Leaning on Lester: Cardinals' bid to win series vs. Brewers starts with veteran lefty's chance for an encore

MILWAUKEE — When last you saw Jon Lester, unless you're one of his teammates or caught him maybe walking out for a coffee or something on the downtown streets of Milwaukee, he was putting the finishing touches on his finest start as a Cardinal and certainly his most counterintuitive.
Relying heavily on his sinker and his cutter and flashing that changeup when necessary, Lester invited the Reds to put the ball in play — not just in play, but in the air — at a ballpark that doesn't usually reward that approach. For Lester, it did. Soft contact on that cutter and softer liftoff on that changeup led to fly ball after fly ball that his flyhawks could track down in the claustrophobic outfield Great American Ball Park.
As an encore, he gets to try it again in another pinball palace.
The Cardinals will aim to win their second consecutive road series against a team ahead of them in the standings, and it will be Lester with the ball in his hand. The veteran lefty will pitch opposite one of the best righthanders in the league, Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes.
Lester has the resume covered in grit, from the anecdotal moments teammates and rivals will point to as evidence of his October pedigree and pennant-race cred. Burnes has all the new-fangled metrics aglow. He's elite when it comes to spin rate, movement, velocity, and exit velocity against.
Lester must outwit.
Burnes can outpower.
The Brewers will be without shortstop Willy Adames. The most valuable addition any division team made during the season, Adames went on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain. He re-injured the area during the Brewers' 4-0 victory Saturday night. Kolten Wong remains on the paternity list and will miss the entirety of the series against his former team.
The Cardinals are considering Jake Woodford for a start during the coming home stand. They have announced Kwang Hyun Kim as a starter for the Dodgers series on Thursday, but it is possible they rewrite that tentative plan and have Woodford make an appearance that day.
Dakota Hudson will have three more rehab appearances before the Cardinals determine if he'll pitch in relief in the majors this season.
Jack Flaherty is set to play catch early this week to determine his progress and return from a shoulder strain.
Here are the lineups for the series finale in the Cardinals' penultimate visit of the regular season season to Wisconsin:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Dylan Carlson, RF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jon Lester, LHP
BREWERS
1. Luis Urias, SS
2. Jace Peterson, LF
3. Eduardo Escobar, 3B
4. Omar Narvaez, C
5. Lorenzo Cain, CF
6. Rowdy Tellez, 1B
7. Pablo Reyes, 2B
8. Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
9. Corbin Burnes, RHP
Check back later this afternoon and evening for updates from American Family Field and the conclusion of the Cardinals' visit to Milwaukee. There will be expanded coverage from the road in the pages of the Post-Dispatch and online here all week as the Cardinals return home.