CHICAGO • The oldest rivalry in the Midwest and the United States' longest-running rivalry between two professional teams that have never changed homes is going abroad.
The often reported and long-whispered series between the Cardinals and Cubs in London became official Friday with an announcement from Major League Baseball. The Cardinals will host the Cubs for a two-game series in London on June 13-14, 2020. The Cardinals volunteered their home games to make the series possible.
It will be the third time in three seasons the Cardinals have ventured out of the country for a game, the second consecutive season they will have done so for a regular-season series but the first time they given up home games.
Earlier this season the Cardinals joined the Reds for a series in Monterrey, Mexico, though the Reds were the hosts for those two games. The Cardinals' likely selection for a London Series was reported by The Post-Dispatch back in February, and subsequent reports at the newspaper and other outlets have offered details.
On Friday, the past reports were made official.
The series will be played at London Stadium, an arena built for the Summer Olympics and home of the EPL club West Ham.
“With the historic rivalry between the Red Sox and the Yankees set to play out here in London this summer, it’s great news that MLB fans in the capital will have another London Series between the Cardinals and the Cubs to look forward to next year at the London Stadium,” said London's mayor Sadiq Khan, in a prepared statement. “This is the world’s greatest sporting city and this is yet more evidence that London is open to hosting the biggest and best sports teams from around the world.”
Later this month the Yankees and Red Sox will travel to London for the first MLB series there. The City of London and Major League Baseball entered into an agreement in 2018 to have two series there, and the Cardinals-Cubs series will fulfill that contract.
The commissioner's office does not want it to end MLB's outreach.
The current Collective Bargaining Agreement calls for ongoing international trips such as the Mexico Series, trips to Asia, and in 2020 there are plans to have a series in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic. After more than a decade of being rooted as a regional brand, the Cardinals have spent the past few years lobbying to take part in baseball's international ventures. They had officially entered the team into consideration for this year's London series, and the Cardinals maintain interest in finding a way to play a game -- perhaps an exhibition series -- in Puerto Rico while catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup.
The Cardinals will begin their trip home for opening day from their 2020 spring training in Jupiter, Fla., with a stop in Texas to help the Rangers open their new ballpark in Arlington, Texas.