PITTSBURGH — During the 60-minute rain delay that interrupted his start and effectively submerged the Cardinals’ offense, Jordan Montgomery did all he could in and around the clubhouse to maintain his adrenaline so that he did not contribute to the team’s sinkhole.

“Can’t just throw two innings and hand it off to the bullpen,” he said.

Montgomery paced.

Montgomery pedaled a stationary bike.

Montgomery pitched weighted balls.

Montgomery simulated an inning.

Montgomery waited.

And though he returned to the mound, his waiting continues.

The 1-0 lead the Cardinals took into the hourlong storm delay at PNC Park did not weather much longer as the host Pirates scored four runs, three of them unearned, and held firm for a 4-3 victory Saturday evening. Montgomery’s prolonged stretch without a win will reach at least 60 days as the Cardinals lost their 10th consecutive game started by the lefty. He is the second pitcher for the Cardinals in the past four decades to start 10 consecutive losses for the club, and that’s only half of it.

In the past 20 games started by either Montgomery or Steven Matz the Cardinals are 2-18. It’s long stretches like that and short glitches like misplacing leads to Pittsburgh on back-to-back nights that has the Cardinals (25-34) anchored in last place in the NL Central, complete with the lowest winning percentage in the National League.

“Could care less about me recording a W,” said Montgomery (2-7), using shorthand for a pitcher’s win. “Just really want the team to win. But, still super early, so we’ll keep going out there, and I’ll keep giving them everything I got.”

The Cardinals intend to change who they got available ahead of Sunday’s series finale at PNC Park. Tres Barrera, the third catcher on the team, said he was notified Saturday night the team would remove him from the active roster and the 40-man roster. That clears a spot for a bat to be added ahead of Sunday’s morning game – and Class AAA Memphis has just the bat that would make sense. Slugger Luken Baker leads the International League with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs to go with his .641 slugging percentage.

Baker was not in Triple-A Memphis’ lineup Saturday night in Omaha. The first baseman and designated hitter also has a .603 slugging percentage against lefties this season and Pittsburgh is starting lefty Rich Hill on Sunday.

A Cardinals official declined to disclose the forthcoming roster moves.

The major league team’s need for some damage off the bench was exploited Saturday by the Pirates – somewhat by accident.

It was more meteorology than metrics.

The same delay that Montgomery navigated to return to the game, Pittsburgh used to script an improvised bullpen game. Starter Luis Ortiz had a 2-0 count on Tommy Edman when the storm ambushed PNC Park, and that was the last the game heard from Ortiz. Pittsburgh would use seven relievers to cover the remaining seven innings.

The fluke timing of the rain meant no Cardinals batter saw the same pitcher twice in the game.

The timely, well-tuned makeup of the Pirates’ roster meant manager Derek Shelton had a lefty available every time the Cardinals’ lineup offered one, and then could shift to a right-hander when necessary. The Cardinals, their roster carrying a third catcher and their outfield already populated with infielders because of injuries, had few counters. Cardinals leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan had four at-bats and faced four different pitchers.

“Similar to, I guess, spring training,” infielder Nolan Gorman said. “You do that in spring training a lot. It’s always tough to get into a groove when you see a new guy.”

Pittsburgh’s plan was most vulnerable in the innings coming out of the rain delay as they turned to lefty Angel Perdomo. To get the Pirates to the fifth inning and engage the back end of the bullpen – all the way to closer David Bednar for a lockdown ninth – Perdomo had to slip past the brawn of the Cardinals’ right-handed-hitting starters. In his 19 big-league games this season, right-handed batters have slugged .649 against Perdomo. He got Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to fly out to center, and he struck out Willson Contreras to end the fourth inning.

At that point, the Cardinals still held a 1-0 lead on Contreras’ homer that ended his personal zero-for-21 streak at PNC Park.

Montgomery returned from the rain delay to allow a single to the first batter and then pick up where he left off. He got a double play to negate the hit, and through the first 14 Pirates he faced he got 14 outs. A dozen of those outs came without the ball leaving the infield.

Acquired at the trade deadline this past season, Montgomery in several ways personifies the Cardinals. The results don’t line up with the performance or the talent. Montgomery leads the team in quality starts – and once had three times as many as any of his fellow starters – and yet he has not won a game since April 8. He has outings like Saturday’s but does not complete the sixth inning, also like many of his fellow starters. Montgomery carries a 1-0 lead through 4 2/3 innings and then, like the Cardinals, the first misstep flips the game.

He dropped a curveball into Ke’Bryan Hayes’ hot spot for a game-tying home run and Hayes’ second homer in as many days. In the sixth inning, Arenado’s fielding error allowed the first batter to reach base. Montgomery walked Brian Reynolds and faced Connor Joe. Montgomery fell behind 2-0 to Joe, had a brief meeting on the mound with Contreras, and then three of his next five pitches were changeups.

The one he left floating in the zone is one Joe hit for the tiebreaking double.

Like the Cardinals, just when it seemed like Montgomery had momentum, he had none.

“At the end of the day, we have to find a way to win, especially these types of ballgames,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “(On Friday), you have to find a way to win. Can’t give that one up. (On Saturday), we've got to figure out a way to put together better at-bats. It was tough them matching up after the rain delay.”

Gorman muscled his way through the matchup in the eighth inning during a 10-pitch at-bat against Colin Holderman, the Pirates’ setup man by performance and, clearly, nominative determinism. Gorman fouled off sinkers at 99.1 mph and 100 mph to extend the at-bat, and then he got a 98.2-mph sinker and bashed it 404 feet. All that stopped the two-run home from reaching the Allegheny River was a barrier right behind the last row of right-field seats. Gorman’s 14th homer of the season brought the Cardinals within a run.

They got the tying run on base, but no further.

A team that insists it has more talent than its record indicates really has a roster with less talent than planned, and two starters from the opening day rotation who, combined, have made one third of the Cardinals’ available starts and have, combined, zero wins from their past 20. The Pirates’ second rally in as many nights secures the series and means the Cardinals cannot leave Pittsburgh having dragged the Pirates down with them, beneath the surface and into a losing record.

After the game, Montgomery was back in the clubhouse.

He wasn’t pacing.

He wasn’t pedaling.

He wasn’t pitching.

He was answering for results that didn’t entirely reflect his performance.

“I am not loser,” Montgomery said. “I’m going to keep giving them everything I’ve got out there. The team knows that. Manager knows it. Pitching coach knows it. Fan base knows it. … Baseball stinks. It’s not always easy. It’s not always going to go great. Everybody has to stick with what they do – and try to do it better.”