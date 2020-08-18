Labor Intensive: Cardinals navigate through turbulent, thinned pitching, tumble 6-3 to Cubs

CHICAGO — Of the phrases Mike Shildt heard often as a young coach and likes to revisit now as a big-league manager is one from longtime Cardinals coach and minor-league manager Gaylen Pitts about the importance doing what’s possible to win the current game, not tomorrow’s.
It might rain tomorrow, Pitts would point out.
This week has brought a caveat to Shildt’s attention.
It’s not just OK to think about the next day’s game it’s a necessity when the forecast calls for a deluge of innings.
Four days and six games into their return from a COVID-19 outbreak, the Cardinals continued to maneuver their roster through a stretch of many games to play with pitchers able to handle fewer innings than usual. As a result, sometimes they end up with matchups normally avoided. In the fifth inning of a one-run game Tuesday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, the Cardinals stayed with rookie righthander Seth Elledge to face lefthanded-hitting slugger Kyle Schwarber. That likely saved the lefties and a handful of established relievers for Wednesday’s doubleheader. It did not save Tuesday’s game.
Schwarber turned on a full-count fastball for a two-run homer that shoved the Cubs toward a 6-3 victory in a ponderous, sluggish game that almost fatigued the automated crowd noise. Cubs starter Yu Darvish contributed to the lack of pace as he held the Cardinals to one run on eight hits and a walk through six innings. Darvish (4-1) pitched through traffic, but only once out of trouble.
The relievers tasked with getting the final seven outs made their major-league debuts in this series. Nabil Crismatt became the first Cardinals pitcher to throw in back-to-back games this week, and it took the Cardinals more than 200 pitches to get 24 outs from the Cubs. It took them 197 to get the first 21 outs.
“I can’t be naïve to the fact that there’s one eye to the next day or a doubleheader the next five games in three days,” Shildt said at the start of the Wrigley series. “But there’s also a responsibility to today’s competition, too, based on what you have.”
Down by five entering the eighth, the Cardinals loaded the bases, scored two, and brought the tying run to the plate before the last-gasp rally faltered. Paul Goldschmidt reached base for the fourth time to key the inning, and he scored on a double-play ball hit by Dylan Carlson that gave the Cubs exit ramp.
The Cardinals have refreshed their bullpen more often than a business traveler does with the Southwest Airlines app to get in the A-group. For the fourth consecutive day, the Cardinals made roster moves hours before first pitch. On Tuesday, they purchased the contract of righthander Jesus Cruz, and a few hours later the righthander made his major-league debut and tried to shepherd the Cardinals as far as he could. He was the 10th player to make his major-league debut for the team since Saturday.
Those are the most debuts in a six-game span for a team since 1906, according to research from SportsRadar.
He was the 18th different pitcher used by the Cardinals in six games.
The Cardinals used 13 pitchers before having to go back to one of them a second time in this five-day stopover in Chicago.
And in back-to-back games the challenge of tomorrow has proved costly today. In Game 2 of Monday’s doubleheader, Tyler Webb had to press on through an inning before allowing a three-run pinch-hit homer that delivered the Cubs’ a come-from-behind victory. On Tuesday, Goldschmidt’s third hit of the game scored Kolten Wong and cleaved the Cubs’ lead in half, to 2-1. The Cardinals had left the bases loaded the previous inning against Darvish, but had chances percolating.
Schwarber’s homer extended the Cubs lead, and in the seventh the Cubs added two more against Cruz.
The Cardinals had their best chance to conjure an answer for the Cubs’ run and much more in the fourth inning. Goldschmidt’s second single of the game opened the top of the fourth inning, and Matt Carpenter followed with a double down the right-field line.
With no outs, the Cardinals had two runners in scoring position and a chance to tie the game with a ball in play. A hit and they could take the lead.
Brad Miller, Monday’s engine for the offense, too a walk.
Darvish then went methodically about clipping the wires on the Cardinals’ detonator. The Cubs deliberate righthander got rookie Dylan Carlson to nudge a grounder back toward the found. Darvish threw home to get the lead runner at first. Dexter Fowler prolonged his at-bat with a series of foul balls before striking out with the bases loaded, and Matt Wieters flew out to right field to end the inning. Against Darvish, the Cardinals had four consecutive plate appearances with runners – plural – in scoring position and failed to move either of them 90 feet.
The Cubs took their first lead on a solo homer by Ian Happ, and extend it to 2-0 with Jason Heyward’s RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Those were the only runs against Cardinals’ starter Daniel Ponce de Leon. The last of the Cardinals’ pitchers to start a game before the outbreak and quarantine, Ponce de Leon entered the rotation as a sub for Miles Mikolas, and three weeks later was more than a replacement. He was rescue. Each of the starters is building arm strength during competition, and Ponce de Leon’s start came toward the end of the Cardinals’ eight-game, five-day stay in Chicago – and on the eve of the third doubleheader in the visit. Ponce de Leon’s ability to squeeze as many innings as possible from his pitch count would leave the bullpen stronger for Wednesday’s 14 innings.
Ponce de Leon played that part in the first inning by striking out three consecutive batters, but he needed only 14 pitches to get those three outs.
A dozen of his first-inning pitches were strikes.
The second and third innings bloated on him, and by the time he struck out Javier Baez and Kyle Schwarber to end the third inning, Ponce de Leon had thrown 63 pitches. That had been the witching pitch count for other starters who were pulled from games right around 60. Ponce de Leon pressed on to throw 79 pitches and complete 3 1/3 innings. His seventh strikeout of the game came from the last batter he faced, the one following Heyward’s triple.
The starter came with a personal moment for Ponce de Leon and Cubs catcher Victor Caratini. The two are bonded by a line drive that sent Ponce de Leon to the hospital with a fractured skull and little certainty he’d ever pitch again.
In 2017, while an undefeated starter for the Cardinals’ Class AAA affiliate, Ponce de Leon delivered a fastball that Iowa Cubs catcher Caratini laced straight back from where it came.
The ball struck Ponce de Leon in the temple, leaving a dent he still has.
Ponce de Leon had surgery that even, recovered, and ferociously rehabbed so that by the next spring he was back on the mound and in a game for the Cardinals. He and Caratini developed a relationship through the event – but had never faced each other in the majors until Tuesday night. Both now rooted in the big-league rosters, they’ll face each other often – but the second inning was the first since that liner in 2017. Ponce de Leon got Caratino to fly out to right field, where second baseman Kolten Wong gave long chase to make the catch.
The next time Caratini came to the plate was the first time Ponce de Leon wasn’t on the mound to face a Cubs hitter.
Caratini walked.
***
Cardinals Molina, DeJong cleared from COVID-19 inactivity by MLB, begin workouts back in St. Louis
When the Cardinals return from their eight-game swing through Chicago, some familiar faces will be cleared to join them in workouts.
And they could return to games soon after.
All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong were among the latest group of Cardinals who received clearance from Major League Baseball to resume team activities after testing positive for COVID-19 almost three weeks ago. Molina and DeJong were able to workout in St. Louis, and they can join the team for whatever workouts the club has before Thursday's home game against the Reds.
In addition to Molina and DeJong, reliever Kodi Whitley and infielder Rangel Ravelo were cleared by MLB.
Carlos Martinez and Edmundo Sosa had previously been cleared.
Of the first group of players who tested positive for the virus in Milwaukee, that leaves only Junior Fernandez still awaiting clearance from MLB. Lane Thomas, Ryan Helsley, and Austin Dean tested positive for the virus once the team returned home to St. Louis after the initial quarantine.
Martinez shared on Instagram that he was clear of "the virus" -- acknowledging for the first time that he had COVID-19. He had previously declined to reveal the results of his test or disclose why the team put him on the COVID-19 injured list.
***
Miller Time: Off two-homer, five-RBI day, Cardinals Brad Miller gets encore at Wrigley
The game won't be shortened by anything but weather. The start time won't change. There won't be a second game later The lights will be on. The traditional home team at Wrigley Field will be the home team.
By this week's standards Tuesday's game between the Cardinals and Cubs is almost quaint in its familiarity.
Fresh of his Wrigley Field debut and two homers and five RBIs in Monday's doubleheader, Brad Miller remains in the lineup and has moved up a notch to No. 6. Miller starts at third base as Matt Carpenter slides back to the designated hitter spot they alternated at Monday.
Daniel Ponce de Leon draws the start for the Cardinals opposite Cubs righthander Yu Darvish.
To address their bullpen situation for Game 3 of this five-game stay at Wrigley, the Cardinals added Jesus Cruz to the 40-man roster and the active roster. Jacob Woodford, the 29th man for Monday's doubleheader, was optioned out Monday night, and lefty Rob Kaminsky was optioned Tuesday afternoon. Both can stick around on the taxi squad in Chicago. Either can be activated Wednesday for the doubleheader, depending on the usage of pitchers Tuesday.
Since the Cardinals return to play, the starters have been going around 60 pitches, if possible. Ponce de Leon had the final start for the Cardinals before they had the 17-day layoff due to COVID-19, but is likely to have the same limitation as every starter builds strength on the job.
Jack Flaherty is on target to start Game 1 on Wednesday.
Here is the lineup for Tuesday's game at Wrigley:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF ***SCRATCHED, new lineup below***
5. Matt Carpenter, DH
6. Brad Miller, 3B
7. Dylan Carlson, CF
8. Dexter Fowler, RF
9. Matt Wieters, C
Starting pitcher: Daniel Ponce de Leon, RHP
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Carpenter, DH
5. Miller, 3B
6. Carlson, LF
7. Wieters, C
8. Bader, CF
This story will be updated throughout the evening from Wrigley Field.
