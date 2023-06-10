When there is so much data and so much video and so little first-hand, eye-witness knowledge of an opposing pitcher, one approach for a hitter is to use the information but trust his reaction.

“Almost going out there and playing, simplifying it, making it how the game was played your whole life growing up,” Cardinals right fielder Dylan Carlson said. “There is definitely some advantage to it.”

Any modicum of momentum the Cardinals had building coming out of back-to-back tidy victories screeched to a halt Saturday against Cincinnati thanks to a familiar foe who never goes by the same name twice – the new pitcher. In the second start of his career, Reds lefty Andrew Abbott pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings to continue his shutout start to his major-league career and pilot Cincinnati to an 8-4 victory at Busch Stadium. Carlson singled twice and walked against the lefty on his way to a three-for-three day that also included a homer and two walks.

His was the outlier.

The Cardinals got five hits and three walks from the rookie, but could not formulate them into runs. Prepped by scouting reports and bytes of data, the Cardinals did not adjust to Abbott’s increased use of his changeup, especially as he defused their scoring chances. The Cardinals left the bases loaded in the first inning and finished Abbott’s outing hitless in 10 plate appearances with a runner on base against him.

“Big hits in big moments matter,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “We made some mistakes, and they capitalized on it. They had opportunities. They capitalized on it. We had some and didn’t. We had bases loaded. We fly out to right. They had the bases loaded. They drive in three runs. We made mistakes that were costly.”

As there apparently was with Abbott (2-0) and the Cardinals’ preparation for him, there was more to Saturday’s game than the obvious metrics.

A loss and its revealing trends, by the numbers:

6

Six of Cincinnati’s first seven runs had their beginnings with a Cardinal’s misstep on defense.

Do the math.

In the second inning, Nolan Arenado took an extra step and pumped his arm before throwing – and those two slight delays were enough for Stuart Fairchild to beat the throw that should have been a routine third out. Fairchild outran the long odds against the finest third baseman of his generation. Fairchild’s dash for an infield single loaded the bases, and then Reds catcher Luke Maile cleared them with a two-out, three-run double. That’s three.

In the third inning, Matt McLain drilled a liner to left field that rookie and novice left fielder Jordan Walker made a lunge for. He went to the ground as the ball scooted by to allow the speed McLain to reach third. He scored on two batters later on Elly De La Cruz’s single. The inning yielded two runs for the Reds, and whether McLain’s liner was a single instead of a triple or, with a superb play, an out, the inning would have yielded a run, not necessarily two.

That’s another run.

In the seventh inning, after a one-out double, reliever Drew VerHagen failed to turn a groundball back to him into an out. He could have had the second out of the inning, and instead had no outs and two runners on base. They both scored. That’s two.

That brings the total to six.

Not that starter Miles Mikolas was into keeping score, not in that.

An uncharacteristically terse Mikolas spoke for less than a minute to the media following his outing – the first with five runs allowed since three clunkers to start the season. Mikolas allowed five runs (all earned) on seven hits through his six innings. He walked back-to-back batters for the first time this season. But four of the five runs he allowed were influenced by plays not made. He retired the first five batters on 15 pitches, and then struggled from there after a few of balls put in play found gaps or slipped by.

“It was not a good outing,” Mikolas said.

He was asked what contributed to that review.

“Everything,” he said.

He was asked if he found any positives in it.

“Just the fact that I need to be better,” he said.

He was asked if there was one thing about the game that was particularly irritable and might explain his abrupt, blunt answers to every question.

“No,” Mikolas said.

He paused and then did something he had not for previous pitching questions.

“Just overall not a great game for,” he elaborated.

0-7

Before the game hinged on the plays not made in the field, it tumbled on the opportunity not maximized in the first inning. Against Abbott, the Cardinals got a single and two walks in the first inning to load the bases. Carlson drew a walk that brought the inning to shortstop Paul DeJong. He, like Luken Baker before him, flew out to right field.

The Cardinals’ troubles with the bases loaded are curious because they are top 10 in opportunities and bottom 10 in RBIs, all while remaining in the top five for production with runners in scoring position.

It’s a hole in the metric.

And it’s starting to widen.

The Cardinals went zero-for-seven with runners in scoring position Saturday. Since their last home stand, they are 19-for-111 (.171) with runners in scoring position, and they are seven-for-44 (.159) in June. Marmol made the contrast Saturday that he also made in Pittsburgh a week ago – that games have spun on the Cardinals’ lack of a hit in a deciding moment and their opponent’s ability to deliver that defining blow.

Eight times in the past 12 games the Cardinals have gone hitless with runners in scoring position. They are a combined zero-for-35 in those games.

They are 2-6 those games.

1.68

Four times since the start of the 2022 season, the Cardinals have faced a Reds starter within his first 15 appearances of his career. Only once have they scored more than one run in at least four innings against that starter. With Abbott’s victory Saturday, the Reds are now 3-1 in those four games and their starters have limited the Cardinals to six earned runs in 21 innings, four of the runs of Graham Ashcraft.

“Familiarity is real,” Marmol said. “It’s not an excuse. You’ve got to score more runs against their lefty. We just didn’t. Can’t let him off the hook.”

What could be anecdotal – a lineup of vets lulled to listlessness by a rookie tends to be memorable – is not for the Cardinals. Since 2019, they have 24 games facing a starter for the first time as a team within that starter's first 15 appearances. The Cardinals are 7-17 in those games, and 15 times the starter new to them has allowed one or fewer runs. In the past 19 games, the first-time foes have a 1.68 ERA in 107 innings, including Abbott’s outing.

Even after the Cardinals prepped for Abbott, digested his minor-league numbers (90 strikeouts in 54 innings), and scoured his six-inning shutout debut against Milwaukee, they still saw something new from the lefty.

“He went to his changeup a little bit more,” Carlson said.

In his first big-league start, Abbott threw nine changeups to the Brewers, preferring to mesmerizing them with 64 four-seam fastballs. Seven of his 10 swings and misses came on that pitch, either straight up or played off his curveball. Against the Cardinals, he turned to the outside edge of the plate, and he dusted it with changeups. He threw 25 of them. Five of his seven swings and misses came on off-speed pitches, one on the fastball.

The opportunity against Abbott came in the first.

The adjustments to Abbott’s change did not come at all.

“It’s one thing to study it and be prepared for it,” Marmol said. “It’s another thing to see the arm and real action in the batter’s box and see him a couple of times through. Familiarity matters. The guys will talk about that often. At the end of the day, you’ve got to figure out a way to score. We needed to do a better job against him.”

And all of that added up against the Cardinals.

They were on Saturday what they continue to be this season.

The sum of their faults.