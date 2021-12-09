'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America

9. Juan Yepez, 1B

When the Cardinals made the trade with Atlanta that the Braves chased because of an injury, they saw a hitter who was young for his level and had indications of holding his own at the plate. The analytics suggested he was a mature hitter, and maybe that would amount to something, maybe not. The Cardinals took a chance. What they got was one of the breakout hitters of 2021, considered one of the best hitters at the Arizona Fall League, and a legit candidate to be a righthanded bat off the bench or moonlight at DH in the coming season. Yepez rose through the minors while he continued to pursue his college degree, and he worked through the 2020 season to make sure that wasn’t lost time for either of his goals. He added strength. He completed classes. Yepez spent most of the season at Class AAA Memphis, where he hit 22 homers, and overall in 2021 he hit .286/.383/.586 for a .969 OPS to go with 27 homers and 29 doubles. In an era of rising strikeout rates, Yepez had almost as many RBIs (77) and far more hits (105) than he had strikeouts (82). Plus, he walked 51 times. A balanced swing with solid, catapult power and a feel for the strike zone, the question facing Yepez, a corner infielder, will be how he adjusts to a limited role and late-game looks against velocity fiends.