Manfred to ESPN: Jeopardized season 'is just a disaster for our game'

Recognizing that Manfred could impose a season of any length on the players, the union released a statement that said if that was his intention to "tell us where and when" to report.

To pay the players their full pro-rated salary, owners have circled around a season of about 50 games, believed to be somewhere in the area of 48 games or 54 games.

There are unresolved issues within the ownership ranks that would lead to a season being canceled. First and foremost appears to be growing concern about spikes in the coronavirus and how baseball would handle it if one of its cities experiences another shutdown. The game does not want to start and stop a season. The owners want to squeeze a season in before the end of October because medical experts are telling them to get in and get out of a season as quickly as possible.

And there are some owners -- described as a small group -- that are open to skipping a season because the cost of playing would be less beneficial to them than the revenue from those games.

Manfred appeared on ESPN and MLB Network on Wednesday as part of the introduction to the league's shortened, five-round draft. He gave an interview to each network, and in it said that there would be baseball in 2020. Asked in one interview about the percentage of a season, he replied: "100 percent."