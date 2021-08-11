Here's a curveball: To propel Cardinals' momentum, Wainwright starts at a ballpark that hasn't always been hospitable

At PNC, in 21 games (17 starts), Wainwright has thrown 103 2/3 innings. His ERA isn't skewed by one outing but rather the occasional four-run short outing that polka-dot his pitching lines along the Allegheny.

That said, the last time he pitched in Pittsburgh was part of the run of statement starts that earned him an encore with the Cardinals and hinted at the late-career renaissance he's had as the team's most valuable pitcher now two consecutive seasons. In September 2019, as the Cardinals made their push for a return to the postseason for the first time since 2015, Wainwright won his first five starts of the month. The second was a seven-inning gem against the Pirates at PNC Park. He allowed one run on six hits and struck out three to end a personal streak of struggles at PNC.

He had gone five appearances without pitching more than five innings, and the ERA bloated a bit because he allowed at least four runs in four of those outings.

Per usual, Yadier Molina will be behind the plate to catcher Wainwright.

Left fielder Tyler O'Neill returns to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game due to soreness and illness related to receiving the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. O'Neill will bat cleanup as the Cardinals shift to their lineup against righthanders like Pirates starter Wil Crowe.