TAMPA, Fla. — With a runner at third, two outs, and a chance to break a scoreless tie, Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker said the thought that quickly “popped” into his head was a conversation from earlier in camp.

“About not being a selfish player,” Walker said. “It was a zero-zero ballgame in the fifth innings, pitchers were dealing it out, and so I knew I had to cut down my swing and get Donny in. That is what I really tried to do.”

In a moment he could have dazzled with an attempt for power, Walker instead impressed with his feel for the game, the scoreboard, and the approach.

He delivered.

Walker’s two-strike RBI single (discussed in greater detail below) gave the Cardinals their first lead before they pulled away for a 4-0 victory Wednesday at Steinbrenner Field. Brendan Donovan punctuated the win with a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The thrust of the shutout by the Cardinals’ pitchers came from Jake Woodford, who faced a lineup the Yankees could have on opening day. Woodford threw four scoreless innings, remained aggressive with his sinker, and retired Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the fourth inning during their second looks at him.

The Cardinals’ only two-day road trip of spring offered one of the worst games of camp thus far (a 16-3 mess against the Tigers) and one of the best considering the defensive play, the pitching, and the quality of the at-bats from players such as Walker.

Which brings this game recap to …

Other Storylines

• A winter spent working to unlock more power from his swing once he learned it was possible has become a forceful spring for Brendan Donovan. The Cardinals’ potential leadoff hitter slugged his third home run of the exhibition schedule Wednesday and pushed the Cardinals’ lead to 4-0. Donovan continues to flash the increased exit velocity that’s coming from what he called a “best bolt” swing.

The home run came off lefty Wandy Peralta.

It left Donovan’s bat at 102.3 mph.

The ball traveled an estimated 416 feet.

Earlier this spring, Donovan hit a home run that left his bat at swifter than 105 mph and swifter than any of his home runs in 2022. Donovan’s “bolt” in the seventh inning Wednesday was a three-run shot that cleared the right-field fence.

“Not at the expense of what he does well, which is line drives to left-center,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “A real nice step in the right direction from a career standpoint."

• Two of the Cardinals’ young players in the starting lineup Wednesday had fine defensive plays to aid Woodford through his four scoreless innings. Shortstop Masyn Winn made a basket catch with his back to home plate as he ran into shallow center field. That play robbed Aaron Hicks of a base hit and ended the Yankees’ second inning with a runner stranded at third base.

Winn lost his hat in the process of making the catch.

"He tries to be flashy," Walker said. "It was a great catch. Don’t tell him that."

In the fourth inning, Woodford’s last pitch was floated to center field by Yankees third base Josh Donaldson. If it hit grass, the Yankees would have a run.

Mike Antico’s glove got to it first.

The center fielder, who stole more than 60 bases this past season, recovered from his initial route with natural speed and was able to dive forward to snag the ball just before it kissed turf. Antico grew up a Yankees fan, made regular trips to old and new Yankee Stadium during his boyhood, and would sit out in the bleachers during BP watching the players move around center field. Now it was his turn against the Yankees. Antico’s catch ended the fourth inning.

• The Cardinals’ rally in the fifth inning began with a walk from Donovan and peaked with a telling at-bat by prospect Walker. One of the Cardinals’ leading hitters this spring, Walker fell behind Yankees reliever Aaron McGarity by missing on a first-pitch slider.

That was the last time he missed a pitch.

Walker fouled off a curve, fouled off a four-seam fastball, and fouled off another four-seam fastball. He saw four pitches from McGarity, had the timing of several, and yet the reliever still had the edge with an 0-2 count. McGarity went to a third consecutive four-seam fastball. Walker laced it for an RBI single to right-center field that scored Donovan from third and broke the scoreless tie.

Walker also turned on a 95-mph pitch for a single.

• Before the game outfielder Alec Burleson was scratched from the lineup due to a sore right ankle. Moises Gomez replaced him in the lineup and in left field. He then also got a tough call on him for a strikeout. That came a day after a hectic day in center field for the designated hitter.

• Walker and Winn both stole second base. The steal was Walker’s first of spring and Winn pocketed his third stolen base in the Grapefruit League.

• The Cardinals encountered their first defensive shift in the shift-outlaw era. During Nolan Gorman’s late game at-bat against reliever Clay Holmes, the Yankees brought an outfielder over to shallow right field and left the vast expanse of the grass to be covered by the other two outfielders. It’s a defensive positioning that is permitted by baseball’s new anti-shift rule, which only governs where infielders begin each event.

The tradeoff, as Marmol noted later, is that instead of giving up a single, the defense risks giving up a double or a triple if the positioning isn’t correct and the ball goes to the understaffed outfield.

The Yankees were playing the coin flip.

While Gorman is a flyball hitter, Holmes is an elite groundball pitchers, and that tilted the decision slightly in the favor of getting a hard groundball to the right side.

And Gorman gave them one for the 4-3 out.

• Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole did not breeze through the Cardinals’ lineup like Matthew Boyd did Tuesday for Detroit in Lakeland, Fla. Cole did collect the strikeouts. The Cardinals got a runner on base in three of the four innings against Cole. Several times he just buzzed his way out of trouble with strikeouts. In the third inning, Cole bruised Winn with a pitch. Winn stole second. He did not get any farther as Cole struck out the final three batters of the game.

He finished with seven strikeouts and no walks in 3 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals would strike out 15 times through nine innings.

But, Cole’s outing and that total only came close to flipping what’s become an interesting morsel of trivia for the Cardinals. Entering the late innings of Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals still had more hits this spring (105) than strikeouts (102).