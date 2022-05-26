Matz is fastest for Cardinals, and closer Gallegos has slowest pitch 'tempo' in majors

After catching one of Steven Matz’s early starts for the Cardinals, Andrew Knizner described calling a game for the lefty with the enthusiasm of a guitarist detailing the improvisation of a favorite riff.

As Knizner recalled the “cool sequences” and “make that pitch, do that thing,” he could not help lifting up his fingers, as if putting down the signs.

It was his equivalent of air guitar.

“Get in that flow,” Knizner said. “(Matz) likes to pitch with some tempo.”

And he’s got the swiftest of any Cardinal, we now know.

Baseball Savant, the hitchhiker’s guide to Statcast’s galaxy of data, dropped new metrics on “Pitch Tempo” to give a clear view of how quickly pitchers work and how much trouble some of them will have when Major League Baseball adopts a pitch clock. Pitch tempo is the median time a pitcher has between throwing pitches — from release to release. The stat only counts pitches that are taken and returned to the pitcher.

Matz leads all Cardinals pitchers with the bases empty, at 14.4 pitch-to-pitch tempo.

Giovanny Gallegos has the slowest pitch tempo of any pitcher, not just Cardinals. With the bases empty, Gallegos’ pitch tempo is 27.0, notably ahead of the second-slowest tempo, Craig Kimbrel’s 25.8. With runners on base, Gallegos’ downshifts to 35.8 pitch tempo, a full 3.3 slower than the second-slowest pitcher, Alex Colome (32.5).

The new leaderboard on Baseball Savant also tracks the percentage of pitches that fast (within 15 seconds) and slow (longer than 30 seconds).

More than a third of Gallegos’ pitches are slow with no runners on.

No other pitcher is above 29%.

With runners on, 85.4% of Gallegos’ tracked pitches are slow.

No other pitcher is above 65%.

The pace at which pitchers throw has become a recurring theme with the Cardinals, in part because they have three veterans – Matz, Miles Mikolas, and Adam Wainwright – that set brisk tempos when they pitch and because they are built to engage their defense. Manager Oliver Marmol was recently sitting in his office talking about the pitch clock being used in the minor leagues and he started nodding eagerly. He’s a fan. Get the game going.

“As a pitcher, I would try to move fast,” he said. “Just makes sense to me.”

Several times this season, Marmol has noted a sluggish pace to games, particularly in losses, or how runners on base pour molasses in some of his starters’ cleats.

The Cardinals would like to see Dakota Hudson pick up the tempo of his pitches, especially with runners on bases, especially with the power sinker he has to feed the defense.

It’s impossible not to feel the tempo of a game slow.

The new data at Baseball Savant allows us to see it, too.

Hudson’s pitch tempo with no one on base is 17.9, the seventh-fastest of the 14 Cardinals pitchers tracked by the Web site. When a runner gets on base, Hudson slows to 26.5. That is the third slowest of the 14 Cardinals pitchers. The only pitchers who have a slower tempo with runners on base are Ryan Helsley (26.7) and Gallegos (35.8).

Here is a snapshot of the swiftest and slowest workers, per Pitch Tempo:

Bases Empty

1. Matz, 14.4

2. Mikolas, 15.5

3. Jake Woodford, 16.5

4. Wainwright, 16.8

5. Drew VerHagen, 17.3

…

12. Genesis Cabrera, 20.9

13. Helsley, 23.7

14. Gallegos, 27.0

***

Runners On

1. T. J. McFarland, 21.6

2. Matz, 22.1

3. Kodi Whitley, 23.6

4. Mikolas, 23.7

5. Cabrera, 24.0

…

12. Hudson, 26.5

13. Helsley, 26.7

14. Gallegos, 35.8

***

What stood out here is how lefty reliever Cabrera is one of the slower workers with no runner on base and one of the top five on the team when there is a runner on base.

That got me thinking about what a remix of the stats might show.

What pitchers keep the steadiest tempo?

I sorted the Cardinals by the shortest gap in their bases-empty numbers and their runners on numbers to see if it revealed a list of the pitchers who keep a beat.

1. Helsley, plus-3.0

2. McFarland, plus-3.1

Cabrera, plus-3.1

4. Nick Wittgren, plus-5.7

5. Jordan Hicks, plus-5.8

6. Whitley, plus-6.1

7. VerHagen, plus-6.7

8. Woodford, plus-7.6

9. Matz, plus-7.7

10. Wainwright, plus-7.8

***

Hudson adds 8.6 to his tempo when a runner on base, and that’s not the largest deceleration on the team. Not only does Gallegos have the slowest tempo when the bases are empty, he also has the biggest drop in tempo when a runner reaches, at plus-8.8.

The list of pitchers with the longest Pitch Tempo, according to Baseball Savant, is chocked with relievers. After Gallegos and Colome, there’s Atlanta’s Kenley Jansen (30.9), Milwaukee’s Devin Williams (30.5), and then a starter, Houston’s Luis Garcia (30.3). More relievers follow after that (see chart).

Matz, who is on the injured list with a shoulder impingement, ranks 11th in the majors with his 14.4 Pitch Tempo with the bases empty. Mikolas cracks the top 50.

Matz also ranks 11th in the majors with his percentage of “fast” turnarounds, at 59.8%. The pitcher who has the highest rate of “fast” tempo pitches – that is quicker than 15 seconds from release to release – will be at Busch Stadium all weekend, and as the Cardinals look to push the tempo for their pitchers, consider the brevity between pitches for Brewers reliever Brent Suter. He has a pitch tempo of 12.0 (not the fastest in baseball, Wade Miley’s 11.5 is), but his rate of “fast” tempo is 83.1%. No other pitcher does it more than 73%. Of his 67 that qualified for Pitch Tempo tracking, Gallegos has yet to throw one pitch with a “fast” tempo.

