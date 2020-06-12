In feisty lefty Levi Prater, Cardinals 'stole a guy' late in the draft says Oklahoma coach

To illustrate the next step newest Cardinals prospect Levi Prater must make as a pitcher, his college coach described a no-hitter the Oklahoma lefty took into the fifth inning this past spring against Mizzou, and how it came undone in blink.
A broken-bat single here.
A single out of reach there.
The pulse pounding.
The breath quickening.
And before Prater regained control of the inning, the Tigers had hit a three-run homer and scored another run to erase the Sooners’ 5-0 lead. Mizzou would go on to win the game at Minute Maid Park on a walk-off double. Prater didn’t get the loss, just the lesson.
“When you get out of control, you can’t pitch one pitch at a time,” Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said Friday during a Zoom conference call the school organized for the media. “It’s so important. One of my biggest pet peeves. If they just stay in rhythm with their delivery, but they grit their teeth and try to make a guy swing and miss. … I would rather tell them to ‘whoooaaaa,’ then giddy-up.”
Johnson had his entire weekend rotation taken this past week in Major League Baseball’s five-round amateur draft. The Friday night ace Cade Cavalli went 22nd overall to Washington, and Sunday starter Acker Dane, who had a no-hitter this season, went 127th overall to Oakland.
Sandwiched in between, the Cardinals selected lefty Prater at 93rd. Fittingly, Oklahoma’s catcher, Brady Lindsly, went to Washington at the 123rd pick. Asked during the conference call how he felt about losing his pitching staff, Johnson said that’s supposed to happen at a good program and “we’re the University of Oklahoma.”
He did however scold the Cardinals for taking the one pitcher in the group he had hoped would return for the 2021 season. He expects Prater to sign.
“I know I’m biased,” Johnson said. “I think he’s better than a lot of the guys who went ahead of him. I think the St. Louis Cardinals stole a guy. He’s that good. I really believe that. If I had to win a game on my career, I would want him to pitch in it. I know he’s going to give you everything he’s got. He ain’t going to hold back. He ain’t going to be afraid to throw it in there.”
The Cardinals selected a league-high seven players in the draft, and there are indications from all seven that they will accept bonus offers tabled by the Cardinals.
The slot value for Prater’s spot in the draft is $627,900.
Prater was the first of a tandem of college pitchers the Cardinals selected in the shortened draft. At 122nd overall and in the fourth round, the Cardinals picked Mizzou starter Ian Bedell. It’s the highest a Mizzou player has ever been selected by the Cardinals in the MLB draft, besting a 10th-round pick from more than 45 years ago.
Bedell pitched in the same tournament at Minute Maid Park as Prater and took a loss to Baylor. Bedell pitched 6 1/3 innings, struck out seven, but two of the three runs he allowed were unearned and like Prater the key runs came in an inning that started with an error and unraveled from there.
There weren’t many games after that for either pitcher to enhance their draft stock, though both offered flickers of their potential.
Prater struck out 13 and walked two in seven innings for a win against San Diego State. and overall this season, the lefty went 1-0 with a 3.42 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings for the Sooners. In his last start, his fastball worked from 91 mph to 94 mph, Johnson said.
The velocity of his pitches will “play up,” in scout terms, because there’s deception to Prater’s delivery and he comes from a lower arm slot that also leaves lefthanded hitters uneasy. Prater does have a classic mix of pitches, too. Off the fastball, he uses a sharp breaking ball, and he has a changeup that is a swing-and-miss pitch. Despite scouting reporters that put the metrics of his pitches below other lefties taken in the draft, he has strong statistics when it comes to strikeout rates.
Additionally, the Cardinals have a special assistant, former All-Star closer Ryan Franklin, who is close with the Oklahoma program and who does assignment scouting for the draft. During the conference call Friday, Johnson specifically complimented Franklin.
Prater, who turns 21 later this month, has built on his reputation for feistiness on the mound, enthusiasm off of it, and a dogged work ethic that has helped him become a Division I starter 18 years after a lawnmower accident left him with two fingers on his right hand. Johnson brought that up in passing, veering quickly to discuss all the things Prater does, regardless of what he’s had to overcome.
“A fierce competitor,” Johnson said. “A guy that is never going to give in. It’s on his sleeves. He gets after it. I think he’s going to continue to grow into those things (command).
"I’m kind of mad at the St. Louis Cardinals for signing him, for sure, because I wanted him back.”
