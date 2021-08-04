In another duel of lefties, Happ aims to keep Braves' unusual trend seesawing in his Cardinals debut

Three trends will converge Wednesday night at Busch Stadium in another matchup of lefties, complete with the added spice of a Cardinals' debut.
On the heels of Jon Lester's lackluster first start with the Cardinals, lefty J. A. Happ, the other veteran starter, will make his debut with his new team. The Cardinals, at 53-53, are trying to return to where the Braves have never been this season: Above .500. Atlanta has alternated win-loss every game since the All-Star break, and a loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday would make it 18 consecutive games without a consecutive win or loss.
Happ has won two games since the end of May. The lefty, who pitched last week for the Twins, is coming off arguably his worst start of the season. He allowed nine runs on 10 hits through three innings to the Tigers.
Lester allowed six runs to the Braves on Tuesday before he got a sixth out and still found a way to get through five innings.
The Cardinals scored a single run.
In four losses this season to the Braves the Cardinals have scored a total of two runs. They've been shut out twice by Atlanta.
Still waiting for that force to awaken.
Oh, and it's Star Wars Night at the ballpark.
For the second consecutive night, the two teams will both start lefties. Opposite Happ will be the same-handed pitcher Drew Smyly. The Cardinals continue to use switch-hitter Tommy Edman atop the lineup at leadoff, where he started the season, against lefthanded pitchers because of his success from the right side of the plate.
Here's the lineup for the Cardinals:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. J. A. Happ, LHP
BRAVES
1. Ozzie Albies, 2B
2. Jorge Soler, RF
3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
4. Austin Riley, 3B
5. Dansby Swanson, SS
6. Adam Duvall, LF
7. Guillermo Heredia, CF
8. Stephen Vogt, C
9. Drew Smyly, LHP
