Machado wonders when opposing teams will fete Cardinals greats Pujols, Molina with 'farewell tour'

CHICAGO — Standing at his temporary locker this past week in Busch Stadium’s visitors’ clubhouse, San Diego infielder Manny Machado marveled at seeing Albert Pujols back in a Cardinals’ jersey to close his career. But he had a question — well, really more of a criticism.

“I’ll tell you what,” he said. “It’s kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour. I’ll tell you that right now. Why? Albert has been the best player in our generation to ever play this game, and to see him doing the things he’s doing — I mean, it’s just unbelievable. It’s freaking special that St. Louis gave him the opportunity to come back here and finish off his career as a Cardinal.”

The question that prompted Machado's comment was how many teams had noted the last visit from Pujols and Yadier Molina, both of whom have said they're going to retire at the end of this season.

Even as he moves toward 700 career home runs, Pujols has consistently called this his "last run."

To answer Machado's question: San Francisco and the New York Mets have both had in-game acknowledgements and odes for the duo. They received ovations from the crowd at both locations.

The Cardinals have not yet made their final visit to division foes but will, in the next month, take the tandem’s last trips to Tampa, Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta. San Diego will have a tribute planned for the Cardinals’ September visit, Machado assured. Other future Hall of Famers such as Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and David Ortiz were feted with gifts at final stops on their final season.

Pujols has received plenty of applause, and from a friend in New York he got a cake. Pujols joked that he wasn't visiting New York for the last time, just playing there for the last time.

Before tying Paul Molitor with his 3,319th hit and tying Cal Ripken Jr. for the eighth-most games in MLB history (3,001), Pujols got an ovation Sunday for sending souvenir after souvenir into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice.

Molina and Pujols last regular season visit to Wrigley Field is scheduled for August 22-25. Molina has already said what he expects in that final visit to Cincinnati this season.

"Boos," he laughed.

