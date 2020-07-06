Lag in COVID-19 test results forces Cardinals to cancel Monday workouts at Busch

Conceding there was a level of "frustration" within the clubhouse for an unexpected lag in results from recent COVID-19 tests, the Cardinals canceled their workouts Monday at Busch Stadium because the players were not comfortable reporting until the results were available.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, expressed optimism that the results will be available Monday evening.

Rather than start the workouts later, they'll "start fresh" Tuesday, he said.

Delays have happened throughout the majors because of a delivery wrinkle related to the Fourth of July holiday, Major League Baseball explained. The Cardinals did receive all of their tests, and they were able to administer them on their own Sunday. At issue for them was the results of Friday tests taken of players.

For many players that was their second COVID-19 test for the active virus. Players are tested every other day for the virus, and MLB and the players' union are working to expedite the turnaround of those tests within 24 to 48 hours.

Washington and Oakland were among the teams that also experienced a delay in their results.