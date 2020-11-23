Martinez could face penalties in Dominican for COVID-19 violations; Winter Warm-Up goes virtual

Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez faces charges and a possible fine for violating COVID-19 policies while apparently filming a video in his hometown in the Dominican Republic, according to reports from the Dominican and officials.
Martinez was not taken into custody, his representative said.
The Cardinals' righthander, who finished the season on the injured list with a strained oblique muscle, was participating in a video with a singer and social-media personality along a boardwalk in his hometown of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. A photo of Martinez on a motorcycle with the singer riding on the back was circulated on Twitter. Neither of them were wearing masks, and their presence drew a crowd, said Martinez's agent.
News reports from the Dominican said the pitcher and singer were in violation of policies about wearing masks and maintaining a social distance due to the novel coronavirus.
Martinez's agent, Brian Mejia, said the pitcher was with police, but he was not in custody. Mejia said Martinez could face a fine for his actions.
The Cardinals are aware of Martinez's potential violations and the situation.
Martinez was one of the Cardinals who contracted COVID-19 during the season, and he was part of the first outbreak that began in Minnesota before the team had to quarantine in Milwaukee. The righthander had symptoms of the virus that twice sent him to the hospital, and at least once had him concerned about his breathing.
In September 2019, Martinez was hospitalized after experiencing breathing difficulties at the ballpark, and he was treated for asthma and allergies.
Martinez, 29, is entering the final guaranteed year of an extension that also includes two option years. A two-time All-Star while with the Cardinals, the righthander has had recent seasons interrupted by injuries that also prompted role changes. He finished 2019 as the Cardinals' closer and remained adamant that he would earn a job as a starter for 2020.
He made five starts for the Cardinals and was 0-3 with a 9.90 ERA before the oblique injury ended his season before the team's postseason appearance.
WARM-UP REVISED, CARAVAN CANCELED
The Cardinals, like many teams in Major League Baseball, are rethinking their annual fanfest and taking the Winter Warm-up online this January, due to the global pandemic. The caravans that traverse the Cardinals' region with players and personalities have been canceled for 2021.
The event will be held virtually for fans from January 16-28.
The team plans to find ways to replicate the events of Winter Warm-Up, and that includes the autographs that draw many of the fans to downtown St. Louis every winter. According to a release from the team: "Starting Friday, December 4, fans can pre-order autographed baseballs and 8x10 action photos that will be personalized by select players including Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O’Neill, Tommy Edman, and many more. The deadline to purchase personalized baseballs and photos is Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:59 PM CT. A limited number of these items are available, so fans are encouraged to purchase early. Non-personalized autographed baseballs will also be available for purchase."
The money generated from autographs and other events tied to the Winter Warm-up go to Cardinals Care, the charitable arm of the organization.
