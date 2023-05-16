When Jack Flaherty cranked the decibel level on his start in the seventh inning with his 10th strikeout of the night, he heard for the first time a voice stand out from the rising cheers, a voice he’d recognize anywhere but had no idea what it was doing here.

It wasn’t coming from the family section.

It was unexpected, coming from an unfamiliar spot, and completely unforgettable.

“Who is out here who sounds like my mom?” he said. “That’s weird. I just have heard that yell for 15 years – whatever it is, 15 years, 20 years – I’ve heard it forever. I can pick it out of a crowd. You can pick it out of anywhere.”

For most of her son’s seven shutout innings, Eileen Flaherty stayed almost as quiet as the Milwaukee Brewers’ offense. When her son steered a slider past Brian Anderson to become the first Cardinals starter this season with 10 strikeouts, her shout gave away her surprise. A day after Mother’s Day, she flew unannounced from California to attend her oldest son’s start. He heard her, he spotted her, and then he met the single mom who raised him at the end of the dugout after his seventh and final scoreless inning. Eileen spoke to her son and then kissed him on top of his Cardinals hat.

“She’s a sweetheart,” Eileen’s son said.

Her’s was one of the loudest but not the only statement made Monday.

Willson Contreras’ return to catcher, the Cardinals’ return to Busch Stadium, and Flaherty’s return to form that had been eluding him for years were all wrapped into a raucous, 18-1 romp against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cardinals got four homers – three in the eighth, including Andrew Knizner’s first career grand slam – on their way to their seventh win in eight games. When last the home crowd saw the Cardinals, they had barely staunched an eight-game losing streak. They were 10 games out of first place in the NL Central and leaden with the worst record in the league. In their first game back from a reassuring road trip, the Cardinals got their most dominant start of the season and thumped the division-leading Brewers with their first loss of at least 17 runs since 1998. It was the Cardinals’ first win by at least that many runs since 1977.

“At this point, you’ve just got to get greedy – one game at a time,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “We’re looking to take all of them. We put our backs against the wall. It’s our job to get out of it now.”

Nolan Arenado hit a home run for the fourth consecutive game. Nolan Gorman got a career-best five RBIs. Tommy Edman had four hits, including a solo homer and an RBI single in the eighth inning. Flaherty (3-4) gave the rotation wins in back-to-back games for the first time since the season's first series.

The outburst of runs was the outcome of a turnaround the Cardinals believe took place shortly after they landed a week ago in Chicago.

They know it hinged on Flaherty’s second inning.

“Jack set the tone,” Arenado said.

When the Cardinals arrived in Chicago on May 7, hours after winning at home for the only time in the previous home stand, they had at least one of several team or player meetings that. Paul Goldschmidt spoke to the whole. Contreras, Adam Wainwright, and Flaherty also met as a group with manager Marmol. Contreras had been removed from the catcher position, reassigned temporarily to DH. He said he felt “guilty” for the struggles of the rotation, and comments from pitchers about pitch calls that “did not make sense” added to shared frustrations. Marmol suggested the pitchers meet with Contreras. Wainwright called it an embrace.

Contreras referred to it late Monday night as an icebreaker, especially with Flaherty.

“I think that was something that they needed to see out of me; they needed to see the real Willson Contreras,” the catcher said. “I’m not saying that I was trying to act differently. But they know now that I care a lot. That was something they needed to see out of me. And they did. That meeting went really well.”

It went well enough to pave the way, eight days later, to Contreras latching on his knee pads and sliding into a chest protector Monday to catch Flaherty.

Marmol said Contreras would be the “everyday catcher” again.

The results from one game would not mean much to change that, but a reassuring start would mean the world to recharge the battery. Contreras would have his first win at catcher in a month. Flaherty would halt a skid of three consecutive games with at least 10 baserunners allowed and no more than five innings pitched.

And so they began Monday night with a four-pitch walk.

Four batters into Flaherty’s start, Milwaukee had the bases loaded. In his first 20 pitches, Flaherty had walked two, thrown 11 balls, and retrieved only one out. He got his next two and out of the inning with his 21st pitch. Arenado provided the game’s first three runs in the bottom of the inning and the third baseman’s seventh homer of the season gave Flaherty a 3-0 lead. He had not preserved such leads previously this season. He knew what he and the Cardinals needed.

“Shutdown inning,” Flaherty said. “After they go out there and score three in the bottom of the first – that was something I had not done all year, which is incredibly frustrating. To put together a shutdown right there and the continue to roll after that.”

Said Contreras: “I think it was more the mindset. Set his sites to home plate. The second inning on, he was a completely different pitcher. I was trying to give him a better target, my best target. It was down and he executed.”

Flaherty retired the Brewers in order in the second.

He struck out two and showed the deftest use of his fastball yet this season. Both of the strikeouts that inning began with two fastballs the hitter could not handle or took for a strike. He retired the final batter of the inning on three pitches, and after throwing 11 balls in his first 20 pitches, 51 of his next 70 were strikes. That began with the 13-pitch second.

“There was something about it that you knew they weren’t scoring,” Marmol said. “After he got that groundball double play, there was a sense of confidence, of just going into attack mode. … It wasn’t just a shutdown inning. It was a dominant shutdown inning. It allows you to go, ‘Alright, drop your shoulders a little bit, and let’s add,’ rather than getting punched and having to punch back. It was reassuring.”

The confidence coursing from his fastball carried from that second inning into the third as Flaherty struck out four consecutive Brewers. Flaherty called his fastball “a lot truer,” and it finally had the steady, accurate movement he’s been seeking. He had to adjust for that after the first inning – and then let it roar. The Brewers had to stay ready for the fastball and that made them vulnerable to a breaking ball. When they steadied themselves for the breaking ball, Contreras read the swing, the stance, the habits, and called for a fastball. Flaherty seesawed through at-bats like that, following Contreras’ calls and testing the Brewers with a fastball in the 90s mph, a slider in the 80s mph, and a curveball that dipped into the mid-70s mph.

He caught one batter eyeballing the curve with a 95.2-mph elevated fastball.

He caught another fastball-ready batter fishing for an 84.5-mph slider.

He finished seven shutout innings with 17 swings and misses, and every pitch that he threw at least 10 times got at least one whiff. His curveball got seven as it plunged from the same eye level as the fastball at an average of 16 mph slower.

“First off, get ahead with it and then go down, elevate when needed, and go to the big situations and not just have to spin everybody,” Flaherty said. “Once we got two strikes, knowing what this guy might swing and miss. This is how we got to two strikes. How do we get strike 3? Reading swings. Reading foul balls. And they went about it. Trusting what (Contreras) called.”

Said Contreras: “Whenever a pitcher can execute down and away, down and in, up and away, and up and in, it’s going to be tough for a hitter to make contact. When you have a pitcher command his fastball it’s going to be really hard for the hitters to stay on something else. It’s going to be really fun for me to keeping calling games like that. I’m really glad I went back to work with him.”

Arenado called it “one of the best outings I’ve ever seen” from Flaherty.

The right-hander got his final three strikeouts on three different finishing pitches. He got back-to-back strikeouts to end the sixth inning on a curveball and a fastball. Three batters into the seventh, he bent a 2-2 slider under Anderson’s swing to complete his 10th career double-digit strikeout game for the Cardinals. He has the fifth-most in Cardinals history. That 10th strikeout on his 104th pitch brought out the cheer from mom.

Flaherty had one more out to get before he had one person to spot in the crowd.

He knew it had to be her.

First-base coach Stubby Clapp let him know where Eileen Flaherty was. And then at the dugout, the kiss from mom was not the only affection the right-hander found. Fellow pitchers congratulated him, and then there was the hug with his catcher.

“Feels so good,” Contreras said. “I’m proud of that guy. … This ball club is used to winning, and that’s what we’re here for.”

