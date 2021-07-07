Martinez thumb injury diagnosed as torn ligament, forces Cardinals to reshuffle rotation for Wrigley series and beyond

SAN FRANCISCO — The thumb injury the Cardinals expected to clear up in time for Carlos Martinez to throw a bullpen session at some point during this visit to Oracle Park persisted and will leave the team without their righthander until after the All-Star break.

The rotation will adjust, as it had started to already.

Adam Wainwright was announced as the starter Sunday for the first-half finale, going on normal rest on the eve of the break. The Cardinals could move Wade LeBlanc and Kwang Hyun Kim up to Friday and Saturday, respectively, and neither would be asked to do so on short rest.

That would buy the rotation something it hasn't had all that much of during a turbulent June that now spills into July — time.

Martinez injured his thumb during his start against the Colorado Rockies. He was diagnosed with a bruise caused by the bat he fouled off a pitch. He was unable to complete the fourth inning because the thumb stiffened to a point that he lacked control of his four-seam and two-seam fastballs.

The Cardinals felt the injury was going to calm with a few days of rest, but unable to throw a bullpen session this week in San Francisco led to a diagnosis of a ligament injury in the thumb.