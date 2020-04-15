How Jackie Robinson's legend and legacy reshaped Cardinals history, shifted power in National League

When Musial reached the majors in 1941, the Cardinals were in a race with Brooklyn and would finish second, 2 ½ games back after closing the gap to a ½ game with less than two weeks to play. In 1942, Musial saw his first World Series by leapfrogging the Dodgers, and 21 years later when Musial took off his No. 6 jersey for the final time he did so for a 93-win Cardinals team that had spent 39 days of the season in first place. But not on the last day.

The Dodgers were.

“We had a lot of battles with the Dodgers,” Musial told St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Mike Eisenbath back in 1992. In the same interview he expanded on that after noting how the Cardinals did not have an African-American player in the majors until 1954, seven years after Robinson’s debut. “It made a difference, because we didn’t have anybody coming along in the ‘50s. The Cardinals had a reputation for not wanting to have blacks or play against teams with blacks. Back then, St. Louis was still considered a Southern town and we had a lot of players from the South. Being from Pennsylvania, I didn’t think about it.

“I don’t think anyone realized there were so many great players in the Negro Leagues,” Musial continued. “We all underestimated the impact.”