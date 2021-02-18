'If you hit, you play': Cardinals prep Carpenter for utility role, but his bat will decide where he fits

“He understood it. He appreciated it,” Mozeliak said. “I think what you need to see from him in this camp is obviously his willingness to wear multiple gloves.”

As the Cardinals open spring training at Roger Dean Stadium, there are two players who will have their versatility explored – and they are at opposite ends of their careers. Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals’ top position player prospect and a third baseman, has spent several days this past week working on moving to second base. Arenado’s arrival – and the team’s hope he remains a fixture at third for the next eight years – along with Paul Goldschmidt’s presence at first means a move for Gorman in order to reach the majors. He will see some spring-training innings at second base and in the outfield.

Gorman requested a chance to report to camp early, and the Cardinals granted it, so that he could get individual work with Jose Oquendo and Stubby Clapp at the new position.

Early – exceedingly early – reviews are positive.

“I think he looks really good from a physical standpoint,” Mozeliak said. “Looks flexible. Looks like he’s moving well. I think everything he did this past offseason to prepare has actually put him in a pretty good spot to show some versatility as he enters this camp.”