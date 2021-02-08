 Skip to main content
'I'm back': Molina, Cardinals reach agreement on one-year contract
Cubs Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina smiles after hitting an RBI-double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

The reunion both sides expected earlier this month and Nolan Arenado openly lobbied for during his introduction as a Cardinal is nearing the expected result: Yadier Molina, back with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals and their catcher are finalizing a one-year, $9-million deal Monday night for the coming season, two sources confirmed.

Later Monday evening, Molina shared a video of Cardinals highlights on Instagram and these two words: "I'm back." 

The club confirmed the agreement, and a formal announcement is expected sometime Tuesday.

The contract does not include an option.

Molina, 38, and the Cardinals both felt they were close to an agreement before Molina went to the Caribbean Series to compete for Puerto Rico's representative team. The championship was Saturday, and Molina's return home spurred the final stages of his return to the Cardinals.

It will be Molina's 18th season with the only club that he's known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

