How did Molina steal that strikeout? 'He is a wizard,' says Wainwright

The Padres’ have seen such sorcery before from Molina, and it happened with one of Tatis’ current teammates. On June 12, 2018, Miles Mikolas delivered a pitch that Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer fouled back. The two-strike pitch clipped Molina’s glove, and then wedged at his hip, where the leg meets the torso in Molina’s squat. By rule, that is a foul-tip catch even though Molina did not keep the ball in his mitt. Andy Green, the Padres’ manager at the time, came out to argue the call, and home plate umpire Chris Segal explained the reason for his call: The ball hit Molina’s mitt first. That’s key.

The rule governing foul-tip strikeouts insists that the different between a foul tip and a pop up or foul ball is that the foul-tip strikeout is “sharp and direct” to the catcher’s mitt. And then also legally caught.

That means a two-strike pitch fouled back into a catcher’s mask and stuck there is not a foul-tip strikeout. Neither is a two-strike pitch that is fouled back and caught in the catcher’s chest protector. Unless … unless … either of those foul tips nick the mitt on the way. That’s what happened with Hosmer back in June 2018. His foul tip went off Molina glove and then was trapped at Molina’s waist for a legal catch. And that wasn’t even the first time that Molina did that.