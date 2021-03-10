Hicks speeds through scoreless inning vs. Nationals in first game appearance since June 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With a vantage point two stories up and a few blocks away, it was still possible to see the sizzle on Jordan Hicks' fastball as he faced an opponent in another uniform for the first time in nearly 21 months.

The sound of the ball hitting the mitt carried — and shouted its speed.

Hicks pitched an expedient scoreless inning Wednesday morning in a B-game against the Washington Nationals at their spring facility. It took Hicks 11 pitches to retire all three batters he faced. He started with a strikeout and then got the next two batters to ground out.

His fastball was consistently at 100 mph or swifter, an observer with access to the data said.

"I don’t think it would have mattered what lens you’re looking at," manager Mike Shildt said shortly before the team's main-field game against the Nationals. "If you’re looking from your vantage point, my vantage point, standing upside down on your head – I don’t know if it would have mattered. That was pretty darn good. In control of what he was doing. Clearly, life to his ball. Super-encouraging first outing in over a year against another club. Very positive day for Jordan."

It's likely the righthander's next outing will be in a Grapefruit League game.