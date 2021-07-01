Homecoming King: Cardinals third baseman Arenado elected by fans to start All-Star Game in Colorado

DENVER — It took a second round of voting and a surge of production to go with a flurry of increased fan support for Nolan Arenado to assure a second visit to Colorado on this road trip.
The Cardinals' third baseman was elected de facto Homecoming King and will start at third base for the National League All-Star team at Coors Field on July 13. The selection brings Arenado back to the ballpark he called home for the first eight years of his career and will be his fourth consecutive start for the NL at third base.
He is the first Cardinal to start an All-Star Game since Jhonny Peralta in 2015.
Arenado trailed Kris Bryant during the first round of voting at the position, but he got enough to qualify for the second round of selections, and a gust of support carried him ahead of Bryant and the Dodgers' Justin Turner.
This is Arenado's sixth All-Star selection in his nine years in the majors.
As atrocious as the Arizona Diamondbacks have been on the road this season with a record losing streak and one of the worst 50 game stretches in history after the three losses this week at Busch Stadium, they do not have the worst road record in their own division.
That belongs to the Colorado Rockies.
On the eve of the All-Star break and halfway through their schedule, the Rockies have won six games on the road. Six.
They just won half that many against Pittsburgh in a series sweep.
And that's the Colorado conundrum that greets the Cardinals as they make their first visit to the Mile High City since 2019. The Rockies just swept the same team that came to St. Louis and won three of four at Busch Stadium, and that beefed-up Colorado's home record to a stout, 28-16. The Cardinals have four games over the July Fourth weekend against the Rockies and then they hit a stretch of four consecutive series against the Giants and Cubs.
The Cardinals bring a three-game winning streak into series and two players making notable returns.
Nolan Arenado will play a road game for the first time at Coors.
Harrison Bader is back at center in just in time to cover the wide-open spaces of Coors famously large outfield.
During a Zoom call with more than 40 members of St. Louis and Colorado media, Arenado said he is not sure what to expect from the fans at a packed-house ballpark. He expects an enthusiastic acceptance and was moved to see some Arenado jerseys around town.
"They haven't gotten rid of them yet," he said.
He imagines there will be some boos, some manifest of the frustration fans felt with his departure from Colorado this past February in a deal he sought to the Cardinals and the $50 million the Rockies could ultimately pay of his salary with the Cardinals. Always a good draw in Colorado, the Cardinals have the added spice of Arenado's return and the holiday weekend for probably some of the largest crowds they've seen yet this season.
Bader, wearing a sportcoat as his manager said, joins the team after missing about five weeks recovering from a fractured rib. The front office has recently noted how the team was at its best overall when Bader was in center because of "the energy" he brings. Having his glove in center does make the overall defense better, and Bader and Tyler O'Neill have had times this season where they've brought a needed speed element to a pedestrian lineup.
To make room on the active roster the Cardinals returned rookie outfielder Lars Nootbaar to Class AAA Memphis.
Adam Wainwright makes the start at a ballpark where he has enjoyed pitching and once threw the Cardinals to a playoff clincher.
Here is the lineup at his back:
1. Dylan Carlson, RF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Tommy Edman, 2B
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, RHP
And the Colorado Rockies lineup that will face him:
1. Garrett Hampson, CF
2. Yonathan Daza, LF
3. Trevor Story, SS
4. Charlie Blackmon, RF
5. C.J. Cron, 1B
6. Brendan Rodgers, 2B
7. Ryan McMahon, 3B
8. Elias Diaz, C
9. Anthony Senzatela, RHP
