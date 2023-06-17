NEW YORK — In a bind from the beginning, starter Miles Mikolas got the one pitch he needed but not the out he wanted, and in a blink the Cardinals were behind, again.

Their breath knocked out of them, again.

Their ability to counterpunch lacking.

Still.

Twelve pitches into his start Friday night against the New York Mets, Mikolas had three runners on base, no outs on the scoreboard, and a mess on his hands. He got a double play from Francisco Lindor to regain a grip on the inning, and then – a double slipped down the line, a liner sizzled to the outfield, and in two swings the Cardinals were down by three runs. Whiplashed, they swung from the thrill of the double play to the doom of that double. The word used by a few Cardinals late Friday was “deflating.” Familiar would also apply.

“It starts with me. It starts with the starting pitcher,” Mikolas said. “You give up three runs in the first. You can rah-rah the boys on the bench all day, but you just put them in a hole. I’ve got to be better. I feel like I let us down there. You let three runs in the first, it’s hard for your team to get fired up and kind of get going. That’s on me. I’ll go back to the hotel and that’s on me.

“It can’t go this bad forever.”

It only continues to get worse.

A three-run deficit in the first became a five-run deficit in the third and a 6-1 loss in 2 hours, 2 minutes to the Mets on Pride Night at Citi Field. The commute for a team bus from their Manhattan hotel to the Flushing Meadows ballpark took an hour, half as long as the game.

The Cardinals lost their sixth consecutive game, their 11th in their past 13, and they fell to a season-worst 16 games under .500. Though, fell may be the wrong tense. They are falling. The Cardinals continued falling to a season-worst 16 games under .500. They are a roster firing on no cylinders.

Moreso, a few days after their manager said they needed to “punch back,” the Cardinals’ lineup was mostly punchless. Outside of two hits, including a solo homer, by Willson Contreras, the Cardinals’ offense presented minimal threat to Mets’ starter Tylor Megill and his 5.14 ERA, and did their best work stopping themselves.

In the manager’s office after the game, a Post-Dispatch reporter suggested that the loss was formulaic, another in the litany of losses, and asked manager Oliver Marmol if when were they ever in position to win the game.

“When your starter — who has been doing really well — goes out there and is one pitch away from (getting out of) the bases loaded, no outs, and you’re feeling really good about the groundball double play, and it’s a groundball to first and you get out of that inning,” Marmol said. “The momentum feels different. When you give up two runs and then (Tommy) Pham beats you for another run, it’s a little deflating. So, when you say, are you out of the game when you give up three runs in the first? If you want to more put more emphasis on that, feel free.”

Down by three runs, they still had eight innings to play, they still got six innings from Mikolas (4-4), and they could not create runs.

Megill, who had the fourth-highest ERA in the National League of any pitcher with at least 60 innings, retired 12 of the first 13 Cardinals he faced.

The only Cardinal to get a ball out of the infield through the first four innings was the only Cardinal to get a hit through the first four innings. Paul DeJong laced a single to left.

“Early on, you look at what he did those first couple of innings — just didn’t leave anything over the plate,” Marmol said. “This is a guy who doesn’t typically command it, if we’re being honest. Hit the corners. Lived on the edges. One pitch over the middle to DeJong — which he got. Overall, he kept the ball out of the middle of the plate pretty well.”

The Cardinals trailed by five runs when Contreras started the fifth with a solo homer. Rookie outfielder Jordan Walker followed with a double to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Megill hit Dylan Carlson with a pitch to put two on base before he had an out. The Cardinals got the tying run to the on-deck circle — and the inning came apart, predictably. Walker was thrown out trying to steal third base while DeJong and Tommy Edman struck out.

In the seventh, Contreras singled to right, Carlson was hit by another pitch, and again the potential rally went nowhere, vaporized by a double play.

“Offensively, it was not a good day,” Marmol said. He added later, addressing specifically the question about it being a formulaic loss: “We gave up several runs in the first, and when we had an opportunity we ran ourselves out of an inning without any productive outs.”

Why was as clear as the enormous scoreboard at Citi Field.

Mikolas made reference to what everyone in Queens could see.

“You look at the board, and we’ve got guys who are hitting well under what they historically do,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of guys who are good hitters who are hitting below what they historically hit. It’s not going to happen forever. These guys are bound to get hot, and they’re going to get hot at the same time because they’ve all been struggling at the same time. It’s tough. Sometimes, it’s a hang-with-them.”

The Cardinals managed a grand total of two at-bats with runners in scoring position. Both belonged to DeJong, the No. 8 hitter. He struck out and grounded into a double play. The lineup did not generate those chances for any other hitter.

This month, DeJong is batting .213 with a .298 slugging percentage, and there are teammates struggling more. While playing superb in center field and saving the Cardinals from a more lopsided loss Friday, Edman is hitting .146 and slugging .250 this month. Nolan Gorman leads the team with 15 homers and he’s among the NL leaders with 46 RBIs, but in his past 13 games he’s slugging .273, batting .136. Paul Goldschmidt has a .358 slugging percentage in June. Contreras raised his slugging percentage to .412 for the month — and he started the day in a nine-for-82 freefall.

Like Mikolas said the truth is blinking on the scoreboard.

For a lineup struggling to score, the difference is massive between a groundball that escapes the first inning with a scoreless tie and one that skips callously by for a 3-0 deficit.

Mikolas pushed through six innings and allowed six runs on eight hits. All six runs scored with two out. Former Cardinal Pham had two two-out RBI singles, and Daniel Vogelbach relished a two-out solo homer off Mikolas that traveled 401-feet into the seats. That upped his average to .207. So, it is possible to get offense from anywhere at any time. Contreras’ two hits got his average back up over .200. So, it is possible for a spark to suggest a turnaround.

The Cardinals have not shown it’s plausible.

Carlson has the bruises to prove they had chances.

But did they have a chance?

“Everyone in here is giving their best effort,” Carlson said. “It’s definitely deflating when we get in moments like that and things don’t go our way. Just got to keeping pushing, keep going, and trying to make those moments turn in our favor.”

