Knizner gets nod to catch Martinez in Cardinals series finale vs. Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Yadier Molina called it.

During a recent interview with St. Louis media, the Cardinals' catcher, who has said his yearly goal is to lead the majors in innings caught, praised backup catcher Andrew Knizner and predicted (with some inside info) that Knizner would see even more starts ahead, especially on the road.

Make it three.

Knizner will make his third start of the three-city, 10-game road trip when he backstops Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium for starter Carlos Martinez. He had a starter in each series, and that included a start to salvage the series in Chicago, to try and sweep a series in Arizona, and now with a chance to catch a series winner against the World Series champions.

Not lost on the assignment is how he's paired well with Martinez.