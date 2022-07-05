Hudson searches for sinking feeling that gives rise to 'better' results Cardinals crave

ATLANTA — All around him pitchers have come and gone, up and down, back from injury and back injured again, and several are now asserting themselves in new, even unexpected roles.

The Cardinals aren’t asking for anything new from Dakota Hudson.

They only need what’s expected from the role within in his grasp.

A sinkerballer with such upside, Hudson bogged down another start Monday with walks and free baserunners that prohibit him from becoming the greedy, groundball juggernaut his best pitch suggests. Before the rains came and ended his start with a 2-hour, 37-minute delay, Hudson allowed more baserunners (13) than he got outs (12). The six runs scored against the right-hander in the first two innings were all reigning World Series champ Atlanta needed for a 6-3 victory at Truist Park and none of what the Cardinals want to continue to see. Not that an alternative springs to mind.

“It’s the big leagues,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s about performance. This isn’t a tryout. I think we would agree – and he would say – that we need better. That’s where we’re at.”

Once the rain cleared, the Cardinals got four innings of scoreless relief from Johan Oviedo and James Naile – two right-handers handling new spots in the bullpen. Oviedo’s outing was cut short at 1 2/3 innings when he protected his face and took a line drive off his pitching hand. Oviedo said the moment was “too fast to be scary,” and X-rays taken at the ballpark did not reveal a fracture along the outside of his right hand. Rushed into the game to replace Oviedo, Naile retired all seven batters he faced.

That combo gave the offense time to mount a comeback that reached the middle of the order with the bases loaded in the ninth … and halted there.

That combo has been part of the reorganization of the bullpen in recent weeks that has rookie Zack Thompson and right-hander Junior Fernandez emerging in higher-leverage spots and pitchers like Oviedo, Packy Naughton, and Naile serving in middle-inning chase roles. As the midpoint of the regular season arrived, the Cardinals have found answers to some of their pressing pitching questions – but not the biggest one haunting them once again.

To contend, they need more quality and quantity from the rotation.

They need starters to go deeper into games, to relieve the bullpen. They need someone other than Adam Wainwright or Miles Mikolas to log innings, to do what rookie Andre Pallante has recently done. They need Hudson to be the Hudson he and they believe he can be.

They need Hudson’s sinker to rise to the occasion.

And he knows how to make that happen.

“There’s no sense in throwing anything but strikes, I guess,” Hudson said.

There has been a creeping erosion of Hudson’s success in the past month. In his past 25 innings, he’s added a 1 ½ runs to his ERA, seeing it balloon to 4.29. He’s failed to pitch past the fifth inning in four consecutive starts, and Monday’s start was the third time in his past six starts he’s allowed at least five runs. In one recent start when he allowed two runs, he had to sidestep the sabotage of five walks and nine baserunners in five innings to get a win at Fenway Park. To paraphrase, when he has a power sinker gifted at get grounders there is no sense in throwing anything but strikes.

That’s not a guess. It’s also not a given.

“He doesn’t have to get chase (swings) to get outs,” Marmol said. “That’s rare. He can get outs in the zone without having a high in-zone swing and miss rate. It should play, and it’s not. And a lot of it is making adjustments and not falling behind (in the count). Then you’re just constantly hoping that contact is made, and someone is standing behind the baseball.”

Hudson has experienced greater command of his sinker during recent bullpen sessions. He’s asked teammates to stand in the box as he’s throwing between-start workouts so he can get feedback on the pitches.

Approaching two years removed from elbow surgery, Hudson is experiencing some differences in his best pitch with a rebuilt arm. A year ago, his range of motion was still limited when he returned to the majors. This year, he feels greater strength and greater flexibility within his right arm due to a freshly strung ligament. But that is giving his trusty sinker some unfamiliar movement. This season, the vertical drop on the sinker is averaging 25.6 inning – a change of 4 inches from his career average.

That’s the difference between a sinker chopped into the ground and a sinker ignored.

“My arm is moving again, so it’s trying to regrasp that,” Hudson said. “I’ve had some adjustments, bullpen to bullpen. My sinker has been in the zone the last couple of outings. It’s just getting everything in the zone.”

As the second inning cratered on Hudson, the strides he must make to remain a starter were in sharp relief. He hit Atlanta’s No. 9 hitter with a pitch to load the bases. He then walked leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. on four pitches to force home Atlanta’s second run. The pivotal – and revealing – at-bat of Hudson’s start came just after Acuna reached first with his freebie RBI. Dansby Swanson, one of the hottest hitters in all the land, came to the plate with the bases still loaded.

Hudson got ahead 0-2 with two curveballs, and he still had that sinker or his cutter to invite meek contact and get out of the inning.

Hudson had the edge.

He did not take control of the at-bat.

After seven pitches, Swanson had worked the count to full. Hudson had missed with one sinker, and Hudson had fouled off a key, 94.2-mph 2-2 sinker. Hudson threw back-to-back cutters, and the pitch that misbehaved all day proved his undoing. Swanson got enough of that second slider to lift a ball into left field. A fly ball that might have been caught by Gold Glove-winner Tyler O’Neill was not. It fell for a double, and because there were two outs it cleared the bases for three RBIs.

“At the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to put people away,” Marmol said. “Bottom line. The game is about missing bats. So, you’ve either got to be really good at being on the ground and not giving up free passes or you have to miss bats. I think it’s pretty clear that he’s more of the contact, on-the-ground. If you’re going to be that, you can’t walk people.”

Within the clubhouse and the manager’s office, they are not planning for some starter from outside the organization to swoop in and provide the quality starts they need. They are focused on internal options, and Marmol stressed the goal to work with Hudson to get him “physically and mentally” ready to be that. The Cardinals’ front office is canvassing other teams for starters who could be potentially available as the Aug. 2 trade deadline nears. In the meantime, the clubs presses with the rotation it has.

Rookie lefty Matthew Liberatore will start Thursday at Atlanta, Marmol confirmed. Steven Matz has at least two rehab assignment’s remaining, and he, too, is set to start Thursday – for Class AAA Memphis. His return is on the horizon.

Who he replaces – well, depends on who is better.

“I don’t think it’s a fluke that I got to the big leagues, (and) so I don’t think it’s a fluke that I can make those adjustments,” Hudson said. “When it does click, it’s going to click. That’s part of the relentless effort of getting after it.”

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.