thrown out at home plate trying to score. Fowler twice stumbled around the bases keeping him from reaching third on Knizner's single.
Before the game, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said the quality of play was going to be something he looked at later. Just the fact that the team is playing, cleared to do so, and getting back into MLB's schedule is cause for his celebration.
Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright retired the White Sox in order in the first inning and pitched around an error and walk in the seconding to get the Cardinals to the third with the 4-0 lead.
Both games today are set for seven innings.
***
Wainwright leads Cardinals, Carlson back onto field, vs. White Sox
Before addressing the series of roster moves the Cardinals made official Saturday morning, hours before they played a doubleheader and their first game in 17 days, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak had a list of people he wanted to thank.
He thanked the coaching staff for their creativity and care in keeping the team together -- though they were all apart during two separate quarantines during the same outbreak of COVID-19. He thanked the commissioner's office for shepherding the Cardinals through 18 positive tests for the coronavirus and two separate lockdowns. He thanked doctors, experts, officials at the ballpark, clubhouse managers, equipment manager, travel execs, and then he got to the medical staff.
He said he and the team's head athletic trainer, Adam Olsen, had some 3 a.m. talks about the spread of the virus through the roster.
"Dark days," Mozeliak said.
The morning brought sunshine for the first time.
Having driven himself to Chicago on Friday, just like the rest of the Cardinals' traveling party, Mozeliak was in his Chicago hotel late Friday night when he learned that the team had cleared another day of tests without a new positive and was cleared to play Saturday. They'll face the White Sox in a doubleheader -- the first of three in a five-day visit to Chicago to see the Sox and the Cubs.
The Cardinals did not have any players opt-out before playing Saturday.
To prep, the Cardinals made a series of roster moves.
They added the following to the active, 29-man roster for the doubleheader:
• Dylan Carlson, OF
• Rob Kaminsky, LHP
• Seth Elledge, RHP
• John Nogowski, 1B/OF
• Ricardo Sanchez, LHP (29th man)
The Cardinals will be able to move Sanchez on and off the roster here for a few days if they wish -- but they don't have to. They can make that decision based on usage Saturday and keep the fresh around, cycling through whatever pitchers they have handy, including the group that they've brought on the taxi squad.
That trio is:
• RHP Nabil Crismatt
• RHP Ryan Meisinger
• RHP Jesús Cruz
Previously catcher José Godoy was on the taxi squad to allow for him to continue helping the team in bullpen.
All three pitchers have experience at higher levels or have come from the majors so that they give the Cardinals some depth as they do what pitching coach Mike Maddux calls "passing the ball around."
Here is the lineup for this afternoon's Game 1.
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS (in place of Paul DeJong)
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, DH
5. Matt Carpenter, 3B
6. DYLAN CARLSON, LF -- MLB debut, wearing No. 3
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Andrew Knizner, C (in place of Yadier Molina)
9. Harrison Bader, CF
Adam Wainwright will start.
The Cardinals and Sox will play two seven inning games, unless extra innings are necessary to decide either game. If so, each of the extra innings beyond the seventh will start with a runner at second base.
Both teams plan a bullpen game for the second half of the doubleheader with each team starting a reliever and expecting short bursts from the pitchers.
The Cardinals are wearing their Saturday blues.
The Cardinals have a handful of players who have advanced in their return testing from the COVID-19 injury list. None of them will join the team in Chicago, but several are going through the cardiac evaluation and the antibody testing so that they can return to the field, get some workouts in this weekend at Busch Stadium, and possibly be available to the team during the next home stand.
Mozeliak said some of the players will go to the Springfield, Mo., site to get some live batting practice or bullpens in to ready for their return.
They have had more than two weeks idle and need some baseball work.
All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong have been going through the testing necessary to return, but the complete list of players who are making progress is being confirmed by the team.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.