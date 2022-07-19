Home run derby will decide All-Star winner, not extras; Goldschmidt at cleanup for NL

LOS ANGELES — A question that looms over every All-Star Game — and brought an abrupt end to one in Milwaukee 20 years ago — is where the pitching will come from in the event of extra innings, and Major League Baseball has come up with a novel answer for 2022.

Coaches.

For the first time in All-Star Game history, a game tied after nine innings will be decided in the same way Monday evening was spent at Dodger Stadium — with a Home Run Derby. The new way to decide the exhibition game’s winner was tucked into the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, The Associated Press reported Monday and officials later confirmed.

The hitters have been preselected entering the game:

• National League — Pete Alonso (Mets), Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta), and Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia).

• American League — Ty France (Seattle), Julio Rodriguez (Seattle), and Kyle Tucker (Houston).

Similar to penalty kicks in soccer, each team will designate three hitters to participate in the tiebreaker. Each of those hitters will get three swings. That’s it. A member of the league’s coaching staff will deliver the pitches, and the hitter can see an unlimited amount of pitches, but take three swings. The league with the most homers after nine swings wins.

If there still is a tie, then a fourth hitter comes to the plate, and so forth.

During a press conference with members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday morning, commissioner Rob Manfred said he does not see the derby decider leaking into the regular season for extra-inning games. The spontaneously generated runner at second is enough.

As far as the first nine innings of the game go, Cardinals right-handers Miles Mikolas and Ryan Helsley will be available out of the bullpen for the All-Star Game. Helsley said he's good to go, but he downplayed the idea of letting one loose to see if he could top teammate Jordan Hicks' 103.8 mph for the swiftest pitch thrown this season.

"He topped me in his first game back," Helsley said, laughing.

Albert Pujols will be available off the bench for the NL team, and he has notified manager Brian Snitker, of Atlanta, that he's eager to play in whatever role needed later in the game. He did play second base in his All-Star debut back in 2001.

And here are the starting lineups for the 92nd All-Star Game.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

1. Ronald Acuna, Jr., RF, Atlanta

2. Mookie Betts, CF, Dodgers

3. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals

5. Trea Turner, SS, Dodgers

6. Willson Contreras, C, Cubs

7. William Contreras, DH, Atlanta

8. Joc Pederson, LF, San Francisco

9. Jeff McNeil, 2B, Mets

P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Dodgers

AMERICAN LEAGUE

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Angels

2. Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees

3. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto

5. Giancarlo Stanton, LF, Yankees

6. Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota

7. Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox

8. Andres Giminez, 2B, Cleveland

9. Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto

P: Shane McClanahan, LHP, Tampa Bay

Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com and later in the pages of the Wednesday Post-Dispatch for complete coverage from the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and exclusive stories about the Cardinals' representatives at the Midsummer Classic.