How Cardinals are scrutinizing their options to find the right stuff for playoff rotation

LOS ANGELES — However the Cardinals rewrite their pitching schedule in the coming week and prepare an under-development rotation for its postseason assignments, they can be certain of one thing when it comes to even the most obvious rotation plans.

Come October, uncertainty is the rule.

“The playoffs are always hectic,” said Dakota Hudson, a starter turned reliever who may start in the coming week. “It’s all hands on deck. I’ll be prepared for whatever situation is thrown at us.”

With nine games remaining in the regular season and a 6 ½-game lead in the National League Central, the Cardinals have some latitude to explore the starters they’ll count on in a short, best-of-three series to open the playoffs. And they need it. Jordan Montgomery, a shoo-in for a spot in a playoff rotation a few weeks ago, lost his third consecutive start and allowed as many homers (three) as he had strikeouts in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. For the series finale Sunday, the Cardinals turn to veteran Adam Wainwright, who eschewed a plan to give him extra rest so that he could work his way out of a “dead arm” phase that has shortened his recent outings and complicated his results.

As those two options look for a foothold, lefty Jose Quintana has emerged as perhaps the best Game 1 option of the group with 10 consecutive starts of two runs or fewer and a hearty 6 2/3 shutout innings against the 105-win Dodgers on Friday. At the same time, Jack Flaherty had his finest stretch of innings in more than a year, struck out nine, and two former starters, Hudson and Steven Matz, are elbowing their way into roles in the bullpen. Hudson pitched two scoreless innings in relief Saturday to stall LA for the offense to rally. It did not.

For pitching, the Cardinals have options.

They need performance to make decisions.

“That’s why – yes, six off of (Montgomery) – is that ideal? No,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “Do I like what we’re seeing out of Quintana, what Dak just did, what Monty has done? Yeah. I like all of it. It’s lining up in a way that we have the ability to make a run and a fun one.”

The new format of the postseason will be a trial of pitching depth.

Even in the wild-card era, teams with three reliable, steady starters could navigate October with great success because of the mix of off days and aggressive bullpen use. At most, a fourth starter would be needed in a best-of-seven series, maybe. An additional round of games this postseason means fewer off days, one less travel day, and the likely requirement of at least a fourth starter if a team advances out of the wild-card series.

In his office late Saturday night, Marmol suggested a team could find itself using a standard, five-man rotation in the playoffs.

The Cardinals’ current five-man rotation is Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Quintana, Montgomery, and the recently returned Flaherty. Hudson is the understudy who has commanded the stage in his previous two appearances.

It is not written in ink – or in order.

The starts in the Dodgers series and whether the Cardinals juggle the assignment in Milwaukee will be a hint of how the rotation will reach October. Quintana has asserted himself. The Cardinals crave a reassuring start Sunday from Wainwright. And there, sandwiched in the middle, figuratively and literally, is Montgomery. The lefty won his first four starts with the Cardinals after a trade from the Yankees, and he was a revelation all the way through his 99-pitch shutout of the Cubs at Wrigley Field. That first impression has been followed recently by a sag in results.

In his past three starts he’s allowed 15 runs (13 earned) on 21 hits through 14 1/3 innings. His start at LA was his first for the Cardinals that failed to complete five innings. The Dodgers hit three home runs off of Montgomery before he got the fifth out of the game.

He did not go an inning without allowing an extra-base hit.

“Sadly, I thought (it) was probably some of the best stuff I’ve had all year,” Montgomery said. “Just got barreled up every time. Good lineup, and they got me,”

The postseason tends to be populated with good lineups.

Opposite Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who Clayton’d and Kershaw’d his way through a mix of breaking pitchers for six strong innings, Montgomery authored a riddle. He and Marmol praised his stuff. The line score was less enamored.

Montgomery hung a curveball in the first inning that was socked for a two-out solo homer. He whistled a fastball in to left-handed batter Cody Bellinger, the former MVP and now No. 9 hitter in LA’s lineup, and Bellinger roped it for a double. Trayce Thompson hit a fastball over the wall for a solo homer in the second, and two batters later Miguel Vargas improved his .171 batting average with a two-run shot. That two came on a fastball.

“I actually like his stuff,” Marmol said. “These guys hit homers.”

Stuff will be a major part of the discussion as the Cardinals go into the playoffs and weigh each candidate for the rotation. Flaherty’s nine strikeouts and ownership of the Padres in the middle innings fits the form the Cardinals want for October starts. The more swing and miss the better. Montgomery had that, and they contend has the stuff for it. Quintana did not walk a batter on Friday and struck out six. Wainwright and Mikolas are more likely to invite weak contact and put their defense to work, but they are also more likely to pitch deeper and more efficiently into the game to allow the bullpen to thrive.

Like those two, Hudson seeks contact. But since his return to the majors, he has shown more efficiency and proficiency. Against a Dodger lineup willing to try and lob-wedge his sinker to get balls in the air, Hudson had a fastball to keep them honest and the ability to get weak fly balls when he wasn’t getting grounders.

That plays.

Where that plays is the question.

They have 12 days to explore answers.

“Trying to finish the season strong,” Montgomery said. “It’s easy to be like, oh, I’ve got two more starts, thinking toward the playoffs, and then you get your butt kicked like you did today. So, I’m trying to just really put the blinders on for this last start and go from there.”