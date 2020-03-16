Manfred: Season won't start April 9; players urged to find a home where they can be for 'extended period of time'

A topic of discussion is a roster freeze during this stoppage of all baseball activities.

Manfred said he has discussions with the union officials scheduled for this afternoon and he hopes to "give a lot of people clarity" after those talks. Part of those discussions will be how players are compensated in the coming weeks, and if they will be paid out as if they completed spring training.

“There are a whole host of issues,” Manfred said. “Once you start thinking about what has to change, the number of issues get larger, not smaller, I’m afraid.”

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said MLB will, in the coming days, offer suggestions for all clubs when it comes to compensating game-day and part-time staff who will be losing wages during the lack of games in the coming month or months.

"They need help," DeWitt said.

Asked about what the teams are going to do to assist minor-league players who also will be without paychecks and the benefits of spring training, DeWitt said the focus right now has been on the major-league players and the major-league camp rosters. At some point, and soon, he said, there will have to be a discussion on how to help minor-league players in the same way, perhaps with the same arrangement affording the major-league players.