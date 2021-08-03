Lester makes his Cardinals debut while shortstop Sosa gets an encore

What happened at the trade deadline set the stage for the unveiling this week of the new, lefty look to the Cardinals rotation, and what happened Sunday influenced who would stand immediately to a new lefty's right.

Jon Lester, a champion with the Red Sox and a celebrated Cub, will make his Cardinals debut Tuesday night against Atlanta.

The Braves, who have yet to be better than .500 this season, tiptoeing toward it and never pats it, visit Busch Stadium for a three-game series that is also the start of something for the Cardinals. Or better be. In addition to getting starts in the first two days from newcomers Lester and J. A. Happ, the Cardinals will play the remainder of this month with one series against a team with a winning record. That team: first-place Milwaukee.

Otherwise, the Cardinals have three games against the Braves (52-54) and 10 games remaining this month against the last-place Pirates.

The weeks also include a helping of KC flavor as the Royals visit in the coming weekend and then host the Cardinals across the Interstate-70 the following weekend.