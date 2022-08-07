How Yadier Molina's 'sick' sense for pitches and Cardinals daring defense bested Yankees

There are many in the overflow crowd at Busch Stadium and some in the clubhouses below those packed stands that would say the pitch that shaped the game’s outcome was a slider in the ninth inning that hugged the inside edge.

But not one of them called that pitch.

Yadier Molina, the Cardinals’ catcher who spun a wobbly 3-0 count into a decisive out, felt the next pitch, an elevated fastball, gave Giovanny Gallegos control of the moment and the Cardinals a 1-0 victory against the Yankees on Saturday night. With one out and a one-run lead in the ninth, Gallegos spiked two fastballs and let a slider drift to fall behind 3-0 to former MVP Josh Donaldson. He slipped a slider by Donaldson for the at-bat’s strike, and then came the pitch that “for me, set everything up,” Molina said.

Gallegos stuffed a 95-mph fastball into the upper reaches of the zone. Donaldson gave chase for strike 2 and gave away where he was looking. Molina sensed Donaldson hunted a slider in that same location – and he did not want Gallegos to try the slider for a strike. Molina got the right-hander’s attention, pointed to his eyes, and then called for the full-count pitch.

He dared to go with a fastball, low, but in the strike zone.

He dared to trust Gallegos, who missed on two previous low fastballs, to make this one.

He dared to get beat on his best bet.

Donaldson froze, took it for a strike 3.

“If you want to win the division, if you want to win the series, you need to have some clutch at-bats and defense,” Molina said. “You’ve got to go for it. You know the way they’re playing – they’ve got good pitching, they’ve got a good offense – we can make no mistakes. We have to go aggressive, and we have to make it. That’s what we did.”

In front of national broadcast audience and a crowd of 48,581, the largest ever at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals turned a first inning run into the only run they needed to outlast the 70-win Yankees. The victory flung the Cardinals into first place in the National League Central with their season-best sixth consecutive win. The Cardinals rallied to win Friday, walked a tightrope to win Saturday, and can sweep the visiting Yankees with a win Sunday.

It was not a perfect game, but it was a perfectly St. Louis win.

The scoreboard operators played Matt Carpenter's at-bat music even though he approached the plate as a visiting player. An ovation greeted Albert Pujols as a pinch-hitter. And the Cardinals enjoyed showing the slugging Yankees the wide-open spaces of less congested Midwest ballparks.

The Cardinals’ MV2, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, combined with two outs for the game’s lone run. Arenado’s RBI single on the 10th pitch of his at-bat scored Goldschmidt for a 1-0 lead that the Cardinals would then spend eight innings guarding. They did so with newcomer Jordan Montgomery learning quickly that he could challenge is former teammates with his sinker and dare them to get a hit past the Cardinals’ fielders. They did so with daring defensive plays, such as Lars Nootbaar’s diving catch in the eight, and they did so with daring choices such as Jordan Hicks to hold the slim lead two days after botching one.

And they finished it with Molina shepherding through a sequence of pitches one teammate said “only Yadi could come up with.”

The Cardinals have spent the season being good. This week, with the trade deadline and the Yankees visit, they’ve been dared to be great.

To see what happens when they reach.

“I always want to be on the aggressive side, and the beauty about what we have is smart players, so, they’re going to be reckless,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “But they are going to be aggressive and being aggressive definitely brings confidence.”

Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley was unavailable Saturday night after finishing Friday’s win, so Marmol steered the game toward Gallegos, the former closer.

The Yankees had the bulk of their order waiting for Gallegos in the ninth. Aaron Judge, who has maintained a 60-homer pace this summer, led off the ninth. He worked Gallegos to a full count before Molina called time to meet with the right-hander on the mound. He asked Gallegos to give him “one quality pitch,” just one, something to work with. Molina draped his arm over the Gallegos’ shoulders, and before leaving the mound he said one final thing, Gallegos described. He smiled as he said it.

“Let’s (expletive) go,” Molina told him.

Gallegos took advantage of Busch’s dimensions to get a fly out from Judge for the first out. He would strike out Gleyber Torres on a breaking ball to end the game. Sandwiched between those two at-bats was Donaldson and the bat “that was the whole entire game right there,” Marmol said. Gallegos fell behind 3-0, was a pitch away from putting Donaldson on base or feeding him a fastball to tie the game. Molina’s series of calls made sure that when Donaldson got that fastball he didn’t know how to respond. The sequence was “pretty sick,” Marmol said.

“That Donaldson at-bat was just special,” Arenado said. “That’s what he is. Yadi’s just different. He thinks of thinks in a way nobody else thinks of. He’s two steps ahead of everybody.”

Arenado throwing one step ahead of two runners helped Montgomery complete five scoreless innings in his Cardinals’ debut.

Five days after leaving the Yankees’ clubhouse shocked by a trade to fly-over country, Montgomery faced his former, his only previous team in his first start for a new team. In the first inning, Montgomery trusted his change to throw it with a full count to Torres. The Yankees’ infield drilled a sharp hopper toward shortstop that Arenado cut off in time to start an inning-ending double play. Three innings later, Donaldson turned on a pitch for a grounder that left his bat at 98.3 mph.

Arenado dove to his right, gloved the grounder, and then, from his knees, whipped a throw that reached Goldschmidt ahead of Donaldson. It was a feat few other third basemen would try, let along execute to get the runner by several feat.

“I see it on ESPN all the time,” Montgomery said. “Great to see it for me.”

Montgomery pointed to Arenado after the double play in the first inning, pointed again to the third baseman after the play in the fourth, and is going to have to get used to such things or he’ll be pointing a lot. Guided by Molina, Montgomery (4-3) pitched to take advantage of that defense, and he became increasingly confident with his sinker. Before leg cramps abbreviated his outing after five scoreless innings, 12 of the final 15 batters Montgomery faced did not get the ball out of the reach of an infielder.

He allowed two hits and got nine groundouts.

“It definitely gives me confidence to throw it,” Montgomery said. “Hit it to somebody and they’ll make a great play.”

Montgomery yielded the mound and the 1-0 lead to Hicks. He walked the batter ahead of Judge, threw a wild pitch that put the potential tying run in scoring position. And he did not sweat. Hicks struck out three five batters he faced and got a popup from Judge to keep the slimmest possible lead in tack. Marmol said without Helsley in the ninth or Andre Pallante available at all, the confidence shown in Hicks was no accident.

“We’re going to need him to get big outs,” the manager said.

Before Molina flipped the at-bat on Donaldson, the most significant out of the game came in the eighth. A walk put the potential tying run on base. Yankees No. 9 hitter Kyle Higashioka laced a pitch from Genesis Cabrera to right field. The low, sinking liner was hit hard enough that Nootbaar thought he had a play on it. The calculus had to be quick, but the risk was obvious. Play the ball conservative, and the Yankees have one out, two on, and the tying run at second base. Go for the out and miss – and the Yankees have a tie game, 1-1.

Nootbaar went for the out.

“Some guys to lay out there,” Marmol said.

His tongue out, Nootbaar dove forward to steal more than a hit from Higashioka. Arenado said he stole momentum from the Yankees. It was a bold choice to dive for the catch, but not a surprise one. Nootbaar saw his teammates doing the same.

Against the vaunted Yankees, they dared to win.

“I think the game does reward you if you play a little more to the aggressive side,” Nootbaar said. “Yadi is the same way. He’s making throws. He’s doing the stuff that normal guys just don’t do. Being able to watch Yadi and Nolan play and do things every day it puts it all in perspective – you go hard, you go as hard as you can.

“It’s a joy watching those guys play. And, it’s contagious.”