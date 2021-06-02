Knizner gets nod to catch Martinez in Cardinals series finale vs. Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Yadier Molina called it.
During a recent interview with St. Louis media, the Cardinals' catcher, who has said his yearly goal is to lead the majors in innings caught, praised backup catcher Andrew Knizner and predicted (with some inside info) that Knizner would see even more starts ahead, especially on the road.
Make it three.
Knizner will make his third start of the three-city, 10-game road trip when he backstops Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium for starter Carlos Martinez. He had a starter in each series, and that included a start to salvage the series in Chicago, to try and sweep a series in Arizona, and now with a chance to catch a series winner against the World Series champions.
Not lost on the assignment is how he's paired well with Martinez.
Knizner caught three consecutive Martinez starts a month ago, and it was during those starts that Martinez found his groove. He pitched more aggressively to contact, unleashed some of his natural velocity, and had the pep and rhythm that is often the hint of how he feels about his strength and stuff. In three starts from April 21 to May 2 with Knizner at catcher, Martinez went 2-1 with a .152 batting average against and a 0.84 ERA. He had 10 strikeouts and 11 hits allowed in 21 1/3 innings, averaging better than seven innings per start in that stretch.
Martinez toyed with a no-hitter in his most recent start, at Arizona with Molina behind the plate.
The righthander had it come part on him after a career-high six no-hit innings.
Here's the lineup that will back him in LA:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Edmundo Sosa, SS
7. Andrew Knizner, C
8. Justin Williams, RF
9. Carlos Martinez, RHP
This story will be updated with the Dodgers' lineup, and there will coverage all evening here at StlToday.com and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch.