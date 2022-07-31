Hudson's search for a grip on consistency illustrates Cardinals pitching bind at deadline

WASHINGTON — Before the pitches and decisions that determined how Saturday’s game capsized on the Cardinals, there were the ones that hinted at the direction it headed and how it could have gone differently.

Dakota Hudson, back in the rotation after a brief stint on the injured list, retired the leadoff hitter in every one of his five innings. Three times he got two outs from the first two batters he faced. And the inning would drag, a runner would reach, and his pitch count climb. There were flashes of the pitcher he’s working to unveil, the pitcher the Cardinals increasingly need him to be. And then there were the familiar flares, the ones that come with a pitcher almost two years removed from elbow surgery still searching for a grip on every inning.

“I feel like this whole season has been experimental to this point,” Hudson said. “Messing with my arm slot up and down. Messing with my pitch shape and development. So, it’s been a lot of finding my way back to how I replicate my pitches. But I expect myself to be back, if not better than I was previously. It’s something that I’m working to get better. That’s how I have to view it to make sure I’m getting after it every day.”

Hudson came two outs shy of finishing the fifth inning, pulled to avoid a third plate appearance against him from Juan Soto.

That’s where game began to pivot away from the Cardinals.

Washington rallied against the bullpen, scoring six of their seven runs for a 7-6 victory after Hudson left Saturday night’s game at Nationals Park.

What’s true at the trade deadline was true in the game: Juan Soto seemed to be in the middle of everything. The Home Run Derby champ and Washington’s No. 3 hitter, Soto walked three times and singled once. He greeted the first reliever into the game, lefty Packy Naughton, with a single, and he scored on Nelson Cruz’s double. In the seventh, the Cardinals brought lefty Genesis Cabrera in for his role — late innings against top left-handed batters like Soto — and he walked him. The next batter, Josh Bell, saw a changeup that fluttered over the middle of the plate like a butterfly and stung it for a three-run homer that flipped the game.

The one-run lead Cabrera inherited became a deficit the Cardinals’ late rally could not overcome.

“Come in, that’s the guy you’ve got to get,” Marmol said. “And the changeup — just left it up for damage.”

How the game got to that changeup started far earlier, innings if not weeks, and it’s an example of how the Cardinals got themselves into this pitching bind at the trade deadline.

They need innings to stabilize their pitching staff, to get relievers back in their lanes, and have any semblance of series-to-series consistency or a winning streak to catch Milwaukee.

They need pitching, pitching, pitching.

And some of it is going to have to come from within, too.

The Cardinals took a lead in the second inning on Nolan Arenado’s 19th homer of the season. The Nationals tied it on Victor Robles’ homer in the third. That’s when the cracks in Hudson’s efficiency began. He had retired the leadoff hitter for the third inning and allowed the solo homer for a 1-1 tie. It took 18 more pitches for Hudson to complete the inning. He sabotaged himself by hitting a batter so that he sidestepped Soto with a walk and then faced cleanup hitter Bell. A strikeout and a groundout ended the inning, but taxed Hudson’s pitch count.

“I’ve always been a contact-oriented pitcher,” Hudson said. “This team doesn’t strike out anyway, so it’s just kind of like a mixture of both. Trying to get them to put it in play and put it in play weakly. And those turned into foul balls. I feel like was executing pitches and it was just something was eating away at my pitch count a little bit.”

The Cardinals became increasingly concerned about a soreness in Hudson’s neck when they saw his velocity dip. That sinker that stayed steady from 91 mph to 93 mph was seen chugging in at 88 mph. Around the All-Star break, the Cardinals opted to put Hudson on the 15-day IL so that he would miss that many days, but only one start. He could make that start on a rehab assignment in Class AAA Memphis. He pitched five innings and allowed one run on five hits. He also walked three batters.

Throughout this season, his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, Hudson has spent hours in front of video and hours more on the bullpen mound trying to reclaim the feel he had in 2019. He had one of the team’s top sinkers, but even then he would lapse into trouble with a high walk rate. Some of the things he’s tried this season include identifying and adjusting his arm slot so that he was able to get more predictable and familiar movement on that slider.

He also scrapped his cutter and has morphed it into a slider, giving it greater depth of movement, greater sweep, and also a lower velocity. That was effective Saturday.

Landing the sinker for a strike and sharpening the slider for a whiff were two improvements Hudson had that rehab assignment to work on.

“You have to get ahead before you expand, especially as a starter,” Marmol said. “Get a little more chase out of the ‘pen. You have to locate.”

Hudson did more often than not in his return. He retired the first two batters in the first, second, and fourth innings. Three of those six outs came on groundouts. The first time he faced the back half of the Nationals order, he retired them briskly, getting three grounders, one to erase the single he allowed. He was effective and able to navigate around Soto until that third inning when the pitch count started to bloat and the game listed toward the bullpen’s early entry.

The Cardinals’ sinkerballer had about 10 pitches remaining when Soto stood in the on-deck circle in the fifth inning. The decision was made not to have those final 10 pitches go to the Nats’ best hitter.

Naughton entered.

The Nats’ rally had begun.

If the plan was to get Hudson to 95 pitches or 20 batters — whichever came first — it’s how he got to 20 batters that left half the game for the bullpen to shoulder. The Cardinals had no interest in giving Soto a third swing at Hudson given the right-hander's stats third time through an order or after 75 pitches. But that third appearance could have come earlier. Had the third not lingered, Hudson would have had 13 outs from 18 batters. That put him on pace for five innings before Soto got that third look. The bullpen lines up from there, and might still wobble but doesn’t test that balance by stretching so far.

From his peers who came back from elbow reconstruction, Hudson has often heard that it takes two years, two full years to feel back to normal. The pitches don’t feel quite as crisp before then. The command remains kind of foggy, like hesitant fingers over a keyboard in the middle of typing a forgotten password. The goal, Hudson agreed, is to use all the tinkering, especially with the slider, to emerge even better than before the surgery.

That makes this season a lot like the slider.

The feel comes and goes, but it works when it’s there.

“I end up having to mix and match what I have at the time,” Hudson said. “Hopefully, it’s a feeling, where I throw it and it gets more consistent. … It’s a feel thing, and it’s not going to happen overnight as much as I want it to.”