How Albert Pujols hosting a ‘homer happy’ bash catalyzed Cardinals’ ‘best baseball’

PHOENIX — The first person to tell Cardinals rookie Nolan Gorman to grab a bat for his first big-league appearance in his hometown was the same person he was replacing, the same person who did almost everything Saturday, from nearing some of the greats to surpassing one of the greatest.

Albert Pujols, after a discussion with manager Oliver Marmol about being lifted for a pinch-hitter, returned to the dugout ahead of the manager and spotted Gorman. He told the rookie to “go get ready.” He gave him advice on the pitcher he was about to face.

And then he, like Gorman’s family and friends, got to watch.

“He’s four-for-four on the day, having a really good day, and I was able to pinch-hit and get the job done,” Gorman said. “That’s the only thing I’m thinking – get this job done for Albert. He could have gone up there and had a really good at-bat, he could have hit his third home run of the day.”

Gorman’s pinch-hit, RBI single delivered the first run of the Cardinals’ eight-run ninth inning that added spectacle to an already spectacular show, like the feverish finale to a fireworks extravaganza. The inning started with Paul Goldschmidt’s single and included Goldschmidt’s 31st home run and 100th RBI of the season. In between Goldschmidt’s hits, Gorman got his first major-league hit in his hometown, Paul DeJong snapped a zero-for-20 skid with a grand slam, and the Cardinals turned a tight, one-run game into a 16-7 romp against Arizona at Chase Field. The game produced an aurora of highlights, natural and phenomenal.

And yet nowhere in that ninth inning was the man of the evening, the man of the week, the man having a moment.

The man who passed The Man.

Pujols, at 42, became the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game. His first homer of the game, a solo shot in the second inning, cleaved Arizona’s early lead in half. The baseball fittingly ricocheted back onto the field – as a monumental memento the Cardinals snagged, for posterity. With the four total bases from that homer, Pujols hurdled Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place, finishing the game with 6,143, behind only Hank Aaron. Pujols said Saturday that the late, great Musial “is looking down and smiling at me with a big smile that he always shined.”

Kind of like the one Pujols cannot seem to shake in the dugout these days.

Through his 22 seasons and three MVPs, Pujols has often felt the weight of carrying a team. This year he’s riding the helium of vitalizing one.

It’s Pujols’ party. They’re all invited.

“Everyone is feeding off of him, right now,” pitcher Adam Wainwright said. “When he gets homer happy, they come in bunches. They still come in bunches. I think he’s having a blast. Back where it should be. This is home for him.”

“He’s definitely in it to win it all with everybody,” third base coach Ron Warner said.

Surrounded by reporters after the game, Pujols complimented Gorman’s approach. He raved about third baseman Nolan Arenado’s barehanded play on a high-bounding grounder, but added that a play like that all starts with practice. He mentioned how he was thrilled to share moments like Saturday with several of his kids present. He nodded that, yes, of course baseball is fun. That is especially true with how well he’s playing and how well the Cardinals playing around him – drafting off of each other.

Pujols has six homers in the past 10 days. The Cardinals have won six consecutive and 14 in August, opening up a five-game lead on second-place Milwaukee.

“And we’re playing great baseball,” Pujols said. “Things are clicking right now, all cylinders, right when you want it. The beautiful part of this game is you have to be humble and work hard. Right now, we’re playing the best baseball game that we’ve been playing all year long.”

At the center of it, offensively, is Pujols, Arenado, and Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt reached 100 RBIs for the first time as a Cardinal. Already leading the National League with a .341 batting average, he’s within reach of the league lead for homers and RBIs to complete a triple crown. With 100 RBIs, 30 homers, and a .300 average he’s having the kind of season Pujols set as a baseline for his first 10 seasons in the majors, all with the Cardinals. While Goldschmidt stands above his peers, Pujols is sliding beside the legends.

A month after surpassing Musial’s mark for extra-base hits, Pujols surged past the total bases. Pujols’ first homer of Arizona lefty Madison Bumgarner went to straightaway center field and slashed the Diamondbacks’ lead to 2-1. Pujols led off the fourth with a solo homer that again traveled to the center-field seats and again cut Arizona’s lead down to a run. Lars Nootbaar tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth inning and broke the game open with a two-run triple in the sixth.

In every inning the Cardinals scored before the ninth, Pujols had a hit.

And when Pujols has a hit, history often sparks off the bat.

“I mean listen to the names we’re talking about, man,” Marmol said. “It’s unbelievable. It really is. You’ve got Yadi (Molina) passing Yogi (Berra). Passing Stan. They’ll walk away being some of the greatest players to ever play this game. It’s fun to have a front row seat.”

Pujols went to the All-Star Game as a commissioner’s legacy selection, his history taking him where the present would not. He went into the break with a .215 average, a .301 on-base percentage, and almost as many strikeouts (31) as hits (32). He had six home runs in his first 173 plate appearances. In the 17 games since the Midsummer Classic, his present has amplified the Cardinals. He’s hit .438 with seven homers in 53 plate appearances. He’s slugging 1.100 in August. That’s not his OPS for the month. That’s his slugging percentage.

He’s averaging more than a base per at-bat.

Pujols would have had a third homer in his third at-bat Saturday if not for the low angle his laser liner took off the left-field wall. He hit his 12th and 13th homers of the season in his previous two at-bats to give him 691 and then 692 for his career. He’s four shy of tying Alex Rodriguez, five of moving into fourth-most all-time. What once seemed unlikely is now within view – the 700 club, established by Babe Ruth and surpassed by only Aaron and Barry Bonds.

Asked if he thinks Pujols could reach 700 career homers, Marmol interrupted.

“Yeah,” the manager said. “Yes, he can.”

He just wouldn’t get a swing at No. 693 on Saturday.

Arizona had a right-handed reliever for the ninth, and the Cardinals had a suddenly narrow one-run lead. Marmol chatted with Pujols about his thinking. He wanted to go to the left-handed hitter, the rookie. Gorman, who grew up a short drive from Chase Field, came out to the on-deck circle and was greeted by boos. It’s happened before, he said, at Fenway Park.

With Pujols’ advice in his ear and Pujols’ four-for-four in that spot on his mind, Gorman lifted a single toward center field. He rounded first base, and then as he returned there, at the dugout railing, he saw Pujols. The only person in the world who is second to Aaron in total bases, the only active player within 200 home runs of Ruth’s 714, Pujols was mashing his fists together like a peppermill – the Cardinals’ hand signal for “grinding it out.” And Gorman heard Pujols’ celebratory cheering, like his production, rising above.

“He’s got a distinctive voice,” Gorman said. “Everything about him is.”