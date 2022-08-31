Jake Woodford asserts his place as Cardinals pitching staff takes shape for playoff push

CINCINNATI — After demoting Jake Woodford to Class AAA Memphis for the fourth time in seven weeks, Cardinals officials, including manager Oliver Marmol, met with the right-hander to detail what they saw beneath his sturdy performances and needed to see for him to stay up.

The conversation bent around his pitches, specifically the consistency and usage of a relatively new slider that would give Woodford a different look for the same hitters. He went to Memphis — again and again, it seemed — with a clear task and, this time, a compass to find his way back. The breaking ball would point the way.

“Yeah, I definitely knew what they were looking for,” Woodford said Tuesday evening at Great American Ball Park. “I knew what they wanted out of me.”

This.

This is what they wanted.

In relief of Dakota Hudson, Woodford made his latest and perhaps most convincing bid to play a larger role in the playoff race for the Cardinals, as he did a year ago. Woodford pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings, slinging zero after zero and buying time for an offense that never arrived in a 5-1 loss Cincinnati. The same Reds lineup that zapped Hudson with five runs on nine hits in his 4⅔ innings had limited success against Woodford, who faced 12 batters and allowed only one ball to reach the outfield. The Cardinals rotation is about to shift around Jack Flaherty’s return Monday from injury, and even as it does, Woodford will remain prominent.

“He’s earned every bit of it,” Marmol said. “There’s no doubt about it.”

The Cardinals scheduling Flaherty’s return for Hudson’s turn in the rotation was not a coincidence, nor did it signal Hudson’s shift to the bullpen or Woodford’s drift to the limbo of long relief. The Cardinals have been sketching out the use of a six-man rotation ahead of a doubleheader Sept. 17 against Cincinnati — assuring steady rest for starters and lining up two members of the rotation for that day. Hudson (7-7) asserted his place in that conversation with a strong start at Wrigley Field, only to let such helium leak Tuesday.

For the fourth time in five starts, Hudson did not get an out in the sixth inning, and the Reds strung together a runaway inning on the right-hander. Cincinnati skipped a couple of singles against the shift, mixed in a double and a homer, and left the third inning with a three-run lead. Hudson noted the “ill-timed shift-beaters,” and they were part of the first five batters of the inning reaching base. Before he got the first out of the inning, he misplaced a one-run lead, and the Cardinals would not threaten.

He replaced by Woodford after getting a double play to erase one of three base runners he allowed to open the fifth inning.

“I’ve kind of dug myself a little bit of a hole here, so it feels a lot worse than it might normally be if I had been throwing consistently like I have the past two (starts),” Hudson said. “Great teams are always competitive. Woody has been throwing the ball really well. Jack will be a great addition to have back. It’s just part of it. I’m trying to do what I can to be a part of that going forward. I know we’re going to win. I just want to figure out what my piece is going forward and be a part of it.”

Hudson’s place in the rotation or on the staff will be part of the conversation that’s prelude to Flaherty’s start Monday. He is scheduled to start for Class AA Springfield on Wednesday. The outcome of that game and his recovery from it will then inform the calls made this weekend about Hudson’s next appearance.

The Cardinals will need a second starter for that doubleheader, and they will also keep at least one right-hander ready to provide bulk relief innings if a starter falters.

Woodford assured the Cardinals on Monday that he could give them an inning that night, if needed, and still be available for long relief the next day. He didn’t oversell. Woodford threw a scoreless ninth to close out the Cardinals’ 13-4 win against the Reds, and then, as promised, he was set to pitch the entire back half of the 5-1 loss Wednesday. Including his sturdy start at Wrigley, Woodford has allowed one run in his 12⅔ innings this month, his 12⅔ innings since returning from Memphis.

Against the Reds, he struck out two and allowed two singles, and through his scoreless innings, he got more swings and misses (five) than any of the seven pitchers who appeared in the game.

Three came on that slider.

He threw it more than any other pitch.

“That’s what allowed him to get some swing and miss,” Marmol said. “Two versions of it — the slider and then the fastball at the top (of the zone), which he extended. His ability to beat guys up top, use the sinker in, and then expand with his slider away on righties, that’s going to give him success. He ran through that lineup pretty quick.”

It’s that mix of pitches that was Woodford’s assignment in Memphis. The Cardinals met with him Atlanta, while he was lingering on the taxi squad for a series and knowing he was likely head back to Class AAA for a fourth time. What the Cardinals saw in the metrics and granular details of his appearances was a pitcher with a viable sinker who could get results but not after repeated viewings.

He needed a plot twist.

Woodford learned the slider last season, and it quickly overtook the curveball as his featured breaking ball. It wasn’t always his sharpest. He said one of the improvements the team wanted to see him make was throwing the slider in the zone and out of the zone “by design.” If he could throw it as a strike, it played well with his sinker by moving the other direction. If he could throw it out of the zone, it became a chase pitch when a hitter expected the sinker. The added dash of an elevated four-seam fastball completes the assortment by changing eye levels.

“It complements my stuff well,” Woodford said. “Throw in the slider — it keeps them honest and that sets up my four-seamer up.”

According to PITCHf/x data, Woodford has increased the use of his four-seam fastball with the innings this month. His slider use has remained steady.

Its effectiveness has spiked.

Opponents slugged around .500 against the slider in the first four months of the seasons in the majors, according to PITCHf/x. In August, opponents are slugging .111 on the slider. One has been hit for a single.

The Cardinals’ request answered, now the question is where Woodford fits.

“I see Woody a couple of different ways,” Marmol said. “He can still provide you length if your starter doesn’t do their job early. But he can also be a down one (run), two (runs) guy and give you two to get you and keep you in the game. On nights that (Andre) Pallante is down, I think Woody can clearly fill that role.”

As September arrives and Flaherty nears, the Cardinals are shaping their pitching decisions and roster look increasingly around current production not investing on future performance. In a week, lefty JoJo Romero went from replacing a reliever on paternity leave to be the Cardinals’ lead lefty reliever after they optioned Genesis Cabrera to Class AAA Memphis for the same work Woodford once got. Another shuffle is coming, some roster decisions, too. A start is open in a few weeks, at least. Where Woodford fits is TBD.

At least he knows it will be in MLB.

“He took it to heart, he worked on it and now we’re seeing a much better version,” Marmol said. “A sustainable version, in our opinion, of Woody.”