'It was almost like you've returned home,' says Wong as a few Cardinals take the field at Busch

The team recently reopened its facilities at Busch and the Jupiter, Fla., complex to players, though only to small, scheduled groups. The local policies on social distancing and group sizes are governing those policies, as well as suggestions from MLB’s advisors.

Wong and Cardinals officials said players have been able to work out at Busch, but Wednesday was the next step of those workouts – taking the field for the first time this year.

And, for Wong, facing Kim’s pitches for the first time.

At spring training, the Cardinals’ Gold Glove-winning second baseman did not get a turn against the free-agent starter signed over the winter. On Wednesday, he got to see the breaking pitch that made Kim so appealing, and also so effective in one of the final Grapefruit League games before the coronavirus pandemic stopped play indefinitely. Wong described how Wainwright and Kim clearly wanted to strike their teammates out, and how the lefty Kim flashed the lefthanded-hitting Wong a curveball before shifting to his best pitch, the slider.

“First time facing his funkiness, and he has some funkiness,” Wong said. “That guy attacks. Both sides. It was good to get in that kind of at-bat. He showed me a good curve, and then the slider – it just disappeared.”