Martinez, Sosa cleared to resume baseball activities in St. Louis, as Kim starts for Cards in Chicago

CHICAGO — Carlos Martinez and Edmundo Sosa have been cleared by Major League Baseball to return from the COVID-19 injured list and begin baseball activities.

Both players have been able to begin workouts at Busch Stadium, manager Mike Shildt said.

Other players are still going through the re-entry process.

That group includes All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong. Among the hurdles each player has to clear before they can resume activities with the team are consecutive negative tests for the virus -- and they must be taken 24-hours apart. The players must also pass a cardiac evaluation and have a blood test to confirm antibodies for the coronavirus.

Martinez and Sosa were among the first group placed on the COVID-19 injury list. Sosa tested positive for the virus in Milwaukee and was part of the initial outbreak that would eventually lead to 18 positive tests on the Cardinals' travel party.

Martinez has declined to reveal the results of his test for the virus.

Sosa is likely to get some individual workouts in at Busch Stadium and then report the alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo., for some live batting practice and sim games.