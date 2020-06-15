Manfred to ESPN: Jeopardized season 'is just a disaster for our game'

Less than a week after he used the broadcast of the draft to guarantee "100 percent" there would be a 2020 season and a few days after players just asked to be told when and where to show up, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred retreated from the pledge and gave an alarming answer.
Maybe there won't be a 2020 season to show up for.
During an interview set to be televised at 8 p.m. Monday (St. Louis time) on ESPN, Manfred expressed the possibility that there would not be a season in 2020.
"I'm not confident. I think there's real risk; and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue," Manfred reportedly says in the interview that will be part of a program featuring the commissioners from many of North America's major professional sports.
A season in jeopardy is "just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans," Manfred continued.
The comments come in the wake of a disastrous weekend for baseball -- perhaps the sport's most contentious since the 1994-95 strike.
On Friday, the owners presented a proposal to the players for a 72-game season and a reduction of salaries beyond the agreed-upon prorated salaries for a season. Players rejected the proposal -- as expected -- and remained firm that they wanted to be paid their full, prorated salaries and play as many games as possible.
Recognizing that Manfred could impose a season of any length on the players, the union released a statement that said if that was his intention to "tell us where and when" to report.
To pay the players their full pro-rated salary, owners have circled around a season of about 50 games, believed to be somewhere in the area of 48 games or 54 games.
There are unresolved issues within the ownership ranks that would lead to a season being canceled. First and foremost appears to be growing concern about spikes in the coronavirus and how baseball would handle it if one of its cities experiences another shutdown. The game does not want to start and stop a season. The owners want to squeeze a season in before the end of October because medical experts are telling them to get in and get out of a season as quickly as possible.
And there are some owners -- described as a small group -- that are open to skipping a season because the cost of playing would be less beneficial to them than the revenue from those games.
Manfred appeared on ESPN and MLB Network on Wednesday as part of the introduction to the league's shortened, five-round draft. He gave an interview to each network, and in it said that there would be baseball in 2020. Asked in one interview about the percentage of a season, he replied: "100 percent."
Such optimism vanished during a 72-hour stretch this past weekend when the discussions between the owners and players' union soured, swiftly and publicly.
In the interview Monday with ESPN, Manfred says the union had engaged in "bad-faith tactics."
Some of the language he has used sets the commissioner's office up to compel a season upon the players and also resist any grievances. All of this is prelude to the poisonous acrimony that awaits baseball in 2021 as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires.
"The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field," Manfred said Monday. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you that I'm a hundred percent certain that's gonna happen."
