Happy Drive: Cardinals start fast, finish strong, sweep doubleheader vs. White Sox in return to play

They never gave it up.

Aided by a couple of hit batters, the Cardinals scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox in the first half of a doubleheader. Each game will be seven innings long, so starter Adam Wainwright's five strong innings against the Sox left the Cardinals' bullpen only six outs to get.

They did so expediently.

Giovanny Gallegos struck out three in the sixth, and John Gant retired three of the final four batters of the game.

Wainwright (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks in his five innings. He was quickly ahead of the youthful Sox lineup and then bent curveballs past many of them to remain efficient. Wainwright struck out three. Two of his strikeouts came on the curveball and the third strikeout was a called strike three on a fastball that was setup by the curveball's presence.

A bases-loaded hit batter in the first gave the Cardinals' their first run since July 27 in Minnesota.

Dexter Fowler's two-run single turned the first inning into a rally and the Cardinals left the inning with a 4-0 lead. An error in the fourth inning by the Sox permitted Fowler to score on a groundball to extend the lead to the final score, 5-1.