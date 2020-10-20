It's not just Randy: Show-Me, Cardinals ties galore on Rays, Dodgers World Series rosters

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The former Cardinals outfielder from Cuba who hit his way to the majors via Mexico has become a breakout star of October for the Tampa Bay Rays, but there’s more Missouri to the World Series than sensation Randy Arozarena.
Let me show you.
Below are snapshots of the players in this year’s 116th Fall Classic who have connections to the Cardinals, to the St. Louis area, or to Missouri. One, a lefty who had not been in the majors since 2018, was just added to the Rays’ roster for the World Series. There’s also a Mizzou alum from Webster Groves and a Webster alum from Bridgeton. There are even a few players who were part of trades involving former Cardinals that help set up the Tampa Bay roster that won the American League pennant, and there’s a Dodger with a family tie to the Cardinals. Not mentioned is LA catcher Austin Barnes, who was once part of a trade that involved long-ago Cardinal Dan Haren, and Tampa Bay third baseman Joey Wendle, who doesn’t wear batting gloves and was traded to Oakland in order to bring Brandon Moss to Cleveland shortly before he was traded to the Cardinals.
Below are some MO links to the World Series clubs.
PETER FAIRBANKS, RHP, Rays: The former Mizzou pitcher and Webster Groves grad was a ninth-round pick by the Rangers in 2015. The Rays got him via trade, sending Nick Solak to the Rangers for the power righthander who has returned from Tommy John surgery and become a flamethrower at the end of games for the Rays. He has three saves in six appearances this postseason, and he’s struck out 13 of the 35 batters he’s faced in 8 1/3 innings. Fairbanks, 26, was 6-3 with a 2.70 ERA during the regular season, and his 27 appearances in 60 games were the most of any reliever. He struck out 39 in 26 2/3 innings. He also, notably, won the Rays’ Rookie of the Year Award ahead of …
RANDY AROZARENA, OF, Rays: ‘Nuff said, right? Not yet. The former Cardinals prospect who – repeat after me – has hit at every level, is one base hit shy of tying Derek Jeter’s record with 22 hits in a single postseason. Arozarena already has the rookie record for homers (seven) and owns the most famous pair of cowboy boots in the American League. Arozarena contracted COVID-19 during the season and missed a month as he had to go through repeated testing. He said he was asymptomatic, but did not get negatives tests. So, he used his time to build muscle, to work out, to do what he could to stay active while not staying put. The 25-year-old was able to get in 23 games during the regular season and hinted at what was ahead with seven homers in September. He’s hit .382/.433/.855 so far in the playoffs, but that is only a snapshot of what he’s done. Let’s widen the lens. In 37 games total for the Rays – all of them in the playoffs or in the playoff race – Arozarena has hit .328/.404/.739 for a 1.143 OPS to go with 14 homers and 21 RBIs.
RYAN SHERRIFF, LHP, Rays: Put on the World Series roster by the deadline Tuesday morning as another lefty look against LA. The 30-year-old reliever pitched in 10 games for the Rays this season. He had not appeared in the majors since 2018 with the Cardinals, and had worked his way back from injury and surgery to reach the majors again, while also using social media to generate awareness of his health. He faced 34 batters for the Rays this season and struck out eight to go with two walks and six hits allowed in 9 2/3 innings. An interesting move for the Rays given the three-batter minimum, but definitely a reliever who could face a lefthanded batter in a bind as the final out of an inning, and he gives yet another variety of pitcher for the Dodgers to possible see in a patchwork game. Sherriff has yet to pitch for the Rays in this postseason.
JOE KELLY, RHP, Dodgers: The former Cardinals’ reliever who famously pouted at the Astros when he hurt their feelings earlier this season, has appeared in three games this postseason. He was the fireman who came in for a save during a rocky ninth from Kenley Jansen, and overall he’s got 1 2/3 innings pitched with two hits and no strikeouts from eight batters faced. Kelly, who once convinced the media he was related to “Machine Gun” Kelly, signed a three-year, $25-million deal with the Dodgers after being a burr in their postseason while with the Red Sox in 2018. The Cardinals traded him and Allen Craig to the Sox as part of the deal that brought back John Lackey. This season, around a suspension for the pitch that inspired the pout, Kelly had a 1.80 ERA in 12 games (one start) and he struck out nine and walked seven in 10 innings.
JOC PEDERSON, OF, Dodgers: What’s this? A tie to the future? Not quite. Pederson, a free agent at the end of the season who will at least draw a conversation from the Cardinals, is the younger brother of one of the Cardinals’ minor-league hitting coaches. Tyger Pederson is the hitting coach at Class AA Springfield, and the Cardinals involved him in part of major-league spring training before the pandemic shuttered camp. Joc Pederson hit .190/.285/.397 with a .681 OPS and seven homers in 43 games. He’s nine-for-23 (.391) in October, and he went seven-for-18 (.389) in the NLCS with a homer and five RBIs. LA has used Pederson as a matchup monster – hitting for power against righthanded pitchers and then coming off the bench when they’re facing a lefthanded pitcher, with few exceptions. He’s 28 years old.
HUNTER RENFROE, OF, Rays: If not for the Cardinals, Renfroe might still be a Padre. The Rays acquired Renfroe from San Diego as part of a deal that sent Tommy Pham west just before his salary started to climb via arbitration. The Padres were looking to jumpstart their contention and clearly had the payroll space, and the Rays saw value and a matchup-maker in Renfroe with his power. He hit .156/.252/.393 for a .645 OPS in 42 games for the Rays, and he hit eight homers and had 22 RBIs. In his first postseason appearance, Renfroe has gone three-for-15 (.200) with a home run and six RBIs in seven games. Pham headlined that deal and got all the attention, but it could be a net loss for the Rays because of who went with him. Jake Cronenworth was the player who went with Pham to San Diego, and he’s a leading candidate to win the NL Rookie of the Year award. The Cardinals got an eyeful of him with the triple and homer he hit in the wild-card series. He wanted .389 with a .667 slugging percentage in his first postseason. So, while you’re mumbling about Arozarena not being a Cardinal, imagine the Rays with Cronenworth.
JOSH FLEMING, LHP, Rays: A native of Bridgeton and Webster University alum, Fleming was a fifth-round pick by the Rays in 2017. During the regular season, he went 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA in seven games (five starts). He struck out 25 and allowed 28 hits in 32 1/3 innings, and he’s become part of the kaleidoscopic look of the Rays bullpen during the postseason. In the ALCS, he threw three innings and had a 6.00 ERA to go with three hits and a strikeout. From the left, Fleming throws a mix of fastballs (90.6 mph), sliders (85.4 mph), and changeups (81.5 mph), but as you can imagine given his starts he had a reverse split this season with that repertoire. He held righthanded batters to a .212 average and a .376 slugging percentage vs. the 38 lefties he faced batted .270 with a .432 slugging percentage. Stu Durando had a detailed story about Fleming and Fairbanks and their friendship earlier this month that is worth reading.
TREVOR RICHARDS, RHP, Rays: The Drury College alum was an undrafted free agent, and then traded in 2019 to Tampa Bay. A native of Aviston, Ill., he had a 5.91 ERA through nine appearances (four starts), and he struck out 27 against 11 walks and 44 hits allowed in 32 innings during the regular season. The 27-year-old righty was added to the ALDS roster after an injury.
But wait, there are more STL-RAYS, though they are no longer with the TB team.
Lefty SEAN GILMARTIN never reached the majors with the Cardinals, but he did hang around in spring training to leave an impression a few years ago when the Cardinals were lacking in lefty depth. Gilmartin pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Rays this season and had a 8.31 ERA to go with five strikeouts and four walks. He is married to Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary. … And, of course, OF/DH JOSE MARTINEZ, who got his chance in the majors with the Cardinals and was a big personality on the team that returned to the playoffs in 2019, got 24 games with the Rays this season and hit .239/.329/.388 with two homers and 10 RBIs. The Rays tried to trade for Martinez before, and this winter did in the deal that sent Matthew Liberatore to the Cardinals and brought Arozarena along to the Rays. They Martinez as another one of their matchup moves, readying to start him against the lefties in the AL East. He was traded to the Cubs at the deadline, though likely would earn a World Series ring for his contribution to the 2020 season if the Rays have ring etiquette similar to other franchises.
-30-
