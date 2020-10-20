It's not just Randy: Show-Me, Cardinals ties galore on Rays, Dodgers World Series rosters

HUNTER RENFROE, OF, Rays: If not for the Cardinals, Renfroe might still be a Padre. The Rays acquired Renfroe from San Diego as part of a deal that sent Tommy Pham west just before his salary started to climb via arbitration. The Padres were looking to jumpstart their contention and clearly had the payroll space, and the Rays saw value and a matchup-maker in Renfroe with his power. He hit .156/.252/.393 for a .645 OPS in 42 games for the Rays, and he hit eight homers and had 22 RBIs. In his first postseason appearance, Renfroe has gone three-for-15 (.200) with a home run and six RBIs in seven games. Pham headlined that deal and got all the attention, but it could be a net loss for the Rays because of who went with him. Jake Cronenworth was the player who went with Pham to San Diego, and he’s a leading candidate to win the NL Rookie of the Year award. The Cardinals got an eyeful of him with the triple and homer he hit in the wild-card series. He wanted .389 with a .667 slugging percentage in his first postseason. So, while you’re mumbling about Arozarena not being a Cardinal, imagine the Rays with Cronenworth.