In first start, Jake Woodford hurls himself into Cardinals’ rotation conversation

CHICAGO — As they prepped for their start together in the night half of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field, Cardinals right-hander Jake Woodford and catcher Andrew Knizner knew they had a limited number of pitches to work with, but multiple types of pitches Woodford had worked on.

He knew exactly how he wanted that to work together.

“It was going to be ‘challenge hitters,’” Knizner said. “We’re going to go right after guys. We’re not going to play around. We’re going to come straight downhill with our best stuff. We knew we didn’t have a super high pitch count. And we’ve got to get deep in this game. So, let’s go right after them.”

With that mindset, Woodford, in his first start of the season, provided the exact kind of start that thrusts him into the conversation for another start.

Woodford pitched five scoreless innings before allowing one run in the sixth inning as he worked to get the Cardinals a split in Tuesday’s doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Shut out 2-0 by five Cubs pitchers in Game 1, the Cardinals blasted back in the nightcap with three home runs and 16 hits in a 13-3 rout. The offense, elevated by Nolan Arenado’s homer and three hits and highlighted by Corey Dickerson’s four hits and Tommy Edman’s three RBIs, gave the Cardinals what they’ve come to expect in recent weeks.

Woodford gave them something to think about in the coming weeks.

“We have five starters at the moment,” manager Oliver Marmol said late Tuesday night. “We’ll see where he fits in. … I think we’re at a point where we just have to find out.”

The Cardinals are eager to see how Dakota Hudson does Thursday against the same Cubs club and get a real-time contrast with what Woodford (3-0) did in his 5 1/3 innings on 76 pitches. He came one out shy of tying a career high.

Hudson has complicated his starts with walks and, at times, a sluggish pace that doesn’t play to his sinkerball style. The Cardinals have invested innings in Hudson’s improvement because of how they view the right-hander’s upside, the quality of his pitches – if he could trim the walks. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings this past weekend in Arizona. At the same time, Jack Flaherty is one or two rehab starts away from rejoining the rotation. That leaves Hudson one or two starts to tighten his hold on a spot in the rotation.

Or the Cardinals could turn to Woodford. The club must weigh how few starts that spot has before Flaherty’s return and what the cost or benefit of a short-term swap of roles would be.

“I’m not out there to prove anything,” Woodford said. “My mindset was to go out there and attack, trust your stuff, and stick to the game plan. I firmly believe I can compete at this level and have success at this level.”

That’s a lot of what he had a year ago. Woodford played a contributing role in the rotation during September 2021 as the Cardinals pushed for 17 consecutive wins and a playoff berth. He continued to pitch well in spring training, dueling Drew VerHagen for the fifth spot in the rotation before the Cardinals elected to use Jordan Hicks that role. That was the first time of many times this season that the Cardinals overlooked Woodford when they had a start available.

He's been shifted in and out of roles, shuttled up and down from Class AAA Memphis, and optioned at least once just to bring up a fresh arm. In his turns for the Triple-A Redbirds, Woodford was given the task of improving his slider and breaking-ball use when there.

He showed Tuesday he understood the assignment.

In several previous outings in the majors, opponents could ignore Woodford’s breaking ball and hunt the sinker. That left him vulnerable, the expediency of that sinker compromised. Opponents had an edge the second or third time seeing the right-hander. He had to tighten the slider, get it and the curveball in the strike zone, all to enhance the effectiveness of his fastball. He did not get the swings and misses Tuesday that capture the Cardinals’ imagination, but he did get the mix of pitches they’ve wanted to see.

And he got the most important thing they need from that role: efficient outs.

“He landed his secondary stuff enough for them to get off his sinker and fastball, and then when he was able to come back with it and be in the bottom of the zone, it induced a lot of soft contact on the ground,” Marmol said. “So, not swing and miss, but at least they could not eliminate the rest of his arsenal. When he’s not landing the other (pitch) they can just eliminate it and sit sinker.”

Plotting an approach with Knizner before the night game, Woodford wanted to use his four-seam fastball more often, to establish it quickly.

Woodford’s four-seamer, which touched 95.2 mph Tuesday, has a natural cut to it. He realized early in the game that the cut was so much that he could not keep it on the plate. So, he and Knizner scrapped the plan to use it and downshifted to more sinkers. Their idea was to use the sinker-slider combo to draw the batters out over the plate. Knizner said if they executed they could “slide” the opponent’s eyes – getting them to think sinker and mishit the slider.

“It looks like a good pitch,” Knizner said, “but they’re running out of barrel.”

Woodford threw 16 sliders. The Cubs swung at 10 of them, missing once. Only four of them were put in play – and not one for a hit.

Three were popups.

Running out of barrel, like Knizner said.

Woodford’s sinker played up and he got eight groundouts.

“I throw four-seamers and sinkers, sliders and curveballs, so I can kind of work east and west and north and south,” Woodford said. “I feel like we had both going. That was something we relied on. I don’t think I’ll ever stop working on that. I think it’s something I’ll be working on for the rest of my career.”

Woodford pitched around an error in the first inning by getting a double play. Twice in his first five innings he had to overcome an error, and neither caused his pitch count to bloat or an inning to go sideways. He allowed a double in the second, but nothing else thanks to popup on a slider. The Cardinals scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning, and in the bottom of that inning Woodford retired the side in order on 11 pitches. That included an eight-pitch strikeout.

The offense, stymied in Game 1, did its part to aid the pitching staff in Game 2. The 5-0 lead built on homers from Arenado and Tyler O’Neill became a 6-0 lead with Dickerson’s first of two doubles. The teams swapped runs in the sixth when Woodford’s one walk and one misplaced changeup became the one run he allowed.

When the Cubs narrowed the game with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Cardinals responded with a six-run ninth. That allowed rookie Matthew Liberatore to throw the final 2 2/3 innings.

That was subtly important for Woodford.

The 25-year-old right-hander has been optioned to Triple-A Memphis four times already this season, and sometimes it’s not related to his performance. He can pitch well and exhaust his innings for a few days, so the Cardinals cycle the roster for a fresh arm. He threw the kind of game Tuesday that might get him sent to Memphis on Wednesday because he won’t be available to pitch until Friday, at the earliest. But the Cardinals managed the doubleheader without overtaxing the bullpen.

JoJo Romero threw two scoreless innings in Game 1. Liberatore threw 31 pitches to close Game 2 and, as the 27th man for the doubleheader, was returned to Triple-A Memphis late Tuesday night. The bullpen has arms available. There isn’t the necessity to move a spent pitcher out and an available reliever up. Woodford pitched more than well enough to stay, and his teammates pitched enough to make that possible.

“I think the key was the mindset,” Knizner said. “We’re going to come right at these guys and we’re not going to run.”

Said Marmol: “Overall, gave us exactly what we needed.”

Now the Cardinals can discuss what role they want for Woodford.