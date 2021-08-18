Homecoming: Cardinals righty Flaherty makes first start at Busch since May with pivotal Brewers series in his hand

When last Jack Flaherty left the mound at Busch Stadium having thrown with furious intention against an opposing team, the Cardinals opening day starter was about to improve to 8-0 with a win against the Pirates.

His ERA stood small at 2.53.

He had just thrown his 25 inning at Busch Stadium and collected 25 strikeouts against 13 hits allowed. His oblique muscle was intact.

That was three months ago.

Flaherty, one start into his return from an extended absence, will make his first start since May 19 at Busch Stadium, and only almost everything is on the line as he does it. The Cardinals loss Tuesday night to first-place Milwaukee dropped them to 11 games back in the NL Central. They have 12 games remaining against the Brewers, and a loss on Wednesday would invert that number, assuring what at this point seems inevitable — the Cardinals are going to need ample help if they're to pull off the unthinkable of winning the NL Central.

A loss would also assure a series loss, at home, and all while other teams are doing their best to help the Cardinals back into the wild-card race.