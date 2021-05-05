Kim leads Cardinals into depth test of at least 23 innings in 24 hours vs. Mets

Midway through a stretch of 17 games in 17 days that the Cardinals already expected to pull and test their roster in a variety of direction, the rain that really never arrived gave them a reprieve Tuesday.
They got a break. A breather.
They got a chance to reset the backend of their bullpen, now without righthander Jordan Hicks, and give everyday players like Nolan Arenado a day off without missing a game.
The cost of such an unexpected gift is 23 innings in 24 hours.
At least.
Stretching from Wednesday's doubleheader through Thursday's getaway day afternoon game, the Cardinals and Mets will have two seven-inning games and another nine-inning game all within the scope of a single 24-hour span. If there are extra innings, there will be a runner to start each inning at second base, but they still have to pitch them. That's at least 23 innings to cover.
To set themselves up for the doubleheader, the Cardinals are first turning to experienced starter Kwang Hyun Kim for first game and hope that he could pitch deep into the first game, if not cover the entire seven innings. The Mets are doing likewise with Marcus Stroman announced as the starter.
Starting Kim first allows the Cardinals to make decisions in the afternoon on who will be available to back rookie Johan Oviedo as he starts the night game at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals added lefty Bernando Flores Jr. as the 27th man.
Flores was claimed off waivers from the White Sox on the eve of opening day, and the major-league staff has not seen him pitch in person. He's on the 40-man roster so the move was the most linear possible for the Cardinals, and he adds another groundball getter and lefty to the mix in the bullpen.
The Mets are expected to go with an opener approach to the second game with their bullpen asked to do most of the heavy lifting in the night cap.
And then, about 14 hours later do it all again.
Here are the lineups for Game 1 at Busch Stadium.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
NEW YORK METS
1. Francisco Lindor, SS
2. Pete Alonso, 1B
3. Michael Conforto, RF
4. Kevin Pillar, LF
5. Jeff McNeil, 2B
6. James McCann, C
7. Jonathan Villar, 3B
8. Albert Almaro Jr., CF
9. Marcus Stroman, RHP
There is expected to be a 40-minute break between the final out of the first game and first pitch of the second game. One ticket to the originally scheduled Wednesday game gets fans into both games.
There will be coverage throughout the evening, after each game, and overnight here at StlToday.com, and also in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.