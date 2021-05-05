Kim leads Cardinals into depth test of at least 23 innings in 24 hours vs. Mets

Midway through a stretch of 17 games in 17 days that the Cardinals already expected to pull and test their roster in a variety of direction, the rain that really never arrived gave them a reprieve Tuesday.

They got a break. A breather.

They got a chance to reset the backend of their bullpen, now without righthander Jordan Hicks, and give everyday players like Nolan Arenado a day off without missing a game.

The cost of such an unexpected gift is 23 innings in 24 hours.

At least.

Stretching from Wednesday's doubleheader through Thursday's getaway day afternoon game, the Cardinals and Mets will have two seven-inning games and another nine-inning game all within the scope of a single 24-hour span. If there are extra innings, there will be a runner to start each inning at second base, but they still have to pitch them. That's at least 23 innings to cover.

To set themselves up for the doubleheader, the Cardinals are first turning to experienced starter Kwang Hyun Kim for first game and hope that he could pitch deep into the first game, if not cover the entire seven innings. The Mets are doing likewise with Marcus Stroman announced as the starter.