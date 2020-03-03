Lefty Miller undergoes series of tests as Cardinals, veteran try to get a grip on 'frustrating' issue

The Cardinals are considering him day to day, though there is obvious alarm that Miller could be dealing with an issue that could slow his spring or sideline him for the start of the regular season. The team and Miller are looking at what nerve issues could be causing his lack of feel, and Miller outlined that the tests he had could rule out some issues. He said he’s not showing signs of carpal tunnel (what put Brett Cecil on the injured list) and that he hasn’t had the symptoms that lead to thoracic outlet surgery (Chris Carpenter and Jaime Garcia had that).

Miller did not have an MRI on Tuesday as part of the tests, he said. Part of the testing he’s going through is to determine if he has any circulation concerns, if there is a similar issue in his other extremities that has revealed itself because they aren’t used to throw a baseball.

“We’re putting our heads together to get a good answer,” he said.