'I am an optimist': Manfred stops short of delaying spring training, shifts focus to 'calendar' check with MLBPA

With the scheduled start of spring training less than a week away, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred stopped shy of officially postponing camps Thursday morning and indicated that decision will hinge on the next bargaining meeting with the players' union this weekend.

Manfred spoke with the media in Orlando, Fla., after the conclusion of the ownership meetings and fielded questions about the ongoing lockout, which reached Day 71 on Thursday.

He insisted that he was an "optimist" and told reporters present how an agreement on a new contract with the MLBPA is always "one move that creates the opportunity" or one "breakthrough" away.

While the calendar suggest a delay to spring training is inevitable, by not making it official Thursday Manfred shifted the optics of it from him delaying the start to the start being delayed coming out of a meeting with the union. He effectively put the union in position to share the publicity of postponing spring training.

"We need to have a conversation with the union about the calendar before I get into start making those decisions," Manfred said in the press conference that was broadcast by MLB Network. "We're going to make a good-faith proposal in an effort to move the process forward."

Manfred said that a new Collective Bargaining Agreement must be ratified before camps can open, but that the process would be completed within a week.

Most teams were set to have pitchers and catchers report around Feb. 16. Exhibition games are set to start the last week of February so that there will be four weeks of games before opening day March 31.

Manfred was asked if the league could stomach a lockout that pushes spring training back and forces cancellation of regular-season games.

"I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry," Manfred said.

The commissioner confirmed that on Saturday, the owners will make a proposal to the players' union during the next meeting between the two sides.

It will be the first proposal from the owners since they asked to have a third party mediator join the conversation. The union rejected that offer and in a statement urged the owners to rejoin them at the table with a promised counterproposal.

During that meeting Saturday, the start of spring training will be discussed.

"We're going to have a conversation with the MLBPA about the calendar," Manfred said.

During the press conference, Manfred offered details of the proposals the owners have made to address, from their view, union concerns:

• Both sides have proposed a draft lottery that would end the strategy of plummeting in the standings to get the top pick.

• A universal designated hitter has been proposed by the owners and the union expect that to be a part of any finalized agreement.

• The owners have dropped draft-pick compensation tied to free agents.

• Manfred said the owners have proposed a new economic structure that would assure that players with fewer than three years of service time would make higher salaries in the CBA than were required in the previous CBA.

The owners have been resistant to changing revenue sharing and to substantially change the competitive balance tax on spending, and both areas have been focus of what the union wants to adjust. The owners, according to Manfred, believe changes proposed by the union would "undermine the competitive balance" of the leagues.

"There's been a mismatch between rhetoric and proposals," he said.

The lockout imposed by the owners began Dec. 2 shortly after the expiration of the previous CBA. The owners could end the lockout at any time and resume business under the previous agreement, but the owners would then cede leverage to the players who could strike for a new agreement.

This is the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history, though it has yet to cost the leagues games because it comes during an offseason. No lockout in the game's history has led to the cancellation of regular-season games.

This is the first work stoppage for Major League Baseball in the era of social media and players have been vocal in their criticism of their perception that owners have lacked engagement with negotiations. They have also articulated the lack of trust between the two sides that has roots in the 2020 negotiations to resume play after the pandemic halted spring training.

"We're doing everything we can to get a deal done for our fans," Manfred told reporters in Florida. "We want to reach a fair agreement with the players' association, and we want to do that quickly. We've proposed an agreement that is better in every respect than the expired contract."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

