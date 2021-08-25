'It will be my final season': Cardinals great Molina, contract in hand and red jacket waiting, says he'll retire after 2022

He can already hear the reception he’s going to get in 2022 as he takes his farewell tour of the National League Central, tugging on his mask and rising from the sunken dugout at Wrigley Field for his final start in front of the ivy or walking toward right field to meet a pitcher as they ready for a game in Cincinnati.

“All the boos,” Yadier Molina said.

Ovations could follow.

Probably.

Maybe.

The Cardinals’ catcher, one of the finest ever to play the position in NL history, talked for the first time Wednesday morning about his new contract for 2022 and confirmed that, yes, it will be his last season before he retires. The wish to play one more season prompted the time of negotiations with the Cardinals so that he could assure he’d finish his 19-year career with them.

“It will be my final season,” Molina said during a Zoom conference with reporters. “It will be my final season. That’s what I wanted to do. That’s what my agent and myself came to (the Cardinals) and said, ‘I want to stay here. I want to get it done this year.

“It’s going to be my last year. I want to finish here in this great organization.”