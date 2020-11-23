Martinez could face penalties in Dominican for COVID-19 violations; Winter Warm-Up goes virtual

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez faces charges and a possible fine for violating COVID-19 policies while apparently filming a video in his hometown in the Dominican Republic, according to reports from the Dominican and officials.

Martinez was not taken into custody, his representative said.

The Cardinals' righthander, who finished the season on the injured list with a strained oblique muscle, was participating in a video with a singer and social-media personality along a boardwalk in his hometown of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. A photo of Martinez on a motorcycle with the singer riding on the back was circulated on Twitter. Neither of them were wearing masks, and their presence drew a crowd, said Martinez's agent.

News reports from the Dominican said the pitcher and singer were in violation of policies about wearing masks and maintaining a social distance due to the novel coronavirus.

Martinez's agent, Brian Mejia, said the pitcher was with police, but he was not in custody. Mejia said Martinez could face a fine for his actions.

The Cardinals are aware of Martinez's potential violations and the situation.