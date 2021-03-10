Hicks speeds through scoreless inning vs. Nationals in first game appearance since June 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With a vantage point two stories up and a few blocks away, it was still possible to see the sizzle on Jordan Hicks' fastball as he faced an opponent in another uniform for the first time in nearly 21 months.
The sound of the ball hitting the mitt carried — and shouted its speed.
Hicks pitched an expedient scoreless inning Wednesday morning in a B-game against the Washington Nationals at their spring facility. It took Hicks 11 pitches to retire all three batters he faced. He started with a strikeout and then got the next two batters to ground out.
His fastball was consistently at 100 mph or swifter, an observer with access to the data said.
"I don’t think it would have mattered what lens you’re looking at," manager Mike Shildt said shortly before the team's main-field game against the Nationals. "If you’re looking from your vantage point, my vantage point, standing upside down on your head – I don’t know if it would have mattered. That was pretty darn good. In control of what he was doing. Clearly, life to his ball. Super-encouraging first outing in over a year against another club. Very positive day for Jordan."
It's likely the righthander's next outing will be in a Grapefruit League game.
He is on schedule to be on the opening-day roster and could begin the 2021 season where he left the 2019 season, as the Cardinals' closer.
The righthander had reconstructive elbow surgery in June 2019, and he missed all of the 2020 season after opting out of the pandemic-shortened schedule. Hicks used that time instead to continue his rehab and clearly increase his strength and fitness.
In workouts this spring, Hicks' athleticism has been on display, and during the B-game Wednesday he had a tight, compact delivery that created elite velocity without the appearance of max effort.
A B-game is the name given a contest that has more fluidity with the rules than the Grapefruit League game; they are often scheduled for the purpose of getting pitchers innings in a controlled setting or when they aren't available in the main-field games. The Cardinals lost the B-Game, 1-0, to the Nationals in eight innings, and the final inning was not completed because the Cardinals' reliever, Junior Fernandez, ran out of pitches before he recorded three outs.
Hicks pitched the fifth inning in relief of starter John Gant.
Hicks began with a fastball, got ahead 1-2 to the first batter he faced, a lefthanded hitter, and then overpowered him with a fastball. He got a called strike on the next batter, a check swing for strike 2, and then slashed a low slider to see if the eager hitter would chase. He didn't. Then the righthanded batter skipped a fastball to second base for a groundout.