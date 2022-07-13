How plucky Packy Naughton dodged LA magic, conjured outs in Cardinals' breathtaking win

Before entering the biggest moment yet of the biggest week of his career so far, Packy Naughton took a moment in the bullpen, like always, to lower his heart rate.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, comeback kings of the National League, loaded the bases with no outs against a teammate and had the tying run at third base in the seventh inning. Naughton understood the assignment, so before taking the field he took in a deep breath and counted to four as he let out the air. The lefty did it again, his heart rate plateauing. He picked a point in the ballpark to center himself, choosing the tip of the right-field foul pole. And as the din of 37,150 fans at a big-league ballpark awaited his arrival on the mound, Naughton visualized how the inning would go: “Striking out three dudes and being nasty.”

“I think every kid when they were growing up they thought – bases loaded, no outs, what am I going to do?” Naughton said. “For me, that actually came true.”

In his imagination, it went smoother, even gnarlier, man.

In reality, it could not have gone better.

Naughton got two shallow flyouts and finished the inning with a strikeout to withstand the Dodgers and elevate the Cardinals toward their most compelling victory of the season’s first half.

The Cardinals tested the stretch and dexterity of their roster to outflank and outlast the best team in the National League for a 7-6 victory Tuesday at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals got home runs from the oldest and youngest players on the roster. At noon, Jordan Hicks learned he would start the game – but only pitch a few innings to allow announced starter Matthew Liberatore to enter with more favorable matchups than the perennial MVP candidates atop the LA lineup. An early lead provided by Albert Pujols’ 685th career homer and extended by rookie Nolan Gorman’s eighth career homer needed the weatherproofing of three RBIs from the No. 9 hitter. Andrew Knizner went almost a month between his RBIs and then had three RBI singles Tuesday, including one in the eighth to give the Cardinals a two-run lead, 7-5.

They needed it when Freddie Freeman connected for a solo homer and LA got the tying run on base before Knizner called the pitch that cinched the win.

“I didn’t know going into the game they’re leading the NL in comeback wins, which doesn’t surprise,” Knizner said of a LA’s league-high 25 comeback wins. “They’re in freaking attack mode every single inning on both sides of the ball. So, we knew that we’ve got to get a lead and keep pounding it on them. No lead is ever safe with that lineup. It took a whole team effort to shut those guys down and hold them off long enough to get that win.”

The Cardinals’ plan was to disarm the highest-scoring lineup in the NL by rearranging their pitching from the start.

Hicks and his 103-mph sinker would greet Mookie Betts to leadoff the game. That set up the Cardinals’ once and future closer to face four right-handed bats in the Dodgers’ first five hitters. The goal was to get Liberatore into the game so that he could face 15 batters, but the top of the order only once. Manager Oliver Marmol and his staff pieced together three innings from Hicks and Johan Oviedo (2-1) before turning to Liberatore for 2 1/3 innings. That was when the Dodgers began to rally and the Cardinals’ 6-1 begin to shrink.

In the Dodgers’ first game against the Cardinals since eliminating them from last fall’s playoffs, Pujols homered with two outs against his former team to start the Cardinals scoring. He crossed home plate and beelined toward the primo seats to slap hands with “Here Comes the Boom” rapper Nelly. Pujols homer and five of the Cardinals’ six runs came with two outs. Rallies included Pujols and Corey Dickerson – a right-left combo that wasn’t on the roster to start spring training – and Gorman, who started the year Class AAA. Knizner drove in half of the team’s runs, as many RBIs in four at-bats Tuesday as he had in his previous 87 plate appearances.

They were looking for any pretty, strong swing to take them home.

The Cardinals grabbed pitchers from every corner of the staff and got production from new nooks of the lineup to build a lead and try to stay ahead of the Dodgers’ circling offense. Like crafting a raft as sharks lurk.

“There were a lot of buttons,” Marmol said. “They have a good roster. They have an answer for a lot of the moves you want to make, and so do we. Being able to go back and forth and compete the way we did is a credit to your guys. … A lot of guys contributing and that’s what’s going to be needed in this stretch before the All-Star break – different guys stepping up whenever the moments present themselves.”

As air leaked from the lead, Naughton caught his breath in the bullpen.

The Dodgers already had a run in thanks, in part, to catcher’s interference when Junio Fernandez allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases. LA had pinch-hitter Max Muncy set to bat, and the Cardinals had the counter, Naughton. The Cardinals acquired Naughton, 26, from the Angels during spring and have learned about him on the fly – how he’s got more velocity than expected, how he’s deaf in his right ear, and how he has what Marmol called “courage.” That was the word Marmol chose carefully to describe Naughton's performance in Atlanta in the past week, outings that included his first career save.

Lefty Genesis Cabrera was unavailable Tuesday, and the Cardinals knew they could only get one inning from closer Ryan Helsley. Marmol had Naughton targeted for the seventh if the inning crept past Justin Turner. He walked.

Naughton entered.

“I knew the situation I was going into was pretty big,” Naughton said.

Naughton made his major-league debut last August in a memorable moment against the same Dodgers. He was on the mound when a streaker blitzed the field. There was no such nonsense coming Tuesday – only the stark, raking bats in LA’s lineup. Naughton got the pivotal out of the inning when Muncy flew out to shallow center without Freeman moving from third. Infielder Hanser Alberto set a flare to left field that also was too short for Freeman advance. That brought former MVP Cody Bellinger to the plate.

The Cardinals had the left-on-left matchup they wanted at the potential fulcrum of the game, and Naughton had spent the day preparing his approach.

“I was trying to attack him with heaters,” Naughton said. “Trying to make him uncomfortable and then hopefully finish him off with the slider.”

Naughton got ahead in the count with an elevated, 94-mph fastball. He tickled the edge of the plate with a 94-mph fastball but did not get the call for a 1-1 count. The rest of the at-bat was decided by inches. That’s not hyperbole. Bellinger hit a popup that faded foul and landed in the first round of seats, inches away from Knizner’s glove but separated by the net. Naughton went to the slider and Bellinger bit – but the waggle of his bat stopped inches short of being a swing and a strikeout, the umpire ruled.

With a 2-2 count, Naughton paused to center himself.

He looked at the tip of the foul pole.

He took in a deep breath and let out the air while counting to four.

He delivered.

Bellinger fouled the next pitch straight back.

Naughton looked back to the foul pool, took his breath, let it out.

On the next pitch – an elevated fastball – Bellinger lifted a fly ball that veered toward his dugout and Nolan Arenado gave chase. Arenado slid into the fencing, getting his glove on the fly ball, but not enough inches of it to make the catch.

Naughton looked to the foul pole.

He took in a breath. He counted to four as he let it out.

He let his left arm dangle as he got the sign from Knizner.

And then he delivered a 95-mph dart through the strike zone.

Bellinger couldn’t keep up.

The air vanished from the rally.

“Electric,” Hicks said. “The crowd felt it. I think everybody felt it. That was kind of a momentum shift toward our side.”

Naughton had entered with three runners on, three outs to get, a one-run lead to protect, and he did not allow a single Dodger to move. Not even an inch. He admitted later the contents of the scream he let loose after the fastball. He said it was an expletive. It was definitely an exclamation.

It was everyone else’s turn to exhale.