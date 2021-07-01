Homecoming King: Cardinals third baseman Arenado elected by fans to start All-Star Game in Colorado

DENVER — It took a second round of voting and a surge of production to go with a flurry of increased fan support for Nolan Arenado to assure a second visit to Colorado on this road trip.

The Cardinals' third baseman was elected de facto Homecoming King and will start at third base for the National League All-Star team at Coors Field on July 13. The selection brings Arenado back to the ballpark he called home for the first eight years of his career and will be his fourth consecutive start for the NL at third base.

He is the first Cardinal to start an All-Star Game since Jhonny Peralta in 2015.

Arenado trailed Kris Bryant during the first round of voting at the position, but he got enough to qualify for the second round of selections, and a gust of support carried him ahead of Bryant and the Dodgers' Justin Turner.

This is Arenado's sixth All-Star selection in his nine years in the majors.

