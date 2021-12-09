'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America

The annual ranking by Baseball America of the Cardinals’ Top 10 prospects comes with a few notable nuggets — six of the 10 have been acquired by trade or draft since 2020 — and a significant change, right there at the top.
For the past six years, there has not been much movement with the No. 1 ranking in the Cardinals system. It’s been one of two players. For four years, 2017-2019, righthander Alex Reyes headlined the rankings and was considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. He yielded the top ranking to outfielder Dylan Carlson for two years, 2020-2021, until now. Carlson finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and is no longer eligible, per BA’s guidelines, and that left No. 1 wide open.
Enter the ‘Heir.’
Jordan Walker, who won’t turn 20 until late May, vaulted over Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore to be considered the Cardinals’ top prospect according to Baseball America. His photo is on the cover beside the headline, 'Heir Jordan.'
Starting with the home run he hit with his first swing as a pro and through a promotion to High-A, Walker had a thunderous debut. In its survey of “best tools,” Baseball America determined that Walker is the “best power hitter” in the system, edging Gorman, who is considered one of the top power hitters in all the minors. For the Cardinals, that’s two hitters the likes of which they haven’t had in the system in years, let alone in the same year.
Baseball America’s rankings is a treasure of information, and you can read it here. The forthcoming Baseball America handbook will rank the top 30 prospects in the Cardinals’ system. Full disclosure: I used to write the rankings for the Cardinals. In recent years, the publication’s staff writers have, and this year’s is written by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle.
The Top 10 list debuted Wednesday.
Below is a deep dive into the players ranked in BA's Top 10. I wrote brand new, exclusive scouting reports/backgrounds/anecdotes for StlToday.com for a sense of how they did in 2021, where they came from, and where they're headed. Also included is a quote from BA’s coverage (which is far more expansive here) and as a bonus peek into the Cardinals’ plans — an ETA for each of the prospects.
1. Jordan Walker, 3B
Acquired: Draft 2020 (1st round, 21st overall)
Age: 19
The list is short of young prospects who played their way into greater prominence this past season and will see a meteoric rise in the national rankings. But Walker is on it. The Georgia teen the Cardinals selected in the first round of the shortened 2020 draft hit a home run on the first pitch he saw as a pro. In came a hanging curveball, out went a long, soaring fly ball beyond the walls that have vexed big leaguers at Roger Dean Stadium. Walker only got better from there. He hit .317/.388/.548 for a .936 OPS in his first full season as a pro. To the 14 homers he hit, Walker added 25 doubles. He struck out 87 times in 325 at-bats and stole 14 bases in 16 attempts. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Walker has the frame of Kris Bryant, a power-packed righthanded swing, and athleticism to build strength upon. That will give him the chance to move around the field (third, first, right, left) as he rises and the Cardinals determine where his glove fits, because his current trajectory already reveals where his bat will — in the middle of a lineup.
BA Quote: “Walker has an imposing … frame and rare strength for a teenager, crushing balls at 116 mph off the bat in his first month as a professional.”
PD ETA: 2023.
2. Nolan Gorman, 2B/3B
Acquired: Draft 2018 (1st round, 19th overall)
Age: 21
During a conversation this fall, John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, asked infield guru, former third-base coach, secret weapon, and longtime coach Jose Oquendo about the progress Gorman made this season at second base. Oquendo reported it was enough to handle the speed of the game at the majors. Mozeliak said he considered that the review he needed to hear for Gorman to press on at the new position. One of the most improved hitters from spring to spring, Gorman continued to advance at second base during his turn at the Arizona Fall League. Like Skip Schumaker before him, Gorman has the advantage of a strong arm and all that allows him to do at second and compensate as he increases his instincts and footwork. Oh, and he’s one of the top power prospects in the minors who, with a sharpened approach, has reduced his strikeout rate. Cue the Dan Uggla comps. Gorman, ranked No. 3 a year ago, reached Class AAA this past season, shined in Arizona, and finished the regular season with 25 homers to go with 20 doubles, a .481 slugging percentage, a .814 OPS, and 115 strikeouts in 480 at-bats.
BA Quote: “Gorman is on track … (to hit) 30-35 home runs per year.”
PD ETA: 2022.
3. Matthew Liberatore, LHP
Acquired: Trade from Tampa Bay, January 2020 (Randy Arozarena deal)
Age: 22
A boyhood teammate and longtime friend of Gorman’s, Liberatore responded as well as any pitcher in the Cardinals system to the aggressive promotion that greeted him for 2021. Limited to working at the alternate-site all of 2020, Liberatore vaulted from Class A with the Rays in 2019 to Triple-A Memphis for his Cardinals debut in 2021. With the Redbirds, he went 9-9 with a 4.04 ERA in 22 games (18 starts). He had as many strikeouts (123) as hits allowed (123) and allowed fewer hits than innings pitched (124 2/3). He got better later in the season — 2.67 ERA in final 10 appearances — and rose to meet the level a year ahead of schedule instead of lagging a year behind. As the Cardinals waded into the market for free-agent starters this season, they did so with Liberatore in mind — not as a pitcher who could fill the opening in the rotation (Steven Matz will do that), but as part of the reinforcements set to arrive, sent to contribute, sent to potentially thrive as, say, Marco Gonzales did midseason.
BA Quote: “Liberatore throws a trio of impressive secondaries, led by an above-average, upper-70s curveball that has hard, late snap.”
PD ETA: 2022.
4. Michael McGreevy, RHP
Acquired: Draft 2021 (1st round, 18th overall)
Age: 21
After several years of drafting high-ceiling, high-risk prep position players early in the draft, Cardinals scouting director Randy Flores returned to the team’s sweet spot in 2021: college starters. Like Michael Wacha, Lance Lynn, Dakota Hudson, Luke Weaver, and Gonzales before him, McGreevy is from Cardinals Central Casting, this time from California. And he’s expected to move swiftly. The righthander, a Freshman All-American at UC-Santa Barbara, had his innings rationed during his first pro summer. He appeared only with the Jupiter, Fla.-based affiliates and pitched a total of 7 2/3 innings in seven games, all of them starts. He went 0-2 with a 9.39 ERA, though the results were secondary to the experience. McGreevy is a prototype Cardinals prospect. He has excellent athleticism, a 6-foot-4 frame ready to add strength, and he joins them already with an advanced touch when it comes to control. His fastball sinks and can zip at 96 mph, and he’ll likely follow it quickly up the ranks in 2022.
BA Quote: “He floods the strike zone with all of his pitches and his few misses are very small.”
PD ETA: 2023.
5. Ivan Herrera, C
Acquired: Amateur free agent July 2016 (Panama)
Age: 21
Herrera is on the horizon, and the fact he could debut in his early 20s as Yadier Molina did before him is not lost on either the Cardinals veteran or the Cardinals prospect. Whenever possible, Herrera has tethered himself to Molina like a shadow, and it’s likely they’ll share some time together in the majors at some point in the coming summer. Herrera has improved his feel for calling games and his agility behind the plate while maintaining the bat that always has been considered above average for his position, age, and current level. Herrera reached Class AAA for one game this past season after a superb season at Class AA Springfield. There he hit .231/.346/.408 with 17 homers, 30 extra-base hits, and a solid .753 OPS. When spring training eventually starts, note his assignments as he becomes familiar with big-league pitchers.
BA Quote: “Herrera will have to improve his defense to be Yadier Molina’s successor.”
PD ETA: 2022.
6. Lars Nootbaar, OF
Acquired: Draft 2018 (8th round)
Age: 24
The cheer is ready to welcome him to Busch Stadium when the season starts, and so are the Cardinals. They see him as an incumbent, returning to the bench as the fourth outfielder and part of their plans for designated hitter. No prospect has heightened his place on the depth chart more in the past 12 months than Nootbaar. He impressed during difficult assignments in spring, made his debut, handled the unusual and inconsistent role of fourth outfielder well, won a game in the Cardinals’ record 17-victory run, and then went off to Arizona to get regular at-bats and rocked the Fall League. Nootbaar’s rise has reflections of Stephen Piscotty, though Nootbaar hits from the left side and hints at unlocking more power. Rick Hummel will have much more on Nootbaar on Friday in the pages of the Post-Dispatch and online here at StlToday.com.
BA Quote: “He’s shown an ability to catch up quickly to each new assignment and has progressed rapidly in limited time as a professional.”
PD ETA: Already arrived.
7. Joshua Baez, OF
Acquired: Draft 2021 (2nd round, 54th overall)
Age: 18
It took the Cardinals going above slot and wooing Baez away from a commitment to baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt with a $2.25-million signing to bring aboard one of the more intriguing talents taken early in the 2021 draft. The Massachusetts teen was one of the younger players taken in the draft, just as Tre Fletcher* was for the Cardinals out of New England several years ago. They share similar qualities: Raw athleticism, tools that need sharpening at the plate, and high, high ceilings if it all comes together. Baez spent his first pro summer at rookie ball with the Jupiter club, and there in 23 games he hit .158/.305/.303 with 28 strikeouts in 78 at-bats. He had two homers and stole five bases. He’s got experience in center, though the Cardinals think he’ll be a better fit for a corner outfield spot. He’s touched 98 mph with his fastball, though the Cardinals think his bat can advance as he does to keep him in the field. Like Fletcher currently, Baez will be a strong, revealing test of the Cardinals’ ability to develop a hitter in the new infrastructure and vision they have in place under the guidance of Jeff Albert and others.
BA Quote: “A high-risk, high-reward player. He has the strength and physicality to dream about him hitting 30-plus home runs in the major leagues.”
PD ETA: 2026ish.
* Baseball America considers Fletcher the Cardinals’ top defensive outfielder in the system. Baez has the best outfield arm in the system.
8. Masyn Winn, SS/RHP
Acquired: Draft 2020 (2nd round, 54th overall)
Age: 19
Although they drafted Winn as a two-way player, the Cardinals mostly shelved the pitching side of Winn’s potential during his first full professional season. Winn took up residency at shortstop and appeared almost exclusively there in 97 games at two levels. He reached High-A Peoria for 36 games and 148 at-bats. Winn did pitch an inning, and the Cardinals remain interested in giving the young talent a chance to be both an infielder and a pitcher at the same time. The velocity is there. The athleticism is there. The question is whether the bat will improve enough to keep him as a position player. Winn hit .209/.240/.304 at Peoria, and overall in 385 at-bats this past year had a .242/.324/.356 slash line. He struck out 100 times, walked 46, and added a stat that seems almost nostalgic: He stole 32 bases in 37 attempts. Winn has a fastball that touches 98 mph and athleticism that hints there’s even more there should he shift to pitching or find ways to harness that upside at the same time as playing the field. Baseball America’s survey of scouts and coaches affirms why the Cardinals drafted Winn. He’s a toolbox, as scouts say. He is considered the best athlete, fastest baserunner, and top infield arm in the system.
BA Quote: “Winn has arguably the strongest arm of arguably any shortstop in the majors and minors. By the middle of July he already had 15 throws across the diamond at 92 mph or harder, more than twice as many as all major-league infielders combined.”
PD ETA: 2025, unless … you know … pitching.
9. Juan Yepez, 1B
Acquired: Trade from Atlanta, May 2017 (Matt Adams deal)
Age: 23
When the Cardinals made the trade with Atlanta that the Braves chased because of an injury, they saw a hitter who was young for his level and had indications of holding his own at the plate. The analytics suggested he was a mature hitter, and maybe that would amount to something, maybe not. The Cardinals took a chance. What they got was one of the breakout hitters of 2021, considered one of the best hitters at the Arizona Fall League, and a legit candidate to be a righthanded bat off the bench or moonlight at DH in the coming season. Yepez rose through the minors while he continued to pursue his college degree, and he worked through the 2020 season to make sure that wasn’t lost time for either of his goals. He added strength. He completed classes. Yepez spent most of the season at Class AAA Memphis, where he hit 22 homers, and overall in 2021 he hit .286/.383/.586 for a .969 OPS to go with 27 homers and 29 doubles. In an era of rising strikeout rates, Yepez had almost as many RBIs (77) and far more hits (105) than he had strikeouts (82). Plus, he walked 51 times. A balanced swing with solid, catapult power and a feel for the strike zone, the question facing Yepez, a corner infielder, will be how he adjusts to a limited role and late-game looks against velocity fiends.
BA Quote: “He consistently barrels the ball, shows a patient approach and rarely chases pitches out of the strike zone. … He destroys fastballs at any velocity.”
PD ETA: Imminent.
10. Alec Burleson, OF
Acquired: Draft 2020 (2nd round, 70th overall)
Age: 23
An interesting thing happened when Burleson finally made the leap from college to pro ball after having to wait through the 2020 season – he wasn’t the hitter advertised when the Cardinals selected him. He was … more. At East Carolina, Burleson was a two-way player who positioned himself all over the field if necessary, and earned a reputation for being a keen-eyed and contact-oriented hitter. He had a career average in college of .341, hit 12 homers, and struck out only 40 times in 413 at-bats. When he hit pro ball, Burleson unleashed his swing — and did not stop producing until the Cardinals ran out of affiliates for him to reach. Burleson began 2021 at Class A, spent most of it at Class AA, and then vaulted to Class AAA for 45 games. In total, he hit 22 home runs in 456 at-bats and finished the summer with a .270/.329/.454 slugging that rewrote how the Cardinals viewed him in their collection of outfielders. He’ll come to spring training and likely have the same chance to impress that Nootbaar capitalized on and will be trying to leave an impression before competing for a promotion at some point in the coming year.