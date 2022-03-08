Kim returns to South Korea on record-setting contract with KBO's Landers

JUPITER, Fla. — After coming to the Cardinals eager to try his left hand in the majors and encountering two seasons of jostling roles under the cloud of a pandemic, Kwang Hyun Kim returned to the KBO and immediately set a record.

A former KBO MVP, Kim signed a four-year, $12.3-million deal to join the SSG Landers and reset the record for the league's largest contract value.

The previous record had been held by a couple of peers, at $15 billion won, and Kim's new contract, which will take him through age 37, is $15.1 billion won. It's a rich return to the league where he shined and likely an end to his pursuit of success in Major League Baseball.

Kim pitched well, excellently at times. Only his timing was off.

The lefty signed a two-year, $8-million deal with the Cardinals before the 2020 season, and the Cardinals paid a $1.6-million posting fee to his former team. The deal also included protection against being sent to the minors. Invigorated by the opportunity he had in the majors, Kim came to St. Louis, made signs that read, "Hello STL", and described how he wanted a chance to start.

Within months, baseball stopped due to the spread of COVID-19, and instead of pitching for the Cardinals, Kim was in quarantine, a world away from his family and young children.

Adam Wainwright and his family embraced Kim and gave him as close to a home as possible as the two pitchers waited for the season to start.

During the accelerated summer camp, Kim pitched well enough to win a spot in the Cardinals' rotation but opened the season as their closer, a role he had never had outside of the postseason. Kim recorded a save in his first appearance and then had his MLB experience upended again. An injury on Day 2 of the regular season opened a spot in the rotation for Kim but not before an outbreak of the coronavirus put the Cardinals, as a team, back in quarantine for another two weeks.

Kim's bid to be a starter in 2021 was complicated by back soreness he overcome, and then during a series in Chicago he was rushed to the hospital with a kidney emergency.

Through all of the twists and challenges of his time with the Cardinals, Kim went 10-7 with a 2.97 ERA in 35 games (28 starts). He expressed frustration with how he was back in the bullpen toward the end of the 2021 season and used in a swing role after the Cardinals acquired veterans Jon Lester and J. A. Happ for the rotation.

As he entered free agency, Kim expressed an interest in remaining in the majors and pursuing opportunities with another club. The Cardinals signed lefty Steven Matz early in the offseason and did not explore a reunion with Kim.

The majors had one last curve to throw him.

While several major-league teams had interest in Kim and saw him as a strong depth move for a contending rotation, the ongoing lockout iced any conversation they could have with him or his agent about signing. With the KBO season about to start on time within the next 25 days, the Landers went through the formal process of checking on Kim's availability, Daniel Kim reported Monday.

Kwang-Hyun Kim made his KBO debut at 18 and from 2007 to 2019 went 136-77 with a 3.29 ERA and a shelf of trophies for SK Wyverns.

Kim officially signed a contract with the Landers late Monday and the record agreement was formally announced by the club. Daniel Kim shared early Tuesday morning a photo of Kim in his new uniform.

