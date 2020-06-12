In feisty lefty Levi Prater, Cardinals 'stole a guy' late in the draft says Oklahoma coach

Sandwiched in between, the Cardinals selected lefty Prater at 93rd. Fittingly, Oklahoma’s catcher, Brady Lindsly, went to Washington at the 123rd pick. Asked during the conference call how he felt about losing his pitching staff, Johnson said that’s supposed to happen at a good program and “we’re the University of Oklahoma.”

He did however scold the Cardinals for taking the one pitcher in the group he had hoped would return for the 2021 season. He expects Prater to sign.

“I know I’m biased,” Johnson said. “I think he’s better than a lot of the guys who went ahead of him. I think the St. Louis Cardinals stole a guy. He’s that good. I really believe that. If I had to win a game on my career, I would want him to pitch in it. I know he’s going to give you everything he’s got. He ain’t going to hold back. He ain’t going to be afraid to throw it in there.”

The Cardinals selected a league-high seven players in the draft, and there are indications from all seven that they will accept bonus offers tabled by the Cardinals.

The slot value for Prater’s spot in the draft is $627,900.