How did Molina steal that strikeout? 'He is a wizard,' says Wainwright

SAN DIEGO — What Yadier Molina expected to be a curveball, down and away and out of reach of Fernando Tatis Jr., instead was a fastball up and in and became a magic trick.
In the third inning Thursday night at Petco Park, Adam Wainwright took the sign for a 2-2 pitch to the San Diego Padres’ No. 2 hitter. He and catcher Molina got their signals crossed, and with Molina expecting a curveball, Wainwright delivered a fastball. What happened next neither of them or Tatis could believe. Wainwright’s fastball clipped off the handle of Tatis’ bat, and Molina’s mitt swallowed it for the a foul-tip strikeout.
“He is a wizard,” Wainwright said.
The out was significant at the time, innings before Tatis unloaded two home runs and powered the Padres to an 11-9 victory, because it came with two runners on base and gave Wainwright an escape hatch to the third inning, his final full inning. Wainwright had three strikeouts in his Game 2 start, and this one left Tatis shaking his head and the Cardinals’ veteran starting grinning on the mound. Molina, in his 100th playoff game, shrugged.
He’s pulled this sleight of hand before, and not always with his hand.
“I don’t know if it was my fault or his fault but he was crossed up on that,” Wainwright explained after the game “He was looking for a breaking ball down and away at 75 mph, and I threw 102-fastball up and in. I don’t know how he caught it. Obviously it wasn’t 102. It was hard enough for it not to be a curveball. Nobody else catches that.
“Amazing. Truly amazing.”
The Padres’ have seen such sorcery before from Molina, and it happened with one of Tatis’ current teammates. On June 12, 2018, Miles Mikolas delivered a pitch that Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer fouled back. The two-strike pitch clipped Molina’s glove, and then wedged at his hip, where the leg meets the torso in Molina’s squat. By rule, that is a foul-tip catch even though Molina did not keep the ball in his mitt. Andy Green, the Padres’ manager at the time, came out to argue the call, and home plate umpire Chris Segal explained the reason for his call: The ball hit Molina’s mitt first. That’s key.
The rule governing foul-tip strikeouts insists that the different between a foul tip and a pop up or foul ball is that the foul-tip strikeout is “sharp and direct” to the catcher’s mitt. And then also legally caught.
That means a two-strike pitch fouled back into a catcher’s mask and stuck there is not a foul-tip strikeout. Neither is a two-strike pitch that is fouled back and caught in the catcher’s chest protector. Unless … unless … either of those foul tips nick the mitt on the way. That’s what happened with Hosmer back in June 2018. His foul tip went off Molina glove and then was trapped at Molina’s waist for a legal catch. And that wasn’t even the first time that Molina did that.
At Wrigley Field, on July 11, 2013, Randy Choate delivered a pitch to Nate Schierholtz. The Cubs’ outfielder took a mighty swing, caught a piece of the baseball, and sent it back toward Molina. The foul ball caromed down off the bat, caught the lower edge of Molina’s mitt, and then got trapped in the crease between Molina’s right leg and his torso. True to the rule, because the ball did not miss the mitt entirely, he umpire called Schierholtz out on the foul-tip strikeout.
The snag of Tatis’ foul tip was sharper, more direct.
But no less remarkable.
"Pretty amazing, really," manager Mike Shildt called it.
Wainwright said he delivered the “102-mph fastball” in part because he’s thrown so much to Molina – this was their 14th start in the postseason together – that he knows the catcher’s habit. Molina will sometimes misdirect the hitter by lining up outside, on the far edge of the plate as if to catch a curveball away and then bounce back to catch the fastball inside. That’s what Wainwright believed he was doing, not suspecting at all that they had their signs awry.
The fastball he threw came in at 89 mph.
Molina snapped his mitt in direction of the up-and-in pitch.
Tatis turned and then had no interest in offering at the pitch, but his at drooped just enough behind him that the pitch ricocheted off it. Tatis had no interest in swinging at the pitch, and yet his lean toward it had put the bat in its path. On the way to reaching for where he thought the pitch was going, Molina’s mitt encountered the pitch where it had been redirected. He held on, and Tatis was out.
“As we walked off the field,” Wainwright said, “I asked him, ‘How did you catch that?’”
Wainwright recalled Molina’s reply.
“I have no idea.”
