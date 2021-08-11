Here's a curveball: To propel Cardinals' momentum, Wainwright starts at a ballpark that hasn't always been hospitable

PITTSBURGH — During the two decades Adam Wainwright's career straddles with the Cardinals, from Albert Pujols' dominance here to J. A. Happ's one-hitter here Tuesday, PNC Park has been the most hospitable of any division ballpark, any ballpark really, for his team and teammates.
Wainwright has not always found it as welcoming.
No other ballpark where he's started more than twice has vexed him as much as PNC Park. His 5.47 ERA against the Pirates at their ballpark is his highest for any ballpark in the National League, and the other spots where he has a higher ERA he hasn't pitched more than 4 2/3 innings in any of them.
Wainwright brings a streak of starts like that September run into his appearance Wednesday night against the Pirates.
The Cardinals' veteran righthander has won three consecutive starts and pitched at least seven innings in four consecutive games. In that span of four games, Wainwright has more strikeouts (24) than hits allowed (23) in the 28 innings. His ERA in that stretch is 2.57, and that's brought his season ERA down to 3.48.
That ranks 14th in the NL.
Wainwright's 139 2/3 innings are the fourth-most in the majors, the third-most in the NL, and no NL Central starter has as many innings as the Cardinals' righthander does through 22 starts.
At PNC, in 21 games (17 starts), Wainwright has thrown 103 2/3 innings. His ERA isn't skewed by one outing but rather the occasional four-run short outing that polka-dot his pitching lines along the Allegheny.
That said, the last time he pitched in Pittsburgh was part of the run of statement starts that earned him an encore with the Cardinals and hinted at the late-career renaissance he's had as the team's most valuable pitcher now two consecutive seasons. In September 2019, as the Cardinals made their push for a return to the postseason for the first time since 2015, Wainwright won his first five starts of the month. The second was a seven-inning gem against the Pirates at PNC Park. He allowed one run on six hits and struck out three to end a personal streak of struggles at PNC.
He had gone five appearances without pitching more than five innings, and the ERA bloated a bit because he allowed at least four runs in four of those outings.
Per usual, Yadier Molina will be behind the plate to catcher Wainwright.
Left fielder Tyler O'Neill returns to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game due to soreness and illness related to receiving the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. O'Neill will bat cleanup as the Cardinals shift to their lineup against righthanders like Pirates starter Wil Crowe.
There will be a twist to watch toward the end of the lineup.
Crowe has reverse splits where lefthanded hitters have done less against him than righthanded batters, and switch-hitting Tommy Edman suggested recently that he'll consider hitting righthanded against righthanded pitchers like Crowe, as he did in Cincinnati against Tyler Mahle.
Here are the lineups for the second game of a three-game series this weekend, the second game of 10 the Pirates and Cardinals play this month, and the second of seven games in Pittsburgh between these teams at PNC Park this month.
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, RF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Tommy Edman, 2B
9. Adam Wainwright, RHP
PIRATES
1. Hoy Park, SS
2. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B
3. Bryan Reynolds, CF
4. Colin Moran, 1B
5. Rodolfo Castro, 2B
6. Gregory Polanco, RF
7. Anthony Alford, LF
8. Michael Perez, C
9. Wil Crowe, RHP
