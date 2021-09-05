Leaning on Lester: Cardinals' bid to win series vs. Brewers starts with veteran lefty's chance for an encore

MILWAUKEE — When last you saw Jon Lester, unless you're one of his teammates or caught him maybe walking out for a coffee or something on the downtown streets of Milwaukee, he was putting the finishing touches on his finest start as a Cardinal and certainly his most counterintuitive.

Relying heavily on his sinker and his cutter and flashing that changeup when necessary, Lester invited the Reds to put the ball in play — not just in play, but in the air — at a ballpark that doesn't usually reward that approach. For Lester, it did. Soft contact on that cutter and softer liftoff on that changeup led to fly ball after fly ball that his flyhawks could track down in the claustrophobic outfield Great American Ball Park.

As an encore, he gets to try it again in another pinball palace.

The Cardinals will aim to win their second consecutive road series against a team ahead of them in the standings, and it will be Lester with the ball in his hand. The veteran lefty will pitch opposite one of the best righthanders in the league, Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes.